14 Dreamy Rooftop Pools in Florida (With Day Pass Entry!)

Forget outdoor pools and pristine beaches.

Videos by TravelAwaits

If you’re heading to South Florida, you need to keep rooftop pools on your radar.

While a rooftop pool might sound like a high-class luxury, they’re not hard to find in cities like Miami. Even when you venture out to Fort Lauderdale or further north to Tampa, you’ll find that hotels with rooftops to spare often have a pool setup.

Unsurprisingly, some are grander and flashier than others.

Want to take a closer look at the best rooftop pools in Florida? Consider this your guide to the most jaw-dropping and chic rooftops that South Florida has to offer—including how to get in even when you aren’t staying at the hotel.

Just to make sure everyone read that, let me repeat: You can get into the vast majority of the rooftop pools mentioned on this list by purchasing a day pass. (There are a few exceptions, unfortunately.)

It’s never been easier to add a rooftop pool dip to your next vacation. Just get our day pass and show up ready to swim.

Best rooftop pools in Florida (South Florida only)

H20 Suites, Key West

The Ben, Autograph Collection, West Palm Beach

Tampa Marriott Water Street, Tampa

Grand Beach Hotel Surfside, Surfside

1 Hotel South Beach, Miami

Kimpton EPIC Hotel by IHG, Miami

Royal Palm Beach South Beach, Miami

Novotell Miami Brickell, Miami

Hotel Greystone Miami Beach, Miami

The Local House, Miami

Dua Miami, Autograph Collection, Miami

The Easton, Fort Lauderdale

The Atlantic Hotel and Spa, Fort Lauderdale

Best rooftop pools in Florida & how to get in (South Florida only)

Vibe: A chic adults-only rooftop pool with a bar

A chic adults-only rooftop pool with a bar Type of view: Lower view with plenty of bright green palm trees

Lower view with plenty of bright green palm trees Can you buy a day pass? No

Vibe: A modest and upscale pool with plenty of seating and a bar

A modest and upscale pool with plenty of seating and a bar Type of view: Views of the West Palm Beach marina

Views of the West Palm Beach marina Can you buy a day pass? Yes, via ResortPass

Vibe: Ultra-modern and swanky with plenty of cabanas and room to swim

Ultra-modern and swanky with plenty of cabanas and room to swim Type of view: A bit of ocean, mostly downtown Tampa

A bit of ocean, mostly downtown Tampa Can you buy a day pass? Yes, via ResortPass

Vibe: Modern and minimalist with non-stop ocean views

Modern and minimalist with non-stop ocean views Type of view: Glass paneling gives you near-panoramic views of the ocean

Glass paneling gives you near-panoramic views of the ocean Can you buy a day pass? No

Vibe: A lush pool area with plenty of cabanas and a bar

A lush pool area with plenty of cabanas and a bar Type of view: A towering view of the ocean

A towering view of the ocean Can you buy a day pass? Yes, via ResortPass (ask for details—this deal might only include beach access)

Vibe: Double pools that include tons of cabanas and seating—plus, a kid’s mini-play area

Double pools that include tons of cabanas and seating—plus, a kid’s mini-play area Type of view: Downtown Miami

Downtown Miami Can you buy a day pass? Yes, via ResortPass

Vibe: A small and swanky pool on a lower level that overlooks Royal Palm’s other pool and the beach

A small and swanky pool on a lower level that overlooks Royal Palm’s other pool and the beach Type of view: A view of the ground-floor pool and beach with tons of palm trees

A view of the ground-floor pool and beach with tons of palm trees Can you buy a day pass? Yes, check out their pool and beach services

Vibe: Compact and chic pool with plenty of comfortable seating

Compact and chic pool with plenty of comfortable seating Type of view: Downtown Miami

Downtown Miami Can you buy a day pass? Yes, via the hotel or ResortPass

Vibe: Casual and fun rooftop with Art Deco elements

Casual and fun rooftop with Art Deco elements Type of view: Low-floor view overlooking Miami Beach

Low-floor view overlooking Miami Beach Can you buy a day pass? Yes via ResortPass

Vibe: A narrow pool with upscale loungers and artistic murals

A narrow pool with upscale loungers and artistic murals Type of view: Mostly urban with a good amount of greenery

Mostly urban with a good amount of greenery Can you buy a day pass? No

Vibe: Two large pools on a low rooftop with plenty of loungers and even a little grass

Two large pools on a low rooftop with plenty of loungers and even a little grass Type of view: Mostly urban with some beach views

Mostly urban with some beach views Can you buy a day pass? Yes, via ResortPass

Vibe: A rooftop pool and lounge designed for tanning, drinking, and dancing

A rooftop pool and lounge designed for tanning, drinking, and dancing Type of view: Downtown Fort Lauderdale

Downtown Fort Lauderdale Can you buy a day pass? Yes, this isn’t a hotel—the whole point is to pay for a day spent poolside!