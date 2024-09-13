Best Indian Summer Spots in the US

The United States has an extra season—one that many call Indian Summer.

Indian Summer is a phenomenon that occurs when a wave of warm weather returns after the coolness of autumn descends. September and October are prime times to soak up these brisk-but-warm days.

They offer the perfect time for hiking, camping, and exploring the outdoors. The air is crisp and fragrant, the trees alight with the colors of fall.

But some regions in the US experience even more Indian Summer than others.

Can you pick out the best Indian Summer spots? Bonus points if you know why we call it Indian Summer to begin with. Let’s explore.

Why is it called Indian Summer?

This term was first used in an essay from the late 1700s by a French colonist. In his essay, the writer described the dry and warm days that come after the start of autumn, coining the term. However, it’s not actually unique to the United States.

Indian Summer, as we know it thanks to an essay from the late 1700s, occurs around the North Hemisphere. In Poland, it’s called Old Women’s Summer. In Irish, it’s Little Autumn of the Geese. In Spain, it’s St. Martin’s Summer.

The American Meteorological Society usually dubs these days halcyon days, which is derived from Greek Mythology. My personal favorite, however, is the Russian term Velvet Season. It captures the feel of those magical fall days.

If you’re on the hunt for the perfect atmosphere to soak up Velvet Season, here’s where to go.

Best Indian Summer spots

New England

This shouldn’t come as a shocker.

New England regularly lands at the top of the list when it comes to the best autumn locations in the US. Its towering and mature forests transform into a kaleidoscope of warm colors at the start of September.

Best of all, cottages and other rural rentals dot the countryside of Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Vermont, and Maine. These make it easy for travelers to get out into nature and under the red-orange canopies. Aside from forested rentals, New England is also home to dozens of great autumn festivals, pumpkin patches, and hay rides.

Mid-Atlantic

The Midwest, Rockies, and West Coast aren’t short on stunning fall displays.

However, they don’t quite match up to the mid-Atlantic region. This area includes states like New York, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Delaware. Similar to New England, they’re home to mature and sprawling forests that are home to sweet Indian Summer days.

They’re also speckled with adorable and charming small towns. That small-town charm is often at the forefront of autumn magic, including Indian Summer.

Best of all, mid-Atlantic states are a bit easier for travelers to explore, as metropolises like New York City, Jersey City, Pittsburgh, and Pennsylvania provide easy routes between rural points.

Appalachia

The Rocky Mountains take the lion’s share of attention when it comes to US mountain ranges.

But the Rockies aren’t nearly as moody or transcendental as the Appalachian ranges of the Smokies, Blue Ridge Mountains, and Cumberland Forests. Though they don’t see the same frigid temperatures as farther north, Indian Summer is a treasured time period here.

States like North Carolina, West Virginia, Kentucky, and Tennessee are home to thousands of miles of hiking trails. What makes Appalachia great for those chasing autumn dreams is its more moderate cold spells and its vast range of national parks, hiking trails, and scenic country roads.