Delta & Airbnb: You Could Be Earning 1 Mile per $1 Spent on Airbnb

Did you know that there’s a ‘secret’ Airbnb page that’s linked to Delta?

Videos by TravelAwaits

Neither did I—and I say that as someone who books Airbnb rentals and flies Delta. Or if you already knew about this, please excuse me for being late to the party.

Very late to the party, by most metrics.

Delta and Airbnb first partnered back in 2016. Since then, the relationship has developed into a hugely beneficial program that lets frequent flyers earn miles when they book select Airbnb rentals on vacation.

Ready to start earning Delta SkyMiles during your next Airbnb stay? Let’s see what the hype is all about.

Delta & Airbnb: how does the program work?

Look for the Delta SkyMiles banner when booking on Airbnb

Delta’s partnership with Airbnb allows SkyMiles Members to book select Airbnbs and earn one mile per $1 spent on the rental. It’s really that simple. There’s no minimum spend amount or minimum number of nights spent at the rental.

Simply input your SkyMiles number to access over seven million Airbnbs around the world. Find the one that tickles your fancy, complete the booking, and then see those dollars turn into miles.

Best of all, there’s no cap on how many you can earn—so if you book a $7,000, weeklong Airbnb stay, that’s 7,000 miles into your account.

Just remember: the only way that this works is by booking through the exclusive Delta-Airbnb platform. After you put in your SkyMiles number, you’ll be taken to a familiar Airbnb page. But you should still see the Delta SkyMiles banner, like in the screenshot above.

Here’s a look at the fine print:

It might take up to 8 weeks for those Airbnb dollars to turn into miles

The name on your SkyMiles account must match the person booking the Airbnb

Only one SkyMiles Member can earn from the booking, even if more members stay at the rental

Are the Airbnb rentals actually good?

When I first learned about this offer, my shoulders sagged a little. Though the idea seems great, not all Airbnb rentals are created equally. And while Delta’s offer of seven million choices seems robust, let’s not underestimate how many duds actually exist on Airbnb.

However, I’ve been very pleasantly surprised. When you go to the Delta-linked Airbnb page, you’ll see superhosts and guest favorite stays listed first. The top stays recommended dot the United States, letting you easily shop for highly rated and trusted rentals across the country.

Plus, you have all the same categories and activities that are listed on the regular Airbnb page, meaning the experience of looking for a rental is the exact same. From what I can tell, it’s the crème of the crop.

Even when I dialed down the nightly rate to $150, I was happy with the options presented.

Is this deal worth signing up to be a Delta SkyMiles Member?

I’m not usually taken by airline loyalty programs; you usually spend thousands before you earn a few hundred in free deals. Half the time, I’m not interested in those offers, either.

That being said, I joined Delta SkyMiles because I was sick and tired of subpar treatment from budget airlines. So far, I haven’t accessed any benefits from being a SkyMiles member—but my miles are accruing, and I’m confident they’ll pave the way for a great vacation someday.

In reality, this Airbnb-Delta SkyMiles program is the most high-value offer from my SkyMiles membership. (Again, I’m still accruing miles, so this isn’t a jab at Delta.)

As someone who regularly books Airbnb rentals, this is a pretty seamless, effortless way for me to tack on more miles—no skin off my back.