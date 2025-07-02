NYC Neighborhood Guide: Inside the Weird Acryonyms

I ended up in New York City because I started dating someone from the city. And because that someone was a real New Yorker, he wasn’t shy about correcting me as I learned the ropes in terms of NYC neighborhoods and other lingo.

I remember struggling with the word Houston.

Houston is a street that cuts across lower Manhattan and serves as a major dividing line. Soho, for example, stands for South Of HOuston. Noho, though you’ll hear it less, stands for North Of HOuston.

Except Houston isn’t pronounced like the Texan city. It’s pronounced ‘house-ton’. Welcome to the weirdly layered world of NYC neighborhoods and their acronyms.

Also, I kept thinking it meant South of Hampton because I also knew the Hamptons had something to do with New York. (The Hamptons are an upscale area on the tip of Long Island—far from Manhattan.)

Here’s my point: if you want to get around NYC without getting tripped up by all those names, weird pronunciations, and acronyms, you’re going to need a cheat sheet.

Consider this your introductory NYC neighborhood guide when it comes to deciphering weird names.

NYC neighborhoods: the basics

The city has around 26 neighborhoods in Upper Manhattan, around 20 in Midtown, and 25 in Lower Manhattan. And that’s not counting those tiny little neighborhoods between Midtown and Lower Manhattan.

For the purposes of this article, I’m going to stick with the most popular areas that tourists usually visit, mostly in Midtown and Lower Manhattan. As you can see when looking at a full map of Manhattan, it’s a very small portion of the island.

I’ll also mention other interesting acronyms and historical elements for some of the city’s coolest neighborhoods. Hopefully, this introduction to the oddest acronyms and NYC neighborhoods will serve you well on your next adventure in the Big Apple.

Before we get to the proper NYC neighborhood guide, remember: Manhattan was originally settled by Dutch colonists. They’ve left their mark through a variety of landmarks, streets, neighborhoods, and more. I’m a history nerd, so I’m going to point out a few cool notes related to this colonial history.

NYC neighborhood guide: the acronyms & weirdest names