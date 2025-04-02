6 Perfect Beaches in Florida to Learn How to Surf This Summer

Whether or not you have dreams of becoming a surfer, vacation is the perfect time to grab a board and hit the waves.

Videos by TravelAwaits

I had the great pleasure of learning how to surf during my first year of college in Nosara, Costa Rica. I was staying in a treehouse hostel where I was doing research on the spirituality of surfing. (Welcome to a college that promoted itself with the motto ‘the world is your classroom’.)

I had three lazy, surfer French boys to teach me how to read the swells, paddle like my life depended on it, and shout at me when it was time to pop up onto the board.

I failed relentlessly but had the time of my life. (My paper on the spirituality of surfing turned out great, if anyone was wondering.)

Since then, I’ve had a few chances to practice surfing while on vacation. Those attemps also haven’t panned out—and yet, I’ve always had fun when fighting the waves while trying to lug a longboard with me.

If you’re interested in taking a casual surf lesson (or honing your existing skills), California is one of the best places to go—but it’s also a little more nerve-wracking because of how aggressive surfers can be. (They don’t like to share the waves, especially with newcomers.)

Instead, you might find that Florida is a little more welcoming to beginner surfers.

Not only are its beaches less intimidating, but there’s plenty to do for any fellow travelers who aren’t on the hunt for the perfect barrel.

Ready for a surf’s up summer? Go to these beaches to learn how to surf in Florida. You’ll be able to find surf lessons at local clubs, along with mellow waves that won’t eat you up and spit you out.

Best beaches in Florida to learn how to surf

Cocoa Beach

Silhouette of a surfer standing in the surf at the beach at sunrise in Cocoa Beach, Florida (Getty)

Cocoa Beach is home to the original world-famous Ron Jon Surf Shop—and world-champion surfer Kelly Slater. But don’t worry—the waves in Cocoa Beach aren’t mammoths.

If you head to the beach past 11th-19th streets, you’ll find mellow waves that make it slightly easier to pop up for the first time.

Or if you’re totally new, you can easily find surf lessons. These make it easy to learn how surfing works, how to read the water, and how to interact with other surfers. Lessons are available at local surf shops or online via tour booking platforms like TripAdvisor and Viator.

Sebastian Inlet State Park

Panoramic scene of a surfer riding a wave after a rain squall has passed at the Sebastian Inlet State Park in Florida (Getty)

Just south of Cocoa Beach is Sebastian Inlet State Park, which is usually called ‘The Inlet’. Just make sure you head to ‘Third Peak’ or ‘Chernobles’, which is the most relaxed stretch.

There, you won’t face too many other competitive surfers, and the swells will be smaller. That being said, The Inlet is best for surfers who have a little experience under their belts.

Jacksonville Beach

Jacksonville Beach with sunset and surfer in sunset. Outdoor winter shots of Jacksonville, Florida in the daytime. (Getty)

Jacksonville isn’t a surfy town, in my opinion—but it’s home to a handful of great surfing schools that make it easy to learn the ropes. That gives you plenty of options in terms of the intensity of the course, length, and price.

Just beware that Jacksonville has some of Florida’s coldest waters, meaning you might need to wear a wetsuit—even in summer.

St. Augustine Beach

Surfer holding surf board at the pier in St. Augustine, Florida during the early morning glow of beach life. (Getty)

Just like Jacksonville, St. Augustine might not seem like a likely candidate for a surf town. However, the Atlantic Coast has some of the state’s best swells.

Plus, there are two surfing schools in town that you can sign up with, which includes an all-women The Girl Next Door All-Girls Surf Camp. I imagine its courses are perfect for all-girls trips and for anyone nervous about looking unathletic in front of the other sex.

South Hutchinson Island: Jensen Beach

Sunny skies on Hutchinson Island – Stuart, Martin County, South Florida (Getty)

South Hutchinson Island has long stretches of undeveloped beaches that are great for surfing—but you won’t have a great view, full disclosure. Those untouched beaches are thanks to the presence of the Hutchinson Island Nuclear Power Plant; it’s pretty unsightly.

That being said, at Jensen Beach, you can enjoy on-site concessions and bathrooms, along with reasonable swells.

Daytona Beach

Surfers are walking, with their boards, on Daytona Beach, Flordia, headed toward the surf. (Getty)

Similar to Cocoa Beach, you won’t be hard-pressed to find lessons and even surf camps in Daytona Beach. Though Daytona isn’t nearly as famous as Cocoa Beach in terms of its surfing legacy, tourists have been taking lessons here for decades.

Whether you want to take a casual single-day course or a more in-depth week(s)-long program, you’ll have options.