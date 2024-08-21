The ‘Unknown Trip’: Inside Look at an Ultra-Lux & Sustainable Adventure

Ever planned a trip without knowing where you’re going?

Yeah, me, neither.

But what if I told you that there’s a luxury and sustainable travel company out there that will take you to Who-Knows-Where to embark on the journey of a lifetime?

It might sound a little strange, but the Unknown Trip is extravagant, verifiably sustainable, and shrouded in mystery.

So, if you have vacation days saved up and around $15,000 in your bank account, I know what to do with it.

But—I can’t emphasize this enough—I have no idea where you’re going.

Welcome to Few & Far’s The ‘Unknown Experience’, one of the coolest travel concepts I’ve ever come across.

A leap into the unknown

First off—the Unknown Trip isn’t entirely a crapshoot.

Few & Far is a high-end and eco-friendly adventure brand, meaning you can trust the company wholeheartedly. They focus on safaris and other Mother Nature-centric, slightly rugged escapes. (Again, without skimping on the lux features… or forgetting about green practices.)

The Unknown Trip is geared toward adventurous travelers who are seeking a thrill. The trip can be booked anytime year-round and includes a hand-crafted itinerary that’s based on a short questionnaire.

Using the questionnaire, travelers select the continent that they wish to explore—so the adventure isn’t entirely unknown.

Beyond that, the company asks about the number of travelers, their relationships, preferred continents, countries that travelers want to avoid, activities that interest them, phobias, budgets, dietary preferences, fitness levels, medical conditions, travel dates, and special occasions.

In other words, the trip is carefully crafted.

The Unknown Trip: Opulence meets sustainability

The concept of an unknown travel adventure is intriguing enough.

But there’s another angle here: Few & Far’s dedication to eco-friendly practices and sustainability. Itineraries are handcrafted to minimize impact, while the company partners with responsible brands on every step of the journey.

Few & Far also focuses on something called ‘planet positive’ luxury accommodations. That means that they only partner with companies, tour guides, and other brands that reflect their dedication to sustainability.

That’s important considering the very remote and wild places that Few & Far explores.

These biospheres are some of the most at0risk in terms of pollution and human impact—so protecting them is a necessary practice.

The same is true for the communities that live in these places. They’re the authorities when it comes to living in tandem and in balance with their immediate ecologies. Travel companies can benefit immensely from following their lead and supporting their sustainability initiatives.

Lastly, Few & Far charges a carbon offsetting fee that I think is really important.

The concept of carbon neutrality revolves around emissions and absorption. Travel tends to create a lot of carbon emissions; plane travel is the main culprit. Even hotels and resorts that focus on carbon neutrality might have a hard time offsetting all those flights.

So, to make up for all the carbon emitted, that carbon offsetting fee is directly funneled into initiatives that preserve, maintain, and revitalize our planet’s most important biomes.

Want to learn more? Explore the Unknown Trip and fill out its questionnaire.