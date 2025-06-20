Americans tend to view summer as the perfect time to travel.

The kids are off school. The weather in colder climates finally relents. And the sun is out longer than any other season, making it easy to plan non-stop adventures that last the whole day. Whether you want to kayak on lakes or lie on beaches, it’s also an ideal time to enjoy the water.

That being said, some destinations are a little too hot for comfort. While travelers from northern, colder climates tend to struggle in the heat, even desert-dwellers might find some temperatures way too high.

Before you get ahead of yourself planning any getaways in June through August, consider avoiding the hottest summer destinations in the US.

Not only are they known for temperatures that rise about 100 degrees Fahrenheit, but they might even have high humidity, making those scorching temperatures even more uncomfortable.

Worse, there’s no shimmering body of water in sight to help you cool down.

Hottest summer destinations in the US that you should avoid

Central & Eastern California

This is a photo taken at Zabriskie Point in Death Valley at dawn (Getty)

I lived in Sacramento for a few months during the tail end of summer, and it was (respectfully) hotter than hell. Though the heat was dry, it was still hard to be outside for an extended period of time.

Unsurprisingly, central California as a whole can regularly reach temperatures of over 100 degrees. The same goes for many parts of Eastern California.

Eastern California is home to Death Valley National Park, a place that’s demonstrably deadly for tourists who don’t have a game plan when they visit. In fact, its high temperatures make it one of the deadliest tourist destinations in the world.

But even if you don’t venture to this famous park, you should be mindful of booking vacations from June to August in places like Fresno and Sacramento. They’re some of the hottest destinations in the US that travelers might not know off the top of their heads.

Areas around the Mojave Desert

Valley of Fire State Park, during a summer day, Nevada, United States of America (Getty)

The Mojave Desert runs from California to Nevada and Utah, then down to Arizona, and includes Death Valley. Along with avoiding central California, you might also want to avoid any cities and towns that are close to the Mojave during summer.

That includes places like Las Vegas, Nevada, and Lake Havasu City, Arizona. Even Tucson will start to crank up in terms of heat during the summer months, meaning your Arizona escape is best kept for winter.

Texas

Bridge and Downtown Dallas, TX (Getty)

Houston and Dallas experience extremely hot summers, meaning any outdoor activities will likely be short-lived and exhausting. I highly suggest booking your trips to these cities during the cooler shoulder seasons or even during winter. The same goes for San Antonio and Austin, which are both part of Central Texas—often one of the hottest parts of the state.

Florida

Aerial view of Orlando skyline and reflection in Lake Eola (Getty)

Florida is a little bit different in that most visits involve beach days and trips to the outdoor pool. If that’s the case, keep your itinerary as it is.

I personally love an ultra-hot vacation so long as I can spend it by the pool or ocean, then emerge from my umbrella at night to explore in the cooler temperatures. (Welcome to my obsession with Sicily!)

That being said, if you’re heading inland to a destination like Orlando, do your best to schedule the visit for a cooler month. Not only will you have a better time as you explore its many amusement parks, but you’ll also open your trip up to other outdoor experiences that might otherwise feel off-limits due to the high temperatures.