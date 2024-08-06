5 US RV Parks to Keep on Your Radar

RVing is one of the most unique and adventurous ways to travel.

It’s all about freedom and the open road.

Those who live in an RV or own one can set off into the horizon whenever they feel like it. They can swap views as they travel from region to region, from high-altitude mountain views to beachy escapes. And they can do it all over again next week if they choose.

But that doesn’t mean RVs don’t come without their fair share of challenges.

One of the most perennial obstacles for RVers is finding a great RV park. Some might come with very basic features but offer stunning views. Others might be perfect for a luxury RV but lack atmosphere and character.

The best RV parks offer a balance that’s similar to any other good lodging: a solid location, a good range of amenities, and a little je ne sais quoi just to get the vibe going. Oh, and you probably want to make sure your neighbors aren’t crazy.

So, where should you go to set up shop? Here are five of the most luxurious, unique, and highest-rated RV parks in the US.

Wine Country RV Resort, Paso Robles

Wine Country RV Resort

Paso Robles, California

Alert, alert, alert—there’s a wine garden on the premises!

That’s a big deal in a state like California, which regularly produces some of the US’s tastiest wines. But there are a few other reasons to set up your rig at Wine Country RV Resort.

First, it’s located near some of the state’s best hot springs, too. Second, it’s only a few miles away from Hearst Castle. (If you know anything about Patty Hearst or Citizen Kane, then you might be interested in a visit.) Third, there’s a gaming room on the grounds, which sounds pretty cool.

Check out Wine Country RV Resort.

Good Sam Campgrounds

Y Knot Winery RV Park

Glenn’s Ferry, Idaho

Don’t like wine? Don’t worry about it. Y Knot RV Park is also near a nine-hole golf course. If you don’t like wine or golf, then I’d direct you to the nearby natural wonders, like Sawtooth National Park and Craters of the Moon National Monument.

Like you might have guessed, this RV park is located on the grounds of a winery and a golf course. The views aren’t too shabby, either. Y Knot Winery RV park is situated almost smack in the middle of the Snake River Valley.

Still, the focus should be on the winery and golf course. It’s locally owned and operated with tours running seven days a week. But if you’re coming through during winter, then you won’t be out of luck. This RV park offers a dozen fully winterized spots.

Check out Y Knot Winery RV Park.

TripAdvisor

Sandy Pines Campground

Kennebunkport, Maine

Kennebunkport, Maine keeps coming up on my radar.

First as a picturesque alternative to Martha’s Vineyard. Then as one of the coolest places you can vacation in the US in summer (I’m talking temperature and vibes).

I’m writing about Kennebunkport once again—this time for its top-tier Sandy Pines Campground, which doubles as an RV park.

Let me cover this cozy, coastal town first. Kennebunkport has Gilmore Girls-level small-town charm with a seriously long list of romantic summer activities. Sandy Pines is an extension of this atmosphere.

Plus, visitors have access to modern amenities like Wi-Fi, bike and paddleboard rentals, and even a heated pool.

The best amenity? It’s pet-friendly. Or maybe you’re more intrigued by the covered wagons you can rent for the night.

Check out Sandy Pines Campground.

TripAdvisor

Odetah Camping Resort

Bozrah, Connecticut

Looking for some spa treatment with your RV stay? Then look no further than Odetah Camping Resort.

This location has a full-service spa on its grounds, offering massages, pedicures, facials, and more. As with Sandy Pines, it’s a fully-fledged campground with plenty of space for RV setups.

And those spa treatments I just listed are the tip of the iceberg.

If you want an exciting RV park stay with a long list of activities, then Odetah is perfect for you. Seriously, its list of amenities is extensive. There’s a movie theatre, mini golf, two restaurants, a jacuzzi, and a large pool where DJs come to play.

I’m a big fan of the latter. Every campground I’ve stayed at in Spain has had an outdoor pool and DJs that play parties there. It’s a time for kids to go wild and parents to sit back, have a drink, and enjoy the weather. (Assuming it’s summer, at least.)

Check out Odetah Camping Resort.

TripAdvisor

Grand Canyon Railway RV Park

Williams, Arizona

Who says you need to sacrifice over-the-top and super-lux amenities at an RV park

That’s certainly not the case at the Grand Canyon Railway RV Park. While most guests are probably focused on staying close to the Grand Canyon, you might want to actually stick around for a while.

Almost everything about this park is elevated—even its fire pits look high-design. But the cherry on top is that every single RV has access to a high-definition TV and wireless Wi-Fi.

That’s something I haven’t seen anywhere else—and is definitely worth rerouting for. (I imagine this place is packed during the Super Bowl and for similar events.)

Check out Grand Canyon Railway RV Park.