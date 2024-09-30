Travel isn’t always about exploring the unknown. At least, not in a physical sense.

For some travelers, the true journey points inwards.

Though wellness travel has been around for hundreds of years, the concept of wellness retreats is a relatively new concept. Rather than focus on external adventures alone, many wellness retreats are focused on growth, rejuvenation, and community.

In other words, the focus is on mental and spiritual wellness just as much as physical relaxation and alignment. Nature is usually involved, along with healthy foods and group meetings.

But there’s a decidedly modern sort of wellness retreat that’s gaining popularity: The digital detox.

What is a digital detox?

A digital detox involves putting (or maybe locking) away most forms of technology.

The goal is to detoxify the mind from the stresses and mindsets that we take on when glued to our screens. Given the rise in social media addiction, many digital detoxers are hoping to change their relationships to platforms like Instagram, X, and TikTok.

But digital detoxes aren’t solely tied to social media.

After all, most adults spend their workday glued to a screen. Just as many detoxers are looking to simply minimize the amount of time they’re looking at laptops, computers, smartphones, tablets, and similar devices.

So, a digital detox retreat is one that gets participants away from their phones and computers.

But what happens in the meantime changes according to each company.

What are digital detox retreats like?

Every digital detox retreat is distinct.

Though the main goal of minimizing screen time is mutual, most retreat organizers focus on activities and lifestyles that suit their participants.

Some digital detox retreats involve like-minded communities that want to share their stories and listen to others. Some retreats are more geared toward nature in order to ‘reset’ the mind and body. Others might involve activities like cycling, camping, or kayaking.

These examples are just the tip of the iceberg.

As with their ‘theme’, every digital detox retreat is different in terms of organization and infrastructure.

If you want to itch your travel bug while you detox from blue light, check out retreats in wellness-focused countries like Costa Rica. Or if you’re on the hunt for community instead, look for a soulful retreat that brings together participants to exchange stories and wisdom.

In other words, every digital detox retreat looks different.

Unfortunately for men, many trips are geared towards women—and there’s a solid number of retreats that are women-only. On the other hand, some retreats can be booked with private groups, which would be great for any guys who want to put together a men-only retreat.

What sorts of travelers are going on these retreats?

Given the sheer range of digital detox themes available, there’s no single ‘type’ of traveler that fits the bill.

In fact, that’s something that I love about digital detox retreats—they tend to feel more accessible for the average traveler because the topic is more neutral. Who doesn’t want to spend less time on a screen, after all?

If you’re someone who has considered going on a wellness retreat, a digital detox variant might feel less intimidating than an outdoor camping excursion, New Age spiritual quest, or similar type of retreat.