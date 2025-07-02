14 Dreamy Rooftop Pools in Florida (With Day Pass Entry!)

Forget outdoor pools and pristine beaches.
If you’re heading to South Florida, you need to keep rooftop pools on your radar.
While a rooftop pool might sound like a high-class luxury, they’re not hard to find in cities like Miami. Even when you venture out to Fort Lauderdale or further north to Tampa, you’ll find that hotels with rooftops to spare often have a pool setup.
Unsurprisingly, some are grander and flashier than others.
Want to take a closer look at the best rooftop pools in Florida? Consider this your guide to the most jaw-dropping and chic rooftops that South Florida has to offer—including how to get in even when you aren’t staying at the hotel.
Just to make sure everyone read that, let me repeat: You can get into the vast majority of the rooftop pools mentioned on this list by purchasing a day pass. (There are a few exceptions, unfortunately.)
It’s never been easier to add a rooftop pool dip to your next vacation. Just get our day pass and show up ready to swim.
Best rooftop pools in Florida (South Florida only)
- H20 Suites, Key West
- The Ben, Autograph Collection, West Palm Beach
- Tampa Marriott Water Street, Tampa
- Grand Beach Hotel Surfside, Surfside
- 1 Hotel South Beach, Miami
- Kimpton EPIC Hotel by IHG, Miami
- Royal Palm Beach South Beach, Miami
- Novotell Miami Brickell, Miami
- Hotel Greystone Miami Beach, Miami
- The Local House, Miami
- Dua Miami, Autograph Collection, Miami
- The Easton, Fort Lauderdale
- The Atlantic Hotel and Spa, Fort Lauderdale
H2o Suites Hotel (Key West)
- Vibe: A chic adults-only rooftop pool with a bar
- Type of view: Lower view with plenty of bright green palm trees
- Can you buy a day pass? No
The Ben, Autograph Collection (West Palm Beach)
- Vibe: A modest and upscale pool with plenty of seating and a bar
- Type of view: Views of the West Palm Beach marina
- Can you buy a day pass? Yes, via ResortPass
Tampa Marriott Water Street (Tampa)
- Vibe: Ultra-modern and swanky with plenty of cabanas and room to swim
- Type of view: A bit of ocean, mostly downtown Tampa
- Can you buy a day pass? Yes, via ResortPass
Grand Beach Hotel Surfside (Surfside)
- Vibe: Modern and minimalist with non-stop ocean views
- Type of view: Glass paneling gives you near-panoramic views of the ocean
- Can you buy a day pass? No
1 Hotel South Beach Miami (Miami)
- Vibe: A lush pool area with plenty of cabanas and a bar
- Type of view: A towering view of the ocean
- Can you buy a day pass? Yes, via ResortPass (ask for details—this deal might only include beach access)
Kimpton EPIC Hotel (Miami)
- Vibe: Double pools that include tons of cabanas and seating—plus, a kid’s mini-play area
- Type of view: Downtown Miami
- Can you buy a day pass? Yes, via ResortPass
Royal Palm Beach South Beach (Miami)
- Vibe: A small and swanky pool on a lower level that overlooks Royal Palm’s other pool and the beach
- Type of view: A view of the ground-floor pool and beach with tons of palm trees
- Can you buy a day pass? Yes, check out their pool and beach services
Novotell Miami Brickell (Miami)
- Vibe: Compact and chic pool with plenty of comfortable seating
- Type of view: Downtown Miami
- Can you buy a day pass? Yes, via the hotel or ResortPass
Hotel Greystone Miami Beach (Miami)
- Vibe: Casual and fun rooftop with Art Deco elements
- Type of view: Low-floor view overlooking Miami Beach
- Can you buy a day pass? Yes via ResortPass
The Local House (Miami)
- Vibe: A narrow pool with upscale loungers and artistic murals
- Type of view: Mostly urban with a good amount of greenery
- Can you buy a day pass? No
Dua Miami, Autograph Collection (Miami)
- Vibe: Two large pools on a low rooftop with plenty of loungers and even a little grass
- Type of view: Mostly urban with some beach views
- Can you buy a day pass? Yes, via ResortPass
The Easton Rooftop Pool and Lounge (Fort Lauderdale)
- Vibe: A rooftop pool and lounge designed for tanning, drinking, and dancing
- Type of view: Downtown Fort Lauderdale
- Can you buy a day pass? Yes, this isn’t a hotel—the whole point is to pay for a day spent poolside!
The Atlantic Hotel and Spa (Fort Lauderdale)
- Vibe: A casual and colorful rooftop pool with plenty of space
- Type of view: Views overlooking the Atlantic—it almost feels like an infinity pool
- Can you buy a day pass? Yes, via ResortPass