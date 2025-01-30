The 7 Most Important Features in a Vacation Rental

The realm of vacation rentals is constantly in flux.

Some of that variation boils down to local restrictions. Over the last few years, places like New York City and Maui have both put forth strict rules on when and how guests can book stays.

In NYC, short-term rentals of less than 30 days are no longer allowed, while Maui authorities want to get rid of private rental properties altogether.

And that’s just the legal side of things. In a constantly evolving private rental industry, which features do you actually need? And what else should you look out for in this over-saturated market?

Private rentals—they’re not how they used to be

As a frequent traveler, I’ve also noticed a huge gap in the quality of rentals offered. The most famous example is those skyrocketing cleaning fees.

I’ve stayed at rentals with hefty cleaning fees that included a list of chores for the guests—all the while, the stay wasn’t clean to start with.

For example, one rental I stayed at had a stained sheet being used as a window curtain… and this was a nearly $300 per night stay that had a long list of cleaning chores for its guests. (This rental was in Oslo, too—a city known for great design and sensibility.)

Then there are increasingly common situations in which hosts ignore rules and regulations. I recently had a friend book a private rental near my place in Barcelona’s Old City. The hosts knew they weren’t allowed to rent out their place to guests—so they put a note on the door asking my friend to tell any chatty neighbors that they were friends of the owners. Yikes.

So, if you’re a little nervous about booking private rentals, then you aren’t alone. To make it clear, I still love staying at a great rental—I’m just unhappy with the inconsistency from some hosts.

And while you usually have options when it comes to a subpar, dirty, or dangerous stay, it’s always best to know what to look for before you book.

If you want to nail a private rental booking, I’ve got a few tips about the most important features. These are based on my own experience having stayed in private rentals around the world, plus the great minds of Lodgify.

Their 2024 trend report is geared toward hosts, highlighting the most important features that guests want to see.

Guests like me and you.

Most important features of a private rental like Airbnb, VRBO, Booking, & more

If you can’t find a clear answer about these features in a private rental’s description, feel free to reach out to the hosts. But don’t forget to dig into the rental’s reviews to see how other guests felt about certain features.

Reliable, high-speed Wi-Fi

I’m a fan of dropping off the map—but I also work a lot when I travel, so a rental must have reliable Wi-Fi.

I don’t usually need high-speed Wi-Fi because I don’t have too many calls, but that’s not the case for my partner. He needs video-call-sufficient Wi-Fi.

When we need to get some work done on the road, our top priority when booking a private rental is usually verifying the Wi-Fi speed.

We look for at least 20mpbs, but a very reliable connection and speed is more like 60mpbs. If a rental has this type of fast Wi-Fi, they’ll usually list it.

Fully equipped kitchens

One of my tried-and-true tips for saving money—especially on group trips—is to make some of your meals yourself. In fact, I think this is the core appeal of a vacation rental: giving visitors the tools to feed themselves.

Not only does that enable you to save a little bit of money, but it’s also great for picky eaters. Americans are known for having limited palates, so it’s great when we can grab a few staples from the grocery store that we know we’ll like.

I’ve also found that a fully equipped kitchen makes those late-night meals even easier—and nothing prevents a bad hangover like a midnight snack. A midnight steak, more specifically.

Washer-dryer

The very best way to stay fresh and clean on a long trip is to do laundry when you have the chance. The most convenient way to do that is with a washer-dryer set up at a private rental.

Just make sure to watch out for those dryer settings—a little heat could shrink your favorite gear when you’re far from home.

Outdoor spaces

According to the Lodgify report, 62% of respondents said that access to outdoor spaces is of utmost importance. Lawns are the top selection, but balconies and rooftops are also important in dense urban centers.

I think outdoor spaces is one of those deceptively important features—at least, it is for me. A solid outdoor space lets you unwind right where you are, amping up the downtime on your vacation by offering a comfortable hang out spot.

Whether a rooftop sitting area or a backyard, these are the places where you can reflect on your trip with friends while sharing drinks and a snack. Best of all, many outdoor spaces include a view—and those views let you maximize your experience by giving you a backdrop to hang out in front of.

Parking

Again, this feature is more important for more suburban or rural stays. The only time you’ll need a car in a city is if you’re visiting a destination in the United States or Canada.

In both cases, make sure your parking is covered—even if you’re staying smack in the middle of a city like Houston or San Diego.

The basics for kids—and pets

The Lodgify study found that 22% of private rental guests want specific gear for their young children. To my great surprise, that percentage is even higher for pet-specific amenities at 27%.

I think both of these stats point back to the added desire for outdoor space.

Having a fenced backyard, for example, gives your kids extra space to run around, explore, and hang out. The same for pets, except it’s also their bathroom.

Self-check-in

Guests and hosts are overwhelmingly interested in self-check-in. Not only does it leave more flexibility for both parties, but it also gives them unique benefits. Hosts can live further from their rentals and avoid long trips.

Guests, on the other hand, have an even more convenient and private way to check in and start enjoying their vacation.

