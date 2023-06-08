Vrbo Presents The 2023 Vacation Homes Of The Year: Unveiling Unforgettable Getaways

Vrbo has unveiled its prestigious selection of 2023 Vacation Homes of the Year, recognizing the most exceptional private vacation homes across the United States. These coveted properties have garnered stellar ratings, received rave guest reviews, are owned or managed by Premier Hosts, and boast standout spaces and amenities for an unforgettable vacation experience with loved ones.
These extraordinary homes encompass a diverse range of property types, ensuring there’s something for everyone in sought-after destinations throughout the nation. As an exciting addition this year, the list also features a remarkable home in Mexico, one of the most popular international destinations for U.S. travelers. From desert paradises to urban oases, and cozy ranch retreats to stunning oceanfront escapes, each home promises an incredible stay for you and your chosen family and friends.
Embark on a journey through these remarkable vacation homes, where impeccable design, breathtaking surroundings, and unparalleled comfort converge. Discover the epitome of luxury and create lasting memories at one of Vrbo’s 2023 Vacation Homes of the Year.
The Oasis Estate$2,795/avg nightly
Nestled in Palm Springs, California, lies the magnificent Oasis Estate — an expansive desert retreat that offers a haven of tranquility. Its outdoor oasis astounds with a sprawling pool and hot tub, accompanied by a 45-foot putting green. Adding to its allure, a pavilion awaits to indulge guests in breathtaking sunset views, while a luxurious spa promises ultimate relaxation. For those seeking a truly unique experience, the vintage trailer on the premises beckons for a glamping adventure.
Upon entering, guests are embraced by the splendor of a grand living room and a sprawling kitchen adorned with state-of-the-art appliances and bespoke dining areas. Situated a mere two-hour drive from Los Angeles, the “Oasis Estate” becomes an irresistible sanctuary for weekend getaways, where departing may prove a challenging task.
The Happy Roadrunner$1,205/avg nightly
Nestled at the foot of the Phoenix Mountain Preserve, this flawless urban sanctuary presents an abundance of luxurious amenities. The inviting backyard resembles a private resort, boasting a heated pool adorned with cascading rock waterfalls, a putting green, an outdoor pool table, and a fireplace — all complemented by captivating vistas of the surrounding landscape.
Inside, guests are greeted with a gourmet kitchen that caters to culinary enthusiasts, while a well-stocked game room awaits, offering timeless entertainment. Panoramic sunset views grace every room, courtesy of the inviting balconies and expansive picture windows. Despite its secluded ambiance, this exceptional abode enjoys a prime location in the heart of Phoenix, ensuring easy access to all the city has to offer.
The Chasestone$5,177/avg nightly
Perched upon a secluded peninsula on the captivating Lake Norman, The Chasestone unveils over 600 feet of mesmerizing lakefront vistas. Its grand main floor beckons with an expansive layout, featuring a state-of-the-art theater room, an open-concept kitchen, and a spacious living and dining area that seamlessly connects to the deck, offering a delightful setting for al fresco dining.
Guests of all generations will delight in the vibrant game room, a gateway to the enticing pool, patio, and hot tub, as well as a well-manicured putting green. To enhance your stay, the host graciously provides concierge services, including the option to rent high-performance boats, allowing guests to explore the lake’s enchanting waters and discover waterfront restaurants. Moreover, the home’s prime location ensures easy access to the bustling heart of Charlotte, with a convenient drive of less than an hour.
The Contemporary Gem$1,250/avg nightly
Nestled amidst nature’s embrace, the Contemporary Gem stands as a captivating testament to modern architecture, seemingly suspended amidst the verdant canopy. Its open-living area exudes a sense of lightness and space, adorned with walls of floor-to-ceiling windows that unveil breathtaking panoramas of Neahkahnie Beach. The gourmet kitchen basks in an abundance of natural light, showcasing high-end appliances and offering captivating ocean views.
Outside, a sprawling deck area awaits, inviting guests to indulge in the splendor of multiple seating spaces. An outdoor kitchen beckons culinary delights, while a soothing hot tub provides the perfect vantage point for soaking in the allure of sunset views. Conveniently situated in proximity to the beach, as well as Oswald West and Nehalem Bay State Parks, this residence presents an array of opportunities for biking, hiking, and fishing, ensuring endless adventures in nature’s embrace.
Ocean View Oasis$3,187/avg nightly
Indulge in the ultimate secluded getaway at the magnificent Ocean View Oasis in Montauk. This extraordinary home now features an expanded deck space, complete with a heated infinity pool and a sunken hot tub. Inside, the sun-drenched open-living area beckons with comfortable seating and large windows that frame breathtaking views of the ocean. The chef’s kitchen and rustic dining room are perfectly suited for preparing meals, while a hidden gem awaits in the finished basement — an art studio and theater room.
Just steps away from the beach and within walking distance of Montauk’s finest attractions, this vacation rental promises an unparalleled experience, allowing you to immerse yourself in the very best of the Hamptons.
The Riverfront Hideaway
Discover the enchanting Riverfront Hideaway, a haven nestled on 5 acres of land with direct access to the river and stunning views of the rolling Texas Hill Country landscape. With its expansive indoor/outdoor wrap-around terrace offering captivating floor-to-ceiling views, an open-concept living space, and a breathtaking corner fireplace, this home seamlessly blends luxury with cozy charm.
A spacious, fully equipped kitchen boasting high-end appliances and an outdoor grill ensures that guests have everything they need to prepare delightful meals for the group. Additionally, the large dining table on the terrace provides the perfect setting to savor exquisite Texas sunsets while enjoying dinner. Located just an hour away from Austin, it’s effortless to venture into the city for exciting explorations.
30A My Way$3,760/avg nightly
Step into the lap of luxury at the breathtaking 30A My Way, a stunning paradise nestled near Rosemary Beach, Florida. This lavish vacation home offers exceptional outdoor amenities, delightful gathering spaces, and a plethora of entertainment options, including a theater room and game room.
With four floors of outdoor spaces, this home boasts mesmerizing views of the turquoise waters and white sand, which are mere steps away via a private boardwalk. The private pool and putting green offer moments of relaxation and enjoyment beyond the beach. Indoors, multiple living areas provide a haven of tranquility after a day in the Sun. The fully stocked gourmet kitchen and several wet bars ensure that every culinary desire is catered to.
Port Of Call$6,820/avg nightly
Coastal elegance awaits at Port of Call, an exquisite oceanfront vacation home on the Isle of Palms. Mere steps from the beach and a short 30-minute drive from Charleston, this property boasts spectacular water views and an enviable location for exploring the finest offerings of South Carolina’s coast.
The inviting open-living area features a cozy fireplace, while the fully equipped kitchen showcases modern appliances and everything needed to prepare meals for your group. Outside, two spacious balconies stretch along the entire length of the home, offering ample seating to revel in the panoramic views. The large deck comes complete with a private pool, two outdoor dining areas, and a fire pit, creating the perfect setting for unforgettable moments.
Salmonfly Lodge$1,122/avg nightly
Unwind in the embrace of nature at Salmonfly Lodge, nestled along the Targhee National Forest, offering panoramic views of Teton Valley. This unforgettable retreat beckons with its authentic cowboy-cation experience, and it’s conveniently located less than an hour’s drive from Grand Teton National Park and Jackson Hole Mountain Resort, making it an ideal place to relax and rejuvenate after a day of exploring the great outdoors.
One of the finest luxury log cabins in the area, this property enchants with its soaring ceilings and designer touches throughout. Guests can soak in the views from two separate living areas, featuring large windows and floor-to-ceiling fireplaces. The spacious, open kitchen boasts top-of-the-line appliances, perfect for culinary adventures shared on vacation.
Trestle House$1,503/avg nightly
Located just steps from the slopes in Winter Park Resort, Trestle House is a jaw-dropping, ski-in/ski-out vacation home that offers everything needed for a perfect ski retreat. Conveniently, the home is only a 1.5-hour drive from Denver.
The stunning mountain views and high-end amenities create a luxuriously comfortable stay. The custom dining room and open living room seamlessly blend with the main level deck, allowing the fresh mountain air and breathtaking views to fill the space. Outside, three spacious deck areas beckon with ample seating, a gas grill, a fire pit, and a hot tub, providing the perfect sanctuary to unwind and relish the vistas after a day on the slopes.
Villa Luna Nueva$850/avg nightly
Escape to the enchanting Villa Luna Nueva, a luxurious retreat nestled in the hills overlooking downtown Cabo San Lucas. This stunning villa combines traditional and modern elements to create a warm and inviting atmosphere, offering premium amenities throughout.
The indoor space seamlessly flows out to the lush and tropical outdoor area, boasting expansive patio dining spaces, a private pool, and a hot tub. The home also features a secluded garden terrace on the second floor, complete with cozy seating around a fire pit. For those seeking true pampering, optional concierge and maid services are available to enhance the experience.