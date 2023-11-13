You Can Now Stay At Yellowstone Ranch! | Spend the Night Just Like the Duttons

Attention all Yellowstone TV show fans, we found the ultimate treat-yourself experience! By the way, if you haven’t yet hopped on the Yellowstone bandwagon, you’re in the minority; the show was the most-watched summer series on cable in 2019, even before we all took up binge-watching as a hobby.

You can now stay at Yellowstone ranch and live like the Duttons on this real-life, functioning Dutton ranch — the filming site of the hit Paramount Network television show. The ranch is located in Montana’s Bitterroot Valley and yes — it’s as beautiful in real life as the show depicts.

Chief Joseph Ranch

Chief Joseph Ranch in Darby, Montana, is a working ranch and family homestead with guest houses available to rent. Oh yeah, and it’s also occasionally taken over by the fictional Dutton family for Yellowstone filming.

The ‘‘Yellowstone Dutton Ranch’’ sign left on display all year long is emblematic of how the Libel family has embraced the show’s popularity. The two cabins they offer for rent when there’s no filming going on have even been renamed into the “Lee Dutton” and the “Rip Wheeler” cabins respectfully, as a way to pay tribute to the characters from the Yellowstone TV show that reside at this grand ranch.

The ranch itself has a rich history, similar to the show, dating back to the 18th century when the land was home to the Salish tribe. Louis and Clark stumbled upon the land in 1805 when they followed a trail set by the native tribe. The Nez Perce tribe regularly traveled the same trail and often joined forces with the Salish to counter threats. During the Nez Perce War in 1877, Chief Joseph led his tribe across the present-day ranch while fleeing the United States Army. Shortly after, in 1880, the 2,500-acre property was eventually settled and a ranch was born — originally known as the Shelton Ranch.

The ranch passed through a few owners’ hands since then. However, the giant log cabin lodge, prominent in many Yellowstone scenes as the main family home, was built in 1914. The guesthouses and massive dairy barns routinely showcased on the show were also built during this period. When the show isn’t filming, the current ranch owners live in the lodge, use the barns for dairy cattle, and, most importantly, rent the guesthouses as luxury ranch vacation homes in a rustic setting.

Yellowstone fans will recognize the guesthouses as Lee Dutton’s cabin, son of John Dutton, from season 1, while the other cabin available is Rip’s in season 1, then Kayce’s in season 2. We’re not going on the record promising that you’ll morph into Rip by staying in his former (fictional) homestead, but as Beth Dutton says, “If it walks like a duck and talks like a duck…” Although the main lodge is not available for guests, all cabin guests are welcome to tour the full property and filming locations.

Lee Dutton’s Cabin – Gem of the Dutton Ranch

The Fisherman Cabin

Lee Dutton’s Cabin is The Fisherman Cabin in the real world of Chief Joseph Ranch. The beautiful cabin originally served to house the ranch’s staff before becoming a guesthouse and then Hollywood famous. The Fisherman Cabin overlooks the Bitterroot River and provides sweeping views of the surrounding Bitterroot and Sapphire Mountains.

The Fisherman Cabin sleeps up to 8 guests and is $1,200 per night (up to 4 guests; each additional is $50/night extra). The cabin has full amenities, including a kitchen and grill, to prepare and serve up the freshly caught fish out of Bitterroot River.

If this is a little over your budget, you can always opt to glamp in Yellowstone and experience the nature while still having indoor luxuries.

Rip’s Cabin

The Ben Cook Cabin

Rip’s cabin, The Ben Cook Cabin, is slightly larger, as any head wrangler deserves! Ben Cook cabin also sleeps 8 guests for $1,500 per night (up to 4 guests; each additional is $50/night extra). Rip’s cabin also provides stunning views of the Montana landscape and has full amenities for a comfortable ranch stay.

Both cabins include tours of the set and filming locations, along with access to most of the ranch property for horses and fishing. The tour itself makes the nightly price worth it for any superfan! Non-guests are never allowed on the property, so booking a few nights is the only exclusive way in. The ranch does state that passersby are allowed to stop and take a photo in front of the infamous front Yellowstone Dutton Ranch sign, but only when the cast isn’t filming, so we don’t recommend taking any chances.

Editor’s Note: Although Chief Joseph Ranch will be available in the future for guest house rentals, they are currently paused due to the Yellowstone filming schedule. In the meantime, check out these Montana farm vacation rentals that feel like the ranch!

And if you want to experience staying in the home of the Yellowstone star, Kevin Costner, you can rent in his ranch in Aspen, Colorado.

FAQs

Can you see the Chief Joseph Ranch from the road?

Yes, the Yellowstone Ranch sign and the white barns are visible from the highway. However, pulling off the highway to take pictures is not encouraged. Also, bear in mind that if you want to pay a visit you may be in for a disappointment. The ranch is private property, and most of the time it is not accessible for tours because of the filming that’s going on there.

Why is Yellowstone drama so popular?

Yellowstone has a broad audience because it tells the story of working-class people, the Dutton family, and highlights the struggles and values of living in rural areas. It’s entertaining and addictive because it offers a Western-style theme with crime stories, interesting characters, and enough socio-political engagement to elevate the material. In other words, it has everything you want in a drama series.

Is a trip to Yellowstone National Park really worth it?

Yes, you certainly won’t make a mistake if you decide to take a trip to Yellowstone National Park. The best time of year to pay it a visit is in August or September because you are almost always guaranteed to see the bison and elk. One of the best ways to see the wonders and famous spots in Yellowstone is to hit the trails either on your own or with the help of a professional. To fully experience the best aspects of the park, you’ll need to plan for at least three days.

What is the closest town to the Yellowstone Ranch?

Chief Joseph Ranch is located 1 mile south of Darby along the Bitterroot River and if you are not taking a family trip by car, Missoula International Airport is the nearest airport to the ranch. Conveniently located restaurants in Darby include The Bandit Brewing, the Montana Cafe, and the Blue Joint. This small town offers unique shops, amenities, and a friendly atmosphere, with great recreational opportunities in every direction.

Who owns the ranch that Yellowstone is filmed on?

Shane Libel and his family currently own the Chief Joseph Ranch (Dutton Ranch). The historic log home where many of the “Yellowstone” scenes are shot is a real working cattle ranch and a family home. When the 2,500-acre ranch is not used for filming, the owners rent out the cabins on the property to visitors. You should definitely book a stay because the filming location is even more breathtaking in person.