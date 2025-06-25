10 Trip-Worthy US Lakes You Haven’t Heard of Before

Mother Nature didn’t take a day off when she made America.

Videos by TravelAwaits

Our natural wonders are insanely varied. On the West Coast alone, you can find one of the driest places in the world at Death Valley—along with one of the US’s only rainforests, the Hoh Rainforest in Washington State. And that’s just one part of the country.

Even when it comes to natural features like lakes, our domestic travel options are larger than life.

From Lake Havasu to Lake Tahoe to Crater Lake, most Americans can rattle off a few big names. Lake Superior, Lake Michigan, and Lake Erie are also top-of-mind for anyone who lives by the Great Lakes region.

But what about those lesser-known lakes? While the major watering holes fill up for summer visits (often months in advance), one of the best ways to nail your lakeside vacation is to simply skip out on those well-known locations. Instead, head to one of the smaller, less-known US lakes that you might not have heard of before.

Below, you can find my top ten picks for gorgeous lakes that aren’t overbooked for summer.

The top 10 list at a glance

Lake Willoughby (VT)

Lake City (FL)

Jenny Lake (WY)

Lake Cushman (WA)

Tenaya Lake (CA)

Caddo Lake (TX, LA)

Flathead Lake (MT)

Grand Lake (CO)

Table Rock Lake (MO, AR)

Lake Santeetlah (NC)

US lakes you haven’t heard of before

Lake Willoughby (VT)

View of the clear waters of Lake Willoughby between Mount Pisgah and Mount Hur from the South Beach (Getty)

Surrounded by the grand Willoughby Forest and its famous Mounts Pisgah and Hor, Lake Willoughby is a hidden gem. Sheltered by dramatic cliffs and forests on all sides, it’s regularly mentioned in New England travel content that focuses on nature. Why it hasn’t become a well-known quantity nationwide is beyond me. (Want to visit? Book one of these amazing Lake Willoughby rentals.)

Lake City (FL)

Getty

I covered Lake City as one of Florida’s coolest hidden gem locations—and like the name suggests, it’s got a few crystal-clear bodies of water tucked away in its forests. Technically, they aren’t lakes, but the Ichetucknee Springs (pictured above) and Wes Skiles Peacock Springs are the stuff of magical, storybook summers. Think: bright blue water sheltered beneath ripe green forests.

Jenny Lake (WY)

Getty

Jenny Lake is a glacial lake inside Grand Teton National Park. While it’s a bit outside casual driving range for many Americans, it can and should be your focal stop when visiting Grand Teton. You can get out on the lake by booking a boat cruise or simply enjoy the view from the looped 8-mile Jenny Lake Trail.

Lake Cushman (WA)

Lake Cushman & the Olympic Mountains in Washington state (Getty)

Right on the southwestern edge of Olympic National Park, Lake Cushman is a major hiking, fishing, and camping spot. While it’ll fill up for major holidays like Labor Day and Memorial Day, it’s otherwise one of the region’s quietest lakeside escapes, as many parts of the lake are private property. The best place to stay is in nearby Hoodsport.

Tenaya Lake (CA)

Getty

You can find Tenaya Lake in Yosemite National Park right off the Tioga Pass Road. It’s a high-altitude lake with jaw-dropping granite domes on three sides of the lake. It’s open for swimming, hiking, kayaking, and canoeing, which you can do from the east or west side of the lake. Just watch out for crowds in summer when Yosemite fills up.

Caddo Lake (TX, LA)

USA, Texas, Caddo Lake State Park (Getty)

Is it a swamp? Is it part of the Atchafalaya Basin? Or is it really a lake? Technically, it’s a cypress bayou, but you can get out on Caddo Lake just like you would most others on this list—via kayak, canoe, or boat. There’s no swimming on account of those sharp-toothed gators, but I promise it’s worth it. In exchange, you have tons of wildlife sightings, from owls to beavers to bobcats.

Flathead Lake (MT)

Looking across Flathead Lake from the Western Side, with the beautiful Swan Range in view (Getty)

This massive lake is rimmed by national and state parks, along with small towns, letting you disappear into the Rockies without a care in the world. Depending on whether you want a calm day by the water or an adventure that involves, say, speedboating, you can choose which site to visit. Oh, and the western region of the lake is known for its vineyards, while the east is known for its cherry orchards. Talk about a dreamy American summer.

Grand Lake (CO)

Courtesy of TripAdvisor

Grand Lake is Colorado’s largest body of water, which is fed by tributaries from Rocky Mountain National Park. Its waters are cool, like similar glacial lakes. As an added bonus, this lake is a dual threat, as it includes the historic village of Grand Lake—an amazing small town with big charm.

Table Rock Lake (MO, AR)

Table Rock mountain tinged with pink at sunrise over misty lake (Getty)

Skip the Lake of the Ozarks and head to Table Rock Lake instead. This massive lake, fed from a manmade dam, is renowned for its vast coastlines, large marinas, and great fishing opportunities. It’s also a major recreational area for travelers who like to camp, hike, canoe, and boat.

Santeetlah Lake (NC)

Colorful autumn cloudscape and landscape reflections on Lake Santeetlah, North Carolina (Getty)

Surrounded almost entirely by the 1.3-million-acre Nantahala National Forest, Lake Santeetlah is a quiet lake known mostly by locals. Similar to Table Rock Lake, it was formed by a manmade dam on the nearby Cheoah River. That means one thing: great fishing abounds! There are also plenty of campsites around Lake Santeetlah, but they’re primitive, meaning no bathrooms.