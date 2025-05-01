Berlin is one of my favorite European destinations thanks to its many, many layers.

Culture and history are at the top of mind for many tourists; sites from either category could keep you busy for months on end. As an economic hub, it’s also a popular stopover for entrepreneurs and shiny new business concepts.

Regardless of which Berlin jewel has caught your eye, there’s one place where travelers of all stripes will end up rubbing elbows: the biergarten, aka the beer garden.

If you’re new to beer gardens, they’re wide, open-air venues that serve up copious amounts of beer and hearty bar fare to patrons sitting at long, wooden benches. They’re the stomping grounds of Oktoberfest, and a place where you might still see lederhosen.

Think: beer, pretzels, sausages, and just the right amount of riff-raff.

Though the beer garden is closely tied to Bavarian culture in Germany’s far south, it’s a popular and common sight throughout much of central Europe. In Berlin, a culturally diverse city that’s constantly pushing boundaries, there’s a beer garden for every mood and style.

Looking for a few pints at a beer garden in Berlin? Head to one of these five spots—or plan a visit to each during your trip, if you’ve got time and stamina.

5 fantastic biergartens in Berlin

Smaller crowds: Jules Biergarten

Jules Biergarten is a smaller pick that has a very casual and industrial feel—which is a pretty good introduction to Berlin, in my opinion.

The crowd is young and trendy, letting you get a sense of the city’s more artistic leanings and atmosphere. It’s also located next to a large park, letting you put back a few beers before continuing on your Berlin adventure.

Scenic views: Schleusenkrug

With tons of outdoor seating under large trees, this tucked-away biergarten feels like a little, hidden dream. It’s also located on a canal, giving you waterfront views.

As you explore Berlin, you’ll notice quite a few restaurants, food halls, and beer gardens are located on the water—always keep track of where they are, as they’re some of the best ‘seats’ in the city. At Schleusenkrug, you can also enjoy plenty of greenery, as much of the building’s exterior is fully covered.

Family-friendly vibes: Inselgarten

Technically, Inselgarten is a kulturhaus, meaning it functions a bit like a community center. There are different workshops and programs that are designed for the whole family.

There’s also a beer garden, which is located near a large lake and a gorgeous, scenic estate (the kulterhaus). Inselgarten also includes a café (which is standard at many beer gardens), so you can relax with the whole family while drinking a pilsner (or ten).

Oldest pick: Prater Biergarten

Have a swig of history with your pint. Prater Biergarten is a massive and classic biergarten with a huge open-air center that’s lined with tightly packed benches.

As the oldest in the city, it’s a popular pick for visitors and locals—expect a full crowd on most nights. That being said, the garden doesn’t fill up during the day, especially during the week. If you want a familiar and traditional beer garden in Berlin, check out Prater.

Locals’ pick: Golgatha Biergarten

Located in the highly trendy Kreuzberg neighborhood, Golgatha Biergarten is one of the most well-known and sleek beer gardens in Berlin. And it’s also been running since 1977, which means it’s a well-oiled machine.

That’s a good thing, as Golgatha regularly fills up. Just make sure to have some of your German ready to practice when you show up. As a locals-first beer garden, it might not cater heavily toward tourists.

