We know that finding the perfect Airbnb for your Asheville holiday sets the tone for a memorable trip. But sometimes, scouring through all the endless options can be totally overwhelming.

Fear not—that’s where we come in!

We’ve carefully selected a list of the 12 best Airbnbs in Asheville, NC, so you can secure the perfect stay and save your precious time and energy. Spanning cozy Blue Ridge Mountain cabins and chic, historic downtown apartments, our guide has a little something for everyone.

This quiet, idyllic bungalow stands out for its serene riverfront location, proximity to downtown Asheville, and thoughtful amenities. But we don’t just stop there. Continue on for our full list of recommendations on the 12 Best Airbnbs in Asheville, NC, and explore what makes each unique enough to make our list!

Top 12 Best Airbnbs in Asheville NC

1. Best Overall – Quiet Idyllic Riverfront Bungalow

Our top pick isn’t just any Airbnb. It’s a cozy 2000 square foot bungalow right by the river, and only a stone’s throw from downtown Asheville. We think it’s the perfect balance of both nature and city life.

Wake up to calming river views, send off a few emails from your private office space (thanks to super-fast wifi) and unwind in the snug TV room, or sip a local beer from your peaceful, screened porch that sits right on the riverfront.

This bungalow is highly praised with glowing five-star reviews and offers the perfect mix of privacy and accessibility. And when you’re ready to venture out, the Blue Ridge Parkway, the Nature Center, and local trails are just around the corner.

2. Best for Couples – Lucky W Cottage

Near the Blue Ridge Parkway and only a ten-minute jaunt from the heart of downtown Asheville, the Lucky W Cottage awaits as your little enchanting love nest.

The space is outfitted with modern and antique elements that provide both comfort and style. Cook up a special dinner in the modern kitchen, relax in the roomy shower, and then curl up on the queen-sized bed—maybe pulling out the sofa bed for a quiet movie night.

But wait, there’s more! Start your day with fresh farm eggs, explore the expansive 8-acre farm, and dive into the refreshing pool. The Lucky W Cottage, all situated against a serene rural landscape, offers the ideal combination of fun and calm. Who says you can’t have the best of both worlds?

Just a beautiful 12-minute drive from the bustling hub of downtown Asheville and the Biltmore Estate, this family-friendly Airbnb is the perfect getaway for unwinding in style and creating lifelong memories.

Step into a backyard paradise where you can barbecue to your heart’s content, gather around the outdoor fire pit for marshmallows, unwind in the calming hot tub, or splash around in the seasonal pool.

Inside, every home comfort awaits you. Desks for those who need to stay connected to the remote world, central air conditioning to maintain the perfect temps, fast Wi-Fi for an infinite supply of entertainment, and smart TVs for movie evenings.

This quaint haven has two elegant bathrooms, a fully stocked kitchen for all your culinary adventures, three peaceful bedrooms with king-sized beds, and a delightful outdoor patio that seats six people for meals, laughs, and stargazing.

This cozy basement flat offers a unique escape with rustic charm. You can even mingle with adorable baby goats and chicks!

A pleasant retreat perfect for solo travelers or couples (and animal lovers), it features a comfy queen-sized bed, a compact yet functional bathroom, and a kitchen with all the amenities you could ever want. Despite being in a tranquil, rural location, it’s only a ten-minute drive from the River Arts District, which is home to many breweries, restaurants, and all your nightlife needs.

Outdoor enthusiasts will value the Airbnb’s close proximity to the Blue Ridge Parkway and multitude of hiking trails. During your downtime, take advantage of contemporary conveniences like a smart TV, high-speed internet, and access to Netflix, Hulu, and Disney Plus. And at the end of the night, unwind on your private terrace.

This A-frame cabin is a refuge for nature lovers and design enthusiasts alike, located just 7 miles from downtown Asheville and next to a vast 1000-acre wildlife preserve. This Airbnb even caught the attention of GQ for its distinctive blend of Scandinavian flair and traditional camp style. Just about a mile away from scenic hiking paths, it provides a perfect starting point for outdoor activities.

Savor cozy moments in the private hot tub, by the stove fire pit, and unwind inside with chic décor, which includes a king-sized bed tucked away in a loft that can be accessed with an attic-style ladder. The cottage has a spa bath, a fully functional kitchen, and a cozy outdoor space with gorgeous mountain views. Pet owners, rejoice—you’re welcome here with your cuddly companions!

Great for outdoor lovers, this family-friendly Bent Creek Airbnb is close to exciting mountain biking trails and the arboretum. It features three bedrooms with comfy memory foam mattresses, a kitchen that’s equipped for your culinary experiments, and a game room that provides endless family entertainment options like ping pong, foosball, and a hot tub.

Be sure to take advantage of the secluded backyard and dine al fresco on the outdoor pavilion. The home is equipped with kid-friendly features like toys, a pack-n-play, and a high chair, making it ideal for family vacations where the younger guests can enjoy themselves just as much. With downtown Asheville and the Appalachian trail just a short drive away, this Airbnb is perfect for a family getaway.

7. Best City Life Experience – ~5-Star Downtown Spacious Retreat

This spacious 1965-square-foot loft, situated in the historic Patton Ave building in the center of downtown Asheville, offers a true taste of city living. Originally the residence of a well-known local artist, this loft blends local flair with luxury, featuring contemporary conveniences, original artwork, and a warm fireplace to enjoy on chilly evenings.

The split-level home is perfect for two couples or a medium-sized family with its two living rooms for seclusion and comfort. And the Rankin Ave public garage is conveniently located nearby, making parking easy. This puts you in close proximity to some of Asheville’s best dining, shopping, and live entertainment options. The loft’s right above the Lobster Trap so music lovers can indulge from 6 to 9 p.m.

8. Best Yurt Stay – Bennets Yurt

This private two-bedroom yurt is a unique hideaway that combines the peaceful beauty of nature with the appeal of modern comforts for a memorable vacation in Asheville.

Literally on top of a mountainside, this Airbnb provides breathtaking views all year long and is only a 15 to 20-minute drive from Black Mountain, the historic Biltmore Estate, the busy breweries of downtown Asheville, and delicious dining options.

You’ll have easy access to the Blue Ridge Parkway and the Mountains to Sea Trail so you can enjoy nature to the fullest. This 30-foot-diameter yurt unfolds into about 700 square feet of elegantly furnished living space, complete with a fully equipped kitchen, a comfortable sitting area, a private bedroom with a queen bed on the main level, a full bathroom, and another queen bed tucked away in the loft above.

Although it gives the impression of being in a remote mountain home, necessities are still easily accessible—it’s only a 5-minute drive to the closest grocery shop and a short climb to a breathtaking viewpoint.

9. Best Historic District – ​The Flint Street House

This wonderful historic home, in the quaint Montford neighborhood, is only three blocks from the center of downtown. This vintage Airbnb has two comfortable bedrooms and one bathroom on the second story, along with a communal area that is furnished with a mini-fridge, coffee, and snacks for your enjoyment. Your furry friends are also welcome here!

Note: because the property is considered historic, it might not be appropriate for those with severe allergies or limited mobility, as there are stairs to navigate and a typical claw-foot tub in the bathroom. Styled to resemble a boutique hotel room, the space offers a cozy, private atmosphere but no kitchen, making it ideal for tourists wishing to explore Asheville’s vibrant array of restaurants, pubs, breweries, and cafes.

If you want to be IN the Blue Ridge Mountains, but only a short ten-minute drive north to Asheville, you’ll love the Earth & Sky Dwellings’ “Alchemy,” which offers a unique off-grid living experience. It’s a one-of-a-kind Airbnb among nature, with expansive windows that look out to breathtaking mountain vistas.

The entrance surprises guests with a whimsical 12-foot spiral slide. Inside, relax in a cozy living area adorned with a queen-size bed and a fold-out sofa, and a fully equipped bathroom for your comfort. Step outside to enjoy magical evenings around the fire pit or under the canvas of the “Enchantment” tent, which is perfect for stargazing.

The kitchenette is stocked with essentials like coffee, snacks, and basic cookware. Amenities include a full-sized refrigerator, microwave, electric grill, coffee maker, and utensils, ensuring convenience during your woodland retreat.

11. Best Mountain View – AVL Bear Haven

Perched on Asheville’s city mountain ridge, AVL Bear Haven promises stunning vistas. It’s also a prime location, just 3 miles from Downtown Asheville, 5.3 miles from the Biltmore Estate, and 4 miles from the scenic Blue Ridge Parkway. You’ll stay on the top floor of a duplex, with a large private deck to immerse yourself in the breathtaking landscape and fresh mountain air.

Inside, the living space beckons with a comfy couch, a beautiful modern kitchen and bathroom, as well as a cozy king-size bed. And music enthusiasts will love the baby grand piano.

You can even spot bears during your stay here (it is called Bear Haven for a reason), but guests are reminded to not feed the wildlife! AVL Bear Haven is designed for an exquisite retreat, blending modern amenities with the beauty of nature.

12. Best Condo – Walkable West Asheville

This delightful condo in West Asheville is just a short walk from local favorites like Izzy’s, Odds Coffee, Biscuit Head, and Sunny Point Café. Located under 3 miles from downtown Asheville, this is your perfect base to discover the area’s famous brewpubs, eateries, and lively events.

The Airbnb boasts an open-plan living space bathed in natural light, featuring a modern kitchen equipped with stainless steel appliances and sleek countertops. Upstairs, two luxurious master suites await, each with beautifully tiled bathrooms and showers, adding a touch of elegance to your stay.

Guests have full access to the kitchen, living area, a downstairs bathroom, and can unwind in the tranquil garden hammock.

Best Airbnbs in Asheville NC Guide

Asheville offers a special blend of culture, stunning scenery, and kind Southern hospitality. Whether you’re organizing a family outing, a solo retreat, or a romantic getaway, picking the ideal vacation rental can make a big difference. Here are the top things to consider when choosing an Asheville Airbnb.

Location and Accessibility

Consider selecting a vacation rental near popular spots like the Blue Ridge Parkway, the Biltmore Estate, and downtown, so you can make the most of your trip to Asheville. Make sure to look for a location that reflects the experience you’re going for, as every area has something special to offer.

It’s also a good idea to think about whether you’ll be using public transportation or driving so you can choose a location that meets your travel needs.

Amenities and Comfort

If you’re planning to stay in Asheville for an extended amount of time, choose an Airbnb with amenities like Wi-Fi, climate control, and a kitchen. Asheville is famous for its quirky and unique accommodations, so go all in and choose a place with special features like fire pits, hot tubs, and mountain views.

It’s also important to make sure the Airbnb fits your space needs, whether it’s a large house for family gatherings or a cozy nook for romantic getaways.

Reviews

When in doubt, always lean on the wisdom of past guests to help you choose the perfect vacation rental for you. Reviews will give you an honest idea about what it’s like to stay at the Airbnb, oftentimes revealing things like the comfort of the beds, the Wi-Fi reliability, and the responsiveness of the host. It’s in your best interest to prioritize places that have a lot of positive reviews.

Booking Policies and Support

Asheville has notoriously unpredictable weather, especially during the winter months, so it’s always a safe option to choose an Airbnb with flexible cancellation policies. Airbnb has great customer service overall, but it’s never a bad idea to make sure the particular host has solid customer support so you can rest assured they’ll address any problems quickly.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

What is the best time to visit Asheville and book an Airbnb?

Asheville is beautiful all year round, but the prime seasons are considered spring (March to May) and fall (September to November) when the weather is a perfect, mild temp and the surrounding scenery is at its peak. If you’re planning on a fall visit for some leaf peeping, make sure you plan ahead and book early as it’s the most popular time to visit.

Are there pet-friendly Airbnbs in Asheville?

Yes, Asheville is very pet friendly in general, and offers many pet-friendly Airbnbs! When you’re searching for properties on Airbnb, filter your search to include pets. But always double-check the pet policies and look out for any hidden fees or deposits required for your furry friends.

Can I find Airbnbs in Asheville with mountain views?

You betcha! Asheville is nestled in the Blue Ridge Mountains, and several Airbnbs come with stunning mountain views. Again, make sure to use the filter option for mountain views when you’re searching for your perfect rental.

Is downtown Asheville a good area to stay?

If you’re more interested in delicious food, nightlife, the arts, and culture, downtown Asheville is a terrific choice for you! But if you’d rather be in a more serene, picturesque area, think about renting somewhere beyond the city limit to get your nature fix.

What should I pack for a trip to Asheville?

Since Asheville’s mountain weather tends to be unpredictable, play it safe and pack layers to accommodate the changing temperatures. Bring comfortable walking shoes for exploring downtown, and any rain gear just in case. Don’t forget to pack any special items like hiking equipment or a camera for all your outdoor adventures!

Conclusion

Asheville really is the quintessential destination for all—from family adventures along the scenic trails of the Blue Ridge Mountains to peaceful romantic getaways. With its tranquil lakes, meandering rivers, and cool, relaxed vibe, Asheville is an incredible place to go for your next trip.

To make your Asheville experience even better, we’ve curated a list of the top twelve Airbnb options. Whether you’re seeking out quirky accommodations, stunning mountain views, or downtown convenience, our selection aims to cater to your unique travel needs.

Most travelers can’t go wrong with the Quiet Idyllic Riverfront Bungalow. This highly-rated Airbnb is perfectly situated to offer you the best of Asheville’s natural beauty and vibrant city life, complete with idyllic river views for a truly immersive and unforgettable experience.

