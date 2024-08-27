Best Waterfront Rentals in Montana for Spring & Summer

From small towns like Philipsburg to major cities like Missoula, Montana seems to have it all.

That being said, most people head to Montana with the hopes of exploring natural wonders. With the Rockies passing through the state, there’s plenty to do in the way of outdoor adventures. And that fun gets doubled when there’s a body of water nearby.

I’ve explored the most remote reaches of Airbnb to find some of the best lakeside rentals in Montana, ideal for trips in summer or spring.

Some stays are way weirder (in a good way) than I could have imagined. From historic train cars to shipwreck-style cabins, the state is chock-full of memorable lakeside (and riverside) rentals.

Here’s where I’m planning on staying when I make it out to Big Sky Country.

Scandinavian-Inspired Lake Front (Lick Lake)

Eureka, Montana

Let this Scandi-inspired rental take you into Montana’s quaintest forest. The interior is modern and clean, like the title suggests. But it also comes with all the Montana amenities you’d expect, like a wood-burning fireplace, views overlooking the lake and mountains, and room to roam.

Plus, you also get access to the owner’s private lake, Lick Lake, and a brand-new sauna. The lake also comes with added amenities, including a kayak and canoe. (There’s also a really cute dog featured in the Airbnb photos—but I can’t promise that he’s included with the rental.)

Riverside Historic Train Car (Missouri River)

Cascade, Montana

I promised you historic train cars—and here we are. This rental was once a Northern Pacific Railway Post Office train car but has since been renovated into a seriously lovely two-bedroom stay. But that setup is hardly to best thing on offer here.

Along with a very cool and historical unit, guests are also treated to a private hot tub that overlooks the Missouri River. Sure, it’s not nearly as accommodating as a lake—but the backyard has been built to offer views and a lounging area designed for soaking up the atmosphere.

Shipwreck Stay (Williams Lake)

Salmon, Idaho

I know—this rental isn’t actually located in Montana. It’s just across the border in Idaho… which makes it close enough to still earn a shout-out. Also, it’s built in the shape and style of a pirate ship, which makes it fantastic for those who like a waterside rental.

When I say ‘shape and style of a pirate ship’, I mean that it’s designed with three floors designed to mimic a ship’s three decks. One of its bedrooms is shaped like the bow of a ship, while one of its living rooms is designed to replicate a Victorian-era pirate ship parlor. Plus, there’s a direct path down to Williams Lake. There’s even a rustic pagoda for you to pillage.

Lone Pine Hollow (Private pond)

Helena, Montana

Lone Pine Hollow is located near the host’s home, which includes acres of private land—and a functional, swimmable pond.

Unlike most other listings here, Lone Pine Hollow is equipped with all the amenities you’ll need to start enjoying the water. There are paddleboats and canoes, plus a massive lawn that stretches out to the pond that you’ll want to spend time in.

This spot looks ideal for a large gathering. The home’s upper floor is lined with beds, making this a solid getaway for younger groups or families. In fact, the hosts also allow for small events (at an additional charge). I personally love an open-minded Airbnb host that provides access to a private pond.

Yellowstone Rangers Outpost (Yellowstone River)

Gardiner, Montana

Like the title suggests, this location is located nearby Yellowstone National Park. That makes it a top-tier choice for anyone who wants to explore the park during the day. But this rental also lets you immerse yourself in the rugged outdoors.

The patio out back provides a perfect birds-eye view of Yellowstone River below, letting you soak up the wonders of the park without ever setting foot inside of it. Plus, this rental was recently renovated, meaning you’ll have all the creature comforts you’d expect of a modern Airbnb.

Duck Lake Loft (Duck Lake)

Babb, Montana

As with the Yellowstone River rental, Duck Lake Loft provides a larger-than-life view of Duck Lake. While you won’t be located right beside the body of water, you’ll be treated to a view that overlooks the forest rimming the riverside—and it’s western-facing, giving you a seriously unspoiled view of the sunset.

The living room also overlooks Duck Lake, allowing you to soak up the views straight from the couch inside. Plus, it’s located near Glacier National Park, giving you direct access to the highly sought-after park.

Placid Lake Paradise (Lake Placid)

Seeley Lake, Montana

If you’re after a traditional lakefront stay, then I’ve found the perfect spot for you. Located right on Lake Placid, this newly launched rental offers a whopping 11 beds and 3.5 baths. For large groups of all stripes, that’s a big win.

But it’s the lakefront location and private dock that have stolen my heart. This makes it easy to get out on the water—whether you’re looking to fish, take a dip, go kayaking, or simply soak up the lakeside views.

Cowboy Lake Lodge (Cowboy Lake)

Emigrant, Montana

Looking for a classic cowboy design in your rental? (It’s a thing—you aren’t alone.) Look no further—this rental has all that country-centric design you’re after. From its stone fireplace to its leather couches, there’s an austere atmosphere at the Cowboy Lake Lodge.

Plus, you’ll have direct access to the lake, which is framed by stunning mountains in the background, including Emigrant Peak. The lake also comes with private biking and hiking trails, letting you get out into nature. If you’re a fisher, you’ll be happy to know that Cowboy Lake is supplied with trout.

