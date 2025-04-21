4 Unbeatable Sports Travel Packages: NFL, PGA, & More

One of my most enjoyable travel experiences was watching Wisła Kraków play in Poland a few years ago.

During a week-long trip to the country, my partner and I signed up to see a soccer match in the national league. Tickets for visitors are hard to find, so our best option was to tag along with a local who takes visitors to games via Home Game.

We got tickets and signed up, then were forewarned that Wisła Kraków is renowned around the country for its rowdy ultras.

Undeterred, we met up with our host and were ferried away on a drinking bonanza that lasted at least twelve hours. (NFL tailgaters would have felt at home.)

I have fleeting memories of the soccer game—I remember eating a hot dog, learning the Wisła chants, and watching the team lose.

After the game ended, the experience was over. In reality, our night was just beginning. We’d gotten along with our host and his friends, and stuck with them. We spent the rest of the evening eating pizza, singing karaoke, and getting to know Kraków’s late-night underbelly.

The next morning, it was time to pack up and head to the airport. Correction: it was time to try our best to pack up and head to the airport. It’s not that I had a little hangover—it felt as if a powerful, darkly spectre had taken hold of my body, mind, and soul.

Despite the gravity of that hangover, it introduced me to a brand new world: sports tourism.

While sports fans are usually happy to watch their favorite game live, there’s nothing like showing up in person to a major event. The higher the stakes, the more impactful the experience.

Even if you don’t enjoy watching sports, you’re likely to run into spirited locals who are eager to welcome a new fan to the club.

The big question is… how can sports fans find these types of sports travel packages? My experience in Krakow is just the tip of the iceberg—and a very casual one, at that.

If you’re a sports fan who dreams of traveling to watch a tournament or match live, then I suggest you let a professional team put together your trip. Not only will they handle the details, but they can also set you up with exclusive experiences.

Here’s your short list for some of the coolest sports travel packages available to Americans from two popular companies, On Location and Sports Traveler.

Best sports travel packages

NFL International Series

While it’s debatable whether NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell will get that rumored London franchise off the ground, NFL fans can still catch a live game in London.

In Autumn 2025, the NFL International Series is heading to London, along with Dublin, Berlin, Madrid, Sao Paulo, and Melbourne.

Though the NFL hasn’t announced which teams will be playing, all matches are real regular-season games, not exhibition shows. Keep a lookout for the announcement—and keep On Location on your radar.

On Location is the official hospitality partner of NFL, and they make it easy for you to buy tickets and exclusive game experiences.

Daytona 500

Don’t feel like busting out your passport? Maybe NASCAR’s crown jewel will woo you instead. The Daytona 500 is the US’s premier motor racing event—yes, it outperforms both Grand Prix F1 races.

Plus, it’s located near Florida’s famous Daytona Beach, making it a great choice for those who are escaping the depths of winter elsewhere.

Once again, On Location is an official NASCAR partner that can hand you the reins to an unforgettable experience. You can choose from official hotel packages that let you stay close to the action, along with on-location packages that give you Fanzone access and more.

The Masters

Of all PGA Tour events, The Masters in Augusta, Georgia is the most high-profile. Each year, the world’s top golfers head to the grounds at Augusta National with the hopes of donning the green jacket.

Given how prestigious the grounds and event are, it’s a bucket list trip for PGA Tour fans—but it’s also one of the trickiest to attend, with added rules and regulations for spectators.

The best way to get in on the action with Sports Traveler. Their Masters packages give you several choices to put together a memorable experience.

If you’re just after a hotel-and-entry package, that’s on the table. Or if you want to go all-in with access to the area’s finest golf courses, you can easily build a play-and-spectate trip.

FIFA World Cup 2026

It’s a bit early to start talking about the 2026 FIFA World Cup, which is going to be hosted in Mexico, Canada, and the United States—but if you have hopes of attending a match, you should consider buying tickets sooner rather than later.

Tens of millions of hardcore soccer fans are going to descend on the US during the tournament.

Once again, I recommend Sports Traveler, this time for your World Cup needs. They offer one of the coolest tournament options I’ve seen: the chance to follow your team from the start to the finish.

That means they'll purchase tickets and arrange transportation throughout the tournament so you can city-hop to catch your team in every city.