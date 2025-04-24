Doctor Travel Tips: These 2 Supplements Will Save Your Immune System

Of all the popular travel topics out there, health is one of the most frequently covered.

Videos by TravelAwaits

I’ve covered health from many angles over the last year alone.

In terms of nitty-gritty physical health, you should watch what you eat and drink on the plane, along with at your destination. Then, there are topics like how to fall asleep on a plane and how to use tech to get ahead of jet lag.

You can rely on a balance of apps, old wives’ tales, and medical advice to get you through long-haul flights, letting you arrive at your destination refreshed and ready to go.

Personally, I’m a big fan of the regular-old Emergen-C packets. They’re part of my arsenal any time I travel, giving me the vitamins and supplements I need to stay healthy.

But if you’re strategically using supplements like me, you should probably be following a few golden rules, like knowing when to take them, for example.

I’m taking advice from Dr. Steve Burgess of CME Vacations, a doctor who organizes international trips for conferences related to continued medical education. He knows a thing or two about the immune system, which supplements kickstart it, and how to use them to travel in full health.

Here’s what Dr. Burgess has to say about taking supplements when traveling.

Travel tips: how to boost your immune system with two supplements

Vitamin C & zinc are your best friends

Don’t worry about delving into the world of mineral and herbal supplements—Dr. Burgess wants you to keep it simple. He recommends buying vitamin C and zinc supplements before your next trip.

Vitamin C boosts the immune system by supporting cell functions, meaning it will strengthen your immune system to work around the clock at full force. Zinc, on the other hand, prevents viral infections from spreading throughout the body.

Zinc is particularly helpful for your respiratory tract, where most infections start during air travel. According to Dr. Burgess, studies have shown that zinc can directly reduce the severity and length of a cold when taken early enough.

Lozenges are better than pills

The Emergen-C packets I mentioned above come in a powder form and are soluble. They include vitamin C and zinc, along with a bevy of other supplements, including electrolytes.

But you might want to consider lozenges in certain cases.

According to Dr. Burgess, zinc lozenges, in particular, help combat viral respiratory infections because they coat the throat and respiratory tract. It’s fighting the potential infection right where it starts.

However, if you can’t find lozenges in time, you’ll still benefit from pills or drinkable powders.

Take supplements two hours before arriving at the airport

Here’s the important part. Dr. Burgess’s advice of taking vitamin C and zinc supplements isn’t necessarily groundbreaking—but he has one genius piece of advice that you need to know: it’s all about timing.

Many travelers (including me) take supplements when they arrive at their destination or start to feel a sickness coming on.

In reality, our bodies need at least one or two hours to absorb vitamin C and zinc (amongst other supplements). According to Dr. Burgess, you should take them one or two hours before arriving at the airport. That way, you’re giving your body a perfectly timed immune boost.

Or other high-traffic zones

Dr. Burgess recommends keeping those supplements handy when you’re heading into other high-traffic zones aside from the airport.

While the plane and gate area are sure to be congested, you’re likely to find yourself in other high-traffic zones, from busy bars on weekend nights to popular sites like Times Square.