The 11 Best Wines To Buy At Costco According To A Sommelier

Costco is a great place to buy wine. Not only are they the largest wine retailer in the U.S., but their prices are typically unbeatable. As a certified sommelier that has worked in the wine industry for over 10 years, I have tasted many wines from Costco and have found the 11 best ones that you should buy.

In this article, I will discuss each wine and tell you why it’s worth buying at Costco. I will also give you some food-pairing suggestions so that you can enjoy these wines to the fullest!

Editor’s Note: While not all these wines are available on Costco’s website right now, we encourage you to look for them at your local store. Alternatively, they can be found on Wine.com or TotalWine.com.

1. Caymus Cabernet Sauvignon 2020 Check Latest Price Best Premium Red Wine I was thrilled when I found this Napa Valley cabernet sauvignon at Costco. If you’re looking for a world-renowned red wine from California, this is one of my favorites. They don’t last very long on shelves, so if you see them, buy them! It has rich flavors of blackberry, dark plum, cherry, vanilla, and hints of mocha, with velvety tannins to finish. And if you’re trying to find a red wine that will go well with steak or other red meat, look no further. The tannins in the wine will help bring out the juiciness in your steak, while the proteins in the meat make the wine smoother. It’s an incredible pairing!

2. Far Niente Chardonnay 2019 Check Latest Price Best Premium White Wine This is my go-to chardonnay when I want to impress guests with a white wine. It has beautiful aromas of ripe stone fruits like peaches and nectarines, with hints of vanilla and butter. On the palate, it is rich and creamy with lovely notes of oak and tropical fruits. This delicious wine has a long, lingering, and smooth finish with a great balance of butter and citrus flavors. This chardonnay is perfect for pairing with rich seafood dishes like lobster or crab. The buttery flavors in the wine will complement the seafood perfectly.

3. Joseph Phelps Cabernet Sauvignon 2019 Check Latest Price Best Gift For Red Wine Lovers This wine is the ideal gift for your close friend who loves red wine. It’s a cabernet sauvignon from Joseph Phelps, one of the most well-respected wineries in Napa Valley. The wine has intense flavors of dark fruits like blackberry and plum, with hints of chocolate, leather, tobacco, and spice. The tannins are firm but well-integrated, making it a very enjoyable wine to drink. This cabernet sauvignon is perfect for pairing with hearty meat dishes. The bold flavors in the wine will stand up to the rich flavors of these dishes. Plus, I found this wine at Costco for $68, which is significantly lower than the retail value of $90 that is seen on their website!

5. El Enemigo Chardonnay 2018 Check Latest Price Best For Chardonnay Lovers This chardonnay is an excellent value and comes from a well-known winery in Argentina. It has beautiful aromas of ripe stone fruits like peaches and nectarines, with hints of vanilla and butter. On the palate, it is well-balanced with acidity and buttery flavors. It has ripe fruit notes of pear, citrus, apple, and a hint of oak and vanilla. The wine is full-bodied with a creamy texture and a flavorful finish. This wine pairs well with roast chicken, salmon, and many other creamy seafood dishes. You can find this wine at Costco for less than $20, making it a great deal.

6. Veuve Clicquot Brut Rosé Champagne Check Latest Price Best Sparkling Rosé This is a beautiful and delicious sparkling rosé from the well-known Veuve Clicquot Champagne house. It has lovely aromas of red fruits, flowers, and a hint of toast. On the palate, it is medium-bodied with flavors of strawberries, raspberries, and cream. The finish is clean and refreshing with crisp acidity. This wine is perfect for enjoying on its own or for pairing with light appetizers. It would also be a great choice for celebrating a special occasion. Another example of Costco having the best prices, this wine is available there for less than $60. You will typically find it elsewhere for around $75–80.

7. Moët & Chandon Imperial Brut N.V. Check Latest Price Best Champagne This is a classic champagne from one of the most popular houses in France. And you will not find a better price for this bottle than at Costco (under $40). It has aromas of apples and citrus fruits, with hints of brioche. On the palate, it’s medium-bodied with crisp flavors of apples and pears, along with a yeasty finish. This wine’s delicate bubbles create a refreshing acidity and wonderful finish. I love to drink this champagne with fast food, such as fried chicken, pizza, and cheeseburgers. The acidity in the wine will help cut through the greasiness and fat in those foods, while the bubbles of the wine will cleanse your palate after each bite.

8. Dom Perignon 2010 Check Latest Price Best High-End Champagne This is a luxurious and expensive champagne that is only produced with the best grapes from outstanding years. This makes each vintage unique, with the 2010 version being one of them. The result is a beautiful wine with intense aromas of white flowers, citrus fruits, and toast. On the palate, it’s full-bodied and creamy with flavors of lemon, ripe stone fruits, honey, and vanilla. The bubbles are fine and delicate, making this a very dry but smooth and elegant wine to drink. This champagne is perfect for enjoying on its own or for pairing with caviar or other luxurious seafood dishes.

9. Prisoner Red Blend 2019 Check Latest Price Best California Red Blend The Prisoner is a popular and well-made California red blend that comes at an excellent price point, especially at Costco. It has intense aromas of dark fruits like blackberries and cherries with hints of spice. On the palate, it’s full-bodied with flavors of dark fruits, vanilla, and oak. The finish is very smooth with silky tannins. Overall, it’s just a great example of a California red blend wine. This wine pairs well with grilled or roasted meats, as well as rich pasta dishes. It is also a great wine to enjoy on its own. Another excellent value, you will find this wine at Costco for around $35. Normally, it’s around $50–55 at other wine stores.

10. Brancott Estate Sauvignon Blanc Check Latest Price Most Affordable This is a delicious and affordable Sauvignon Blanc from New Zealand. It has intense aromas of grapefruit, passion fruit, and tropical fruits. On the palate, it is light-bodied with flavors of citrus fruits, gooseberries, and a hint of grassiness. The finish is crisp and refreshing with high acidity. You can purchase this wine for less than $10 at Costco, which makes it ideal for a hot summer picnic or a day out at the beach.

11. Chateau Montelena Zinfandel 2018 Check Latest Price Best Zinfandel This zinfandel has great flavor and value. It comes from an iconic Napa Valley winery known for producing award-winning chardonnays and cabernet sauvignons. This wine has beautiful aromas of dark fruits and spices, with hints of oak. On the palate, it is medium-to-full-bodied with flavors of blackberry jam, plum, and vanilla. The finish is smooth, with a balance of acidity and tannins, and a touch of sweetness from the ripe fruits. The wine’s spice pairs nicely with heartier cuisine such as barbeque and smoked cheeses, as well as dishes that pack a spicy punch.

Pro Tips For Buying Wine At Costco