7 Things to Do in Bardstown—Kentucky’s Bourbon Crown Jewel

Bardstown, born in 1780, is Kentucky’s second-oldest city—and the state’s bourbon crown jewel.

In fact, if you know a lot about bourbon whiskey, you might be making a connection: Bardstown was established right around the time that locals started distilling bourbon in Kentucky in the late 1700s.

Today, Bardstown is one of several towns on the Kentucky Bourbon Trail, along with Louisville, Owensboro, Lexington, and more.

So, if you’re heading to Bardstown, you’ll probably be drinking a little bit of bourbon, especially from the local Barton 1792 Distillery (more on this below). But that’s far from the only attraction.

As I mentioned up top, Bardstown is the state’s second-oldest city. And with close to 250 years of history, visitors can expect a well-balanced destination that brings together the most iconic parts of small-town Appalachian life: good whiskey, great food, and friendly people.

Best things to do in Bardstown, Kentucky

Get to drinking at a local distillery

The largest distillery in town is Barton 1792 Distillery, which took home a major award back in 2020 when its 1792 Bourbon blend was named World Whisky of the Year.

Tours run every weekend at the distillery, but you can also catch guided tasting tours of the grounds.

Aside from Barton 1792 Distillery, you can also explore legendary spots like Lux Row Distilleries and Bardstown Bourbon Company. If you want to dig even deeper, head to the Heaven Hill Bourbon Experience or take a course at the Bourbon Capital Academy.

Wander through Bernheim Forest and Arboretum

Ready to walk off that hangover? Head to the Bernheim Forest and Arboretum, which stretches over 16,000 acres and includes over 40 miles of relaxing trails.

Don’t forget to stop by the edible garden for a little forest snack when you’re feeling peckish. If you’re feeling full of energy, head to the ‘playcosystem’, a 17-acre playground created from natural materials.

But I’d hate to leave you with the feeling that this is just another national park. In reality, Bernheim Forest and Arboretum is privately owned. It’s open to the public, and to researchers, and even includes massive, artistic ‘creatures’ carved from wood. That’s nature, art, and science wrapped up into one can’t-miss bundle.

Treat yourself to historic delights in the Historic District—and shop vintage

If you love a picturesque main street that’s lined with historic shops, you’ll fall head over heels for Bardstown’s historic district. There’s even a carriage house where you can catch a ride around town thanks to a few hardworking horses.

From florists to art galleries to boutique shops, there’s plenty to do. But don’t miss out on Bardstown’s vintage appeal.

This small town has major finds at shops like Nettie Jarvis Antiques, Homestead Bed & Breakfast & Antiques, At Mary’s Art & Antiques, The Cozy Cottage Boutique, and The Rusty Rooster.

Take a peak into the past at My Old Kentucky Home & Old Talbott Tavern

Just outside Bardstown is My Old Kentucky Home, a vast former plantation property with a 200-year-old mansion.

The grounds now host major events, from private bourbon tastings to murder mystery dinners to cocktail-making courses. Check the calendar over your stay—or book an afternoon to play at My Old Kentucky Home’s golf course.

If you’d rather stay in town, head to Old Talbott Tavern. The drinking spot dates back to 1779, making it older than the town itself. It’s a famous establishment that’s been visited by infamous names, from Jesse James to King Louis Philippe. Apparently, James left a few bullet holes in the wall upstairs.

Eat like a Southerner at Mammy’s Kitchen

When you’re tuckered out after a long day, head to Mammy’s Kitchen, one of the most beloved local eateries. Part sports bar, part live music establishment, and home to over 140 bourbons, you’ll get a little bit of everything at Mammy’s.

But make sure you pick out at least a few southern classics from the menu, from biscuits and gravy to chicken and waffles.

Catch a live show at The Amp

Just outside town at the Log Still Distillery, you’ll find a grand outdoor music venue that’s called The Amp. From May through October, the Amp hosts weekly shows from local and national artists.

Given it’s located on the grounds of a major distillery, you can also expect great drinks.

Take a peak behind the curtain with the Taste of Bardstown Tour

Feeling overwhelmed by the food and drink options in Bardstown? Take the town’s iconic Taste of Bardstown Tour, which is hosted by local experts who are passionate about sharing the town’s history and traditions.

You’ll get to explore famous landmarks while wandering through the historic district and sampling the best in Bardstown.

