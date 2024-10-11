Hawaiian Dreams: Best Boutique Hotels in Hawaii

Hawaii is a dream destination.

From its unspoiled jungles and its vibrant beaches to its delicious eats and unique culture, the US’s 50th state provides the perfect backdrop for a memorable vacation.

There’s only one catch: Hawaii is one of the priciest vacation destinations in the world.

The more expensive the vacation, the higher the stakes. In other words, if you’re going to do it—then you need to do it right.

And what’s one of the key ingredients of a worthwhile and excellent vacation? A great hotel.

If you’re going to Hawaii, be on the lookout for a high-value, comfortable, and experienced hotel that can provide you with a great landing pad.

While you might be tempted by the savings of a large chain resort, it’s the boutique experience that offers a more personal and atmospheric look into life and culture on the islands.

But with so little room and so many options on the four main islands of Maui, Oahu, Hawaii, and Kauai, which hotels are worth your hard-earned money? Here are my top choices for the best boutique hotels in Hawaii.

Best boutique hotels in Hawaii by island

Best boutique hotel on Maui

Courtesy of Booking

Hotel Wailea

This Relais & Chateaux project is an adults-only hotel in the heart of Maui’s Wailea region. It offers a dreamy stay right in the heart of one of Hawaii’s most lovely paradises, providing palm tree backdrops and sweeping jungle views.

If you’re on the hunt for that curated tropical feel, then look no further. Aside from the greenery, the grounds also showcase ocean views, plus an expansive and opulent outdoor pool.

While Hotel Wailea’s promise of delectable views and eco-immersion might not sound overly impressive, it’s worth noting that this location has taken home a handful of awards, including nods from US News & World Report and Conde Nast Traveler.

Book here

Best boutique hotels on Oahu

Courtesy of Booking

Prince Waikiki

Looking for oceanfront views? You won’t miss out at Prince Waikiki, which capitalizes on its ocean vistas—and a view of the Ala Wai boat harbor.

This highly-rated hotel puts you right in the center of the Honolulu action, letting you easily jump around to other islands, explore the city’s top attractions, and soak up the atmosphere of Waikiki.

The Prince Waikiki also offers a sleek outdoor swimming area fitted with an infinity pool. Its rooms are quite luxurious, making this a great option for city-slicker types who want to stay in a more traditional resort-style hotel.

Book here

Alohilani Resort

Courtesy of Booking

As one of the world’s leading carbon-neutral stays, I’m a huge fan of Alohilani Resort for its sustainability efforts.

On a small island like Oahu and with limited resources available locally, those efforts are even more important. But even if you don’t care for eco-friendly stays, Alohilani should be on your radar for the best boutique hotels in Hawaii.

Just like the Prince Waikiki, you’re right in the middle of the action—but you might not notice at Alohilani. The hotel’s design is sleek and modern, while its shared spaces are effortlessly graceful thanks to its unique design. The rooms, in particular, offer plenty of natural light and bright accents—which makes for a refreshing stay, in my opinion.

Book here

Best boutique hotel on Kau’ai

Ko’a Kea

Courtesy of Booking

This intimate, beachside hotel provides a new take on Hawaiian resorts—no mini-skyscrapers or city views.

In fact, that small-scale approach is what has helped keep Ko’a Kea at the top of Hawaii’s best boutique hotels for close to a decade. Like Hotel Wailea, it’s seen shout-outs from major hospitality publications.

So, what can visitors expect at Ko’a Kea aside from beachy views and a quaint tropical stay? Staff go above and beyond to add Hawaiian culture to their various offers, including spa treatments, dining, shopping, and more.

On top of that, it offers a great location to experience natural wonders, from jungle tours to water activities.

Book here

Best boutique hotel on Hawai’i

At the Craters Edge

Courtesy of Booking

Welcome to one of the best-kept secrets when it comes to the best boutique hotels in Hawaii—At the Craters Edge.

Guests are fully immersed in the tropical rainforests of Hawaii Volcanoes National Park, which abuts the hotel’s grounds. That means that each bungalow feels like a private, romantic escape straight into an emerald paradise.

The rooms are designed to highlight the jungle with large terraces and verandas. With options like fireplaces and outdoor hot tubs, you might not want to leave the grounds.

While the hotel’s design isn’t necessarily the most modern, I enjoy its natural and dark-wood accents. They feel like an effortless extension of the local flora and fauna.

Book here