New Year, New Trip: Welcome to the World of Transformational Travel

Not all vacations serve the same purpose.

Videos by TravelAwaits

A vacation probably conjures a few associations—like downtime, beachy vibes, and tons of sunshine.

A trip, on the other hand, might bring to mind international travel and long-distance destinations. (If someone says they’re on holiday, by contrast, you’re probably talking to a European.)

There are wellness retreats, solo journeys, wilderness adventures, friend trips, bachelorette and bachelor parties, and all types of travels in between.

I usually classify travel into two over-simplified categories: commercial and transformational. (Not counting business trips, of course.)

Commercial trips are usually built around resort stays, popular sites and museums, and other buy-it-here types of experiences. Transformational travel is more focused on personal growth.

Neither is better than the other—and some trips might include both commercial and transformational elements.

But there’s a growing trend for travelers, especially Gen Z, to seek out more transformational experiences when they plan their trips. These ‘transformational’ elements are designed to spur personal growth in all shapes and forms.

Rather than log off with total relaxation or put together an enviable trip itinerary, some travelers are looking to shake up their worldview by immersing themselves in new places.

I know—it’s a vague description, at best. But with the future of travel hinging on more personal, perspective-shifting experiences, you might be seeking out a transformational trip sooner than you think. Here are the core tenets of this trend.

What is transformational travel? Core ideas

Transformational travel takes whatever shape you want it to—no suffering required

Many people associate transformational travel with trips that revolve around volunteer work—but that’s far from the only case.

You can have a fully transformational trip without sacrificing comfort and familiarity. In my opinion, the most important element is keeping an open mind.

For example, let’s say you have a week-long all-inclusive resort stay booked in Cozumel, Mexico, and put aside one day to leave the resort and take a tour from local guides to explore local traditions. That opens up a window for you to transform your outlook and grow as a human being, even if it’s a brief experience.

You don’t need to join the Peace Corps, in other words, or sacrifice your comfort. You just need to make time and leave energy to foray into the unknown a little bit.

Transformational travel can be uncomfortable—roll with it

The example of leaving an all-inclusive resort in Cozumel is pretty basic, but it highlights that transformation can happen on just about any trip.

That being said, the more transformational the trip, the more uncomfortable you might find yourself when encountering new experiences.

A great example is entering a nude spa as an American. We’re not very comfortable with nudity but most saunas in central Europe don’t allow you to wear clothes. It’s a transformative experience that doesn’t last very long and probably feels uncomfortable—but it’ll shift how you see nudity, saunas, and central Europe, in certain respects.

Once again, this is a very basic example. A truly transformative trip might include multiple days of boundary-pushing experiences like this. By definition, growth includes periods of discomfort—so don’t shy away.

Transformational travel can be cheap as hell—meaning just about anyone can go for it

My favorite part about transformational travel: It’s got a sliding budget.

I’ve covered ultra-luxury trips that are transformative, such as Few&Far’s Unknown Trip. The provider takes travelers straight into the unknown where they can get on the ground floor of conservation movements and social projects.

But most of my experiences in transformational travel were highly affordable or free. For example, even a humble wellness retreat can give you the tools to re-align yourself and grow. The same goes for a wilderness adventure or a digital detox retreat.

Remember—transformational travel comes in all shapes and sizes.

Transformational travel happens by accident sometimes—and that’s how it should be

Sometimes, transformational experiences come up without any planning at all. That’s the case with my trip to Cuba back in 2016.

A day before me and my partner arrived, Fidel Castro died—and the country went into a period of official mourning. For our week-long trip, laws forbade music, dancing, drinking, and celebrations of any kind.

It wasn’t ideal in many ways—but not only did we get to experience a historic moment in the country’s history, we also saw Castro’s coffin pass in a procession.

To add another dash of surprise, I got swindled buying a carton of cigars and spent almost all of our money on our first night in the city. Americans couldn’t get cash out of the ATM at the time or use credit cards—so we had to share two meals per day for the rest of the trip.

I’m not joking. We spent a week in Cuba not drinking mojitos and desperately planning out our meals. Luckily, one of my friends was in Cuba at the time and dating a local who helped us find some cheap eats.

Did I intend for a transformational trip? No, but Cuba had other plans, and that’s how travel goes sometimes.

That’s part of the magic of transformational travel—it’s very human, and it resists our planning.