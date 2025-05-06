7 Amazing Rentals on Lake Willoughby, Vermont

What if I told you there’s a place in the United States unofficially known as the Northeast Kingdom? And that it’s home to one of the country’s most pristine glacial lakes?

Welcome to Lake Willoughby, tucked away in the northeastern corner of Vermont.

Sheltered on all sides by Willoughby State Forest, home to the famed Mounts Pisgah and Hor, it’s a dramatic and deep glacial lake with two separate public beaches. And it’s pretty enough to have been mentioned in a Robert Frost poem, ‘A Servant to Servants’.

In summer, it comes alive with vacationers who pack onto the beaches and take to the waters. And in winter, it transforms into a hot spot for ice fishers and climbers, as the summer’s waterslides freeze over for the cold months.

Still, Lake Willoughby remains off the radar for many out-of-towners, making it perfect for a reliably rejuvenating escape.

Ready to drop off the map at an Airbnb on Lake Willoughby? Here are the best rentals for your total relaxation.

Best rentals on Lake Willoughby, Vermont

Best rentals on (or near) the water

Best waterfront rental: Lake Willoughby Waterfront

If you’re a huge fan of getting out on the water, look no further. This rental gives you direct back-porch access to the lake, including a swimming dock. But the wrap-around porch and large windows also let you soak up the lakeside views and atmosphere even when you’re lounging at home.

There is one catch. So far, this property only has one review. Though it’s a great review, the owners of this Airbnb prefer to have direct conversations with their guests before signing off on a rental. If you prefer a very hands-off experience, that might not be for you. Or if you like quality control from a hands-on host, it might be up your alley.

Large & lux rental: The Lions Den

Luxury meets convenience at The Lions Den. This waterfront rental has four bedrooms and two bathrooms, giving any large groups plenty of space to roam. But what I love about this rental is how easy it makes it to get out on the water.

Want to hit the lake? There are boats and kayaks waiting for you by the shore.

What about lounging on the beach? You have a private one at your disposal.

Just want to soak up the view of Lake Willoughby? Enjoy a meal or a drink from the porch, which hangs over the water.

Most unique rental: The Lake Willoughby Treehouse

Forget regular old cabins and cottages. This adorable treehouse is small and simple, letting you take a slightly elevated view of your surroundings from the vast porch. Though a bit rustic, it’s a fantastic pick for anyone who really wants to maximize the amount of time they spend outdoors.

However, I’d reserve the treehouse in the warmer months only. The interior is pretty small, meaning you might start to feel stuffy if you can’t utilize that ample porch space.

Most budget-friendly rental: Willoughby Haven

Full disclosure: Willougby Haven doesn’t have any reviews yet. If you’re someone who likes to trawl through reviews, then keep reading. That being said, if you’re okay trusting the photos and going out on a limb, Willoughby Haven looks like an absolute steal.

The interior is adorable, with a fresh coat of paint and modern appointments. The small studio gives you access to a 2.6-acre communal lawn and sandy shoreline.

You’ve got beach and lawn chairs accessible, along with a fire pit and kayaks. At such a low price point, it’s absolutely worth being the first guest to try out the Willoughby Haven.

Couples Escape: Mill Brook Studio Cottage

Comfort and simplicity make the Mill Brook Studio a fantastic lovers’ escape. The single-bedroom rental has a comfortable Tempurpedic bed, along with a great chaise lounge. With modern amenities in the bathroom and kitchen, you’ll be able to kick back with ease.

But what I love about the Mill Brook Studio is its proximity to a babbling brook. If another trip to Lake Willoughby doesn’t sound appealing, you and your partner can kick pack in the outdoor seating area and listen to the creek.

Eclectic pick: Log Cabin Retreat

Who doesn’t love a little whimsy and character at a lakeside rental? The Log Cabin Retreat has an eclectic design that adds a huge dash of coziness—and, like the name suggests, log cabin walls throughout.

Despite the kitschy design, the space remains functional with plenty of sitting and lounging areas to make eight guests comfortable. That being said, if antiques aren’t your thing, you might want to look elsewhere.

Rustic & remote rental: Waterfront camp at Lake Willoughby

If you’re okay with a more basic and rustic escape, head to the waterfront camp. This cute home dates back to the 1960s—you’ll feel the mid-century vibes in the home’s design and décor, which is a bit dated.

I think it’s one of the best rentals on Lake Willoughby for small families and larger groups that don’t want to overspend.

Despite its age, you’ve got all the amenities and features you could want for a memorable Lake Willoughby escape. There’s a large porch that overlooks the lake and forest, fitted with a large table and chairs. There’s an adorable dock that extends over a shallow part of the lake, making this ideal for families.