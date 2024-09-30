Best Earthships and Earthen Rentals in the US

Some travelers love to go backpacking through nature, doing things like climbing mountains and traversing rivers to get in touch with their wild side.

Others just want to relax. They want to soak up the sunshine, eat well with loved ones, and sleep in comfortable mattresses in minimal-effort, maximum-impact form.

And some travelers are like me—interested in the best of both worlds.

I’m often on the hunt for comfort and natural wonders.

I want to graze the great outdoors knowing I have a proper shelter to return to at the end of a long day.

Welcome to the allure to Earthships and earthen homes.

What are Earthships and earthen homes?

The name Earthship comes from a flagship company based in Taos, New Mexico that pioneered a new ethos and practice of off-grid living.

The company offers a school where off-gridders can learn the basics of living with and off the land—from solar power to rain catchment to water reuse.

Earthen homes, by contrast, are a more casual label placed on homes that are integrated into nature—no official Earthship templates or paperwork involved.

Earthen homes might use partly sustainable resources and materials—or they might go whole-hog when it comes to off-grid living.

As someone with lofty dreams of one day building an Earthship, earthen rentals are some of my favorite offered.

Want to take a closer look at how these unique homes function and what you can expect from one? Here are my US picks for the coolest rentals and Earthships integrated into nature.

Earthen Home

Colorado Springs, Colorado

I’m starting this list with a totally off-grid Earthship.

That means it’s built entirely from sustainable materials, recycles its water for multi-usage, draws its power from solar, and stores electricity in batteries.

That last point is the most important here: Electric power isn’t infinite. The main trade-off at this Earthship is hot water; it’s not infinite.

Additionally, this home uses thermal heat from the earth to keep warm—which isn’t always as efficient as a fireplace, so you should bring layers.

That being said, the design and layout are beautiful. This Earthship is located on multiple acres of private land that’s covered with pines. From its feel to its immersion in nature, this is one of my top rentals in the US – earthen and beyond.

Book here

Romantic Treehouse

Bloomington Springs, Tennessee

This Earthen home isn’t sustainable—but it was built by the Amish, so I think it belongs on this list. Amish constructions are (usually) completed by hand and rely on minimal modern technology, which makes the whole process pretty sustainable.

This rental is also located in a treehouse and surrounded by fertile green woodlands. The best part? Those who aren’t wooed by off-grid living won’t have to go without.

The Romantic Treehouse rental comes with shared amenities like a barrel sauna, cold plunge, putting green, and pickleball court.

If you’re here to dip a toe in Earthen-style living, here’s a great place to start.

Book here

Spectacular Earthship

Taos County, New Mexico

Stay where it all began—in Taos County, New Mexico.

In case you’re unaware, Taos is one of New Mexico’s best destinations. Want to ski? You’ve got great mountains close by. Want to enjoy endless desert views? It’s impossible not to.

At this rental, you get to experience an Earthship in its full glory. Earthships aren’t uniform, meaning they can be incrementally and modularly expanded over time. In this case, that’s an interior garden that’s fed with grey water runoff from the shower. (Science!)

(At their most powerful, Earthships can even recycle blackwater into surrounding land to generate a functional wetland.)

Despite being fully off-grid, the internet is also billed as ‘surprisingly good’. The interior design showcases local Taos tastes, as well.

If you’re a fan of Taos and haven’t had the chance to stay in an Earthship yet, start here.

Book here

House on the Edge of Time

Jerome, Arizona

It’s not necessarily Earthen—and it’s definitely not an Earthship. But the Hosue on the Edge of Time is a fully bespoke project.

It was constructed with materials that are locally sourced, from the stones to the wood to the stained glass. While parts of the home are sunken into the earth for temperature control, most of the construction is built on a vision of artistry and architecture.

It’s dusty, it’s off the beaten path, and guests can expect a distinct experience depending on the season. Despite the uniqueness, this home is quirky, includes unique features like a hot tub, and is highly rated by guests.

As in, visitors come back here years after their first stay. They love the design, the atmosphere, and the host.

Book here

Cob Cottage

Mayne Island, Canada (very close to Seattle)

I’m rounding off this list with a Canadian pick—but don’t worry, it’s only a few miles across the border from Washington State and an hour from Seattle.

I wanted to include Cob Cottage because of its high design. The home was constructed by CobWorks and includes locally sourced and sustainable materials.

Thanks to the care and vision of the Cob architectural firm, guests are treated to some truly unique and beautiful interior design. The arched, wooden ceilings feel fluid and natural, while the curved fireplace and windows feel like they’re out of a storybook.

This place was built with love, care, and optimism—which I think you can feel just by looking at the pictures.

Book here