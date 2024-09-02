Autumn in New York: Best Pumpkin Patches in Upstate NY

Tis the season for picking pumpkins. (And carving them up into scary faces.)

Pumpkin picking at local patches marks the height of autumn across the US.

They bring to mind Halloween in all its forms, from lighting candles inside jack-o-lanterns to finding the perfect costume. They also tend to bring out nostalgic feelings of childhood.

I remember everything about the local patch where I picked pumpkins growing up. The scratchy and dry feel of the hay—the cool and crisp scent of autumn—the friendly baby goats nibbling on my pants—the sound of the tractor chugging across the field—the big pink elephant at the gas station just out front of the pumpkin patch. (Welcome to Missouri.)

If Americans were Manchurian candidates, the scent and sight of a pumpkin patch would be our activation trigger. (I really mean that.)

My idyllic Missouri pumpkin patch isn’t even that unique. Similarly charming spots dot the country, especially in places like New England where autumn is a celebrated season.

Places like upstate New York, in particular, transform into fall wonderlands every year. Even harvest festivals pop up in its most charming towns. (In fact, there are so many noteworthy pumpkin patches that I’m having a hard time narrowing down my list.)

Looking for a good pumpkin patch in upstate New York? Here are my selections—but first, let me cover my criteria.

What makes a good pumpkin patch?

I didn’t realize what a pumpkin patch snob I was until I started writing this list. Here’s what I think goes into a fantastic, unbeatable, family-tradition-in-the-making pumpkin patch:

There should be more than one type of pumpkin. The big orange ones are for carving. But those wacky pimpled ones and tiny fat pumpkins are great for decorating. The more pumpkins, the more godliness.

The big orange ones are for carving. But those wacky pimpled ones and tiny fat pumpkins are great for decorating. The more pumpkins, the more godliness. The pumpkins should be in a field… or at least close to one. An old-school pumpkin patch requires you to sever the gourd from its vine, not choose a pumpkin from a grocery store-style lineup.

An old-school pumpkin patch requires you to sever the gourd from its vine, not choose a pumpkin from a grocery store-style lineup. There should be at least one oversized pumpkin on display. You should be wondering how it got there, who grew it, and what lies in store for the mammoth gourd. The same for ugly pumpkins. They all have their place.

You should be wondering how it got there, who grew it, and what lies in store for the mammoth gourd. The same for ugly pumpkins. They all have their place. There should be other activities available , like corn mazes, apple picking, (cute and kid-friendly) livestock like goats and sheep, slides, tractor rides (or hay rides), and similar activities. The more, the merrier.

, like corn mazes, apple picking, (cute and kid-friendly) livestock like goats and sheep, slides, tractor rides (or hay rides), and similar activities. The more, the merrier. The ambiance should be autumn-centric. From the spiced drinks for sale to the hay-bale seating, visitors need more than a dirt field covered in bright orange pumpkins. Bonus points for photo-op spots.

Best pumpkin patches in upstate New York

Pickn Patch

Stanley, NY (near Rochester)

Unfortunately, Pickn Patch doesn’t include a pick-your-own setup.

The pumpkins have all been harvested and then lined up for selection. That’s a strike against my criteria, but there are so many other noteworthy activities and offers that I’m including this location on my list—especially for families with young kids.

Along with classic jack-o-lantern pumpkins, visitors can also shop around for specialty and mini-pumpkins. There are carving kits available, along with pre-painted pumpkins for those who don’t like the feel of pumpkin guts between their fingers.

Aside from its pumpkin-centric offers, the Pickn Patch also organizes a wide range of activities for kids, from bouncy castles to tug-of-war to corn tunnels to something called ‘apple blasters’. Enough said.

Kelkenberg Farm

Clarence, NY (near Buffalo)

Let’s move on to my favorite selection: Kellenberg Farms. Its pumpkin patch is homegrown, meaning guests get to hunt around for a winner.

Aside from its pick-your-own setup, you can find all the classics that I look for, including hay rides, barn animals galore, fresh cider, and even something I hadn’t dared to dream of—fresh donuts.

I suggest heading to Kellenberg Farm for your autumn pumpkin picking needs—but keep this spot on your radar throughout the year. The farm offers other adorable activities, including a butterfly release in August, sunflower field days, egg hunts, and even a living nativity scene.

The Pumpkin Hollow

Syracuse, NY

The Pumpkin Hollow is a pretty obvious pick, largely thanks to the farm’s pumpkin-first focus.

Just park the car, enter the farm, and grab a wheelbarrow—from there, you’re responsible for finding the best carving and decorative pumpkins in the field.

Fans of classic pumpkin patches won’t find a better spot. On the grounds, you’ll also find plenty of barn animals, from chickens to pigs. The Pumpkin Hollow also offers seasonal snacks and drinks to round off a great day of pumpkin picking. No frills, no upcharges.

Cullen Pumpkin Farm

Richfield Springs, NY (near Utica)

The Cullen Pumpkin Farm has it all.

Their pick-your-own-pumpkin fields are large and varied. The corn maze looks like a legitimate mind-bender. Even the hayride trucks and mini-train (called the Pumpkin Express) are outfitted with cute branding. Photo opportunities abound.

Aside from great pumpkin patch offers, Cullen Pumpkin Farm also offers a fall craft fair, a Clydesdale horse show (name a classier horse, I dare you), and personalized group tours.