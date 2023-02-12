5 Lessons We Learned Selling Everything And Hitting The Open Road In An RV

If you ask Kathleen and Dennis Maloney where they live, they like to steal a line from Rachel Hatch: “everywhere and nowhere.” They sold their house, donated 2,400 square feet of stuff, packed up the essentials, and now live full-time in a 400-square-foot motorhome.

To give you an idea of their downsize, they went from 23 full-sized cabinets in their kitchen to 5 small ones. But Dennis often tells Kathleen she creates the best meals in that tiny space.

The couple celebrates their 50th wedding anniversary this month. Kathleen was 6 weeks shy of her 66th birthday when she retired from the trust department at a bank. She says she planned to work until she was 70 to maximize her Social Security payout — until Dennis brought up full-time RVing. She had never heard of it before. In fact, it took him nearly 2 years to convince her to try it. Now, she’s so glad he did.

We talked with the Maloneys about the five lessons they learned by selling everything and hitting the open road in an RV.

Dennis Maloney working on the RV Photo credit: Kathleen and Dennis Maloney

1. Fix It, Then Fix It Again

Every RV, whether a big diesel pusher or small traveler, will break down at some point. That’s the reality that the Maloneys have come to terms with.

“Many of our days are spent fixing or maintaining the 2005 Class A motorhome that we live in,” says Kathleen.

Just like a house and car, the Maloneys say something always needs to be repaired, replaced, or improved on their motorhome. Luckily, Dennis was a building contractor and car enthusiast who brought many of his tools with him.

“He is my MacGyver and can usually figure out how to do whatever needs to be done. In 5 years, the coach has only been in a repair shop a handful of times.”

2. Activities Are Dictated By Where We Park

The Maloneys say what they do depends entirely on where they’re parked. When they’re camped in a state park or national forest where cell reception is usually non-existent, they hike a trail or ride their e-bikes. They’ll often pack a lunch and have a picnic.

“We love to visit the local attractions including municipal museums, lighthouses, and cultural events. We eschew chain restaurants or fast food in favor of ma-and-pa diners, bakeries, and cafes. And we’ve really expanded our palates… crawfish etouffee, anyone?!”

The exterior of the RV Photo credit: Kathleen and Dennis Maloney

3. Money, Money, Money

Living in a motorhome can be expensive, especially with diesel prices over $5 per gallon.

“We struggled to stay within our budget the first couple of years, but we’re much better at it now. And our financial planner keeps us on track.”

They say you also have to budget for the repairs and be prepared for unexpected downtime which will cost you money. Sometimes that means when your home needs extensive repairs or parts, you pack up a suitcase and stay at a hotel.

4. Being Away From Family Is Hard

This lifestyle isn’t for everyone. Kathleen says it’s hard to pull up your roots and hit the road.

“The lifestyle we’ve chosen isn’t all roses, though. It’s really hard to be away from the kids and grandkids, so we find excuses to visit often.”

The Maloneys have five children and six grandchildren. They’re spread all across the country from Florida to Chicago to Louisiana.

“To be away from family and miss the school plays or soccer games. But everyone adjusts and the visits home become much more precious and appreciated,” says Kathleen.

They are all close and talk with each other every week, if not daily.

Dennis Maloney posing for a picture by a body of water Photo credit: Kathleen and Dennis Maloney

5. Life On The Road Is Worth It

Despite all of the money, repairs, and missing family, the Maloneys say life on the road is worth it.

“The places we’ve been, the sites we’ve seen, the people we’ve met, and the experiences we’ve had would never have happened if we sat in a house watching Wheel of Fortune or playing games on the computer all day.”

They’ve visited more than 2,800 places in 5 years. Their favorites include Gettysburg, JFK Library in Boston, Crater Lake in Oregon, and Bryce Canyon in Utah.

“This is a big, beautiful country, and there are so many quaint small towns, vibrant cities, unusual landscapes, and breathtaking views that we could never see it all. We plan to continue exploring, though, so long as our health holds out!”