Our 8 Favorite Wines For Under $12 — Plus 3 For Under $20

Finding a great wine at a great price is possibly more exciting than receiving a Barbie™ Dream House for your birthday. Total Wine & More, the largest independent retailer of fine wine in the U.S., is a great first stop when trying to locate the wonderful bottle you enjoyed in a restaurant and, of course, want to also savor at home.

Total Wine & More has curated an amazing list of its top wines for every taste. Below are a few of their wine experts’ and customers’ favorites, and each is offered at a price point we can all drink to!

Top Picks Under $12

The 2021 Eccentric Cabernet Sauvignon is a wonderful, full-bodied wine produced in the Mendoza region of Argentina. It's a very drinkable cab at an affordable price. It's smooth, slightly sweet, and not too dry. Argentina is the largest wine producer in South America and is known for its great reds like this cabernet sauvignon. Pair It With: Beef, lamb, or a hard cheese like aged Gouda

The Coltbridge Vineyards Cabernet Sauvignon is a medium-bodied cab with wonderful fruit flavors of black cherry and dark plums complimented by a bit of spice and a hint of vanilla. Fans love the price, just under $10, and the smooth finish of this Australian wine. It's a perfect choice to pair with dinner or enjoy a glass on the patio as the weather begins to cool. Pair It With: Beef, lamb, or a hard cheese like aged cheddar

It's difficult to find a good pinot at a great price, but here it is. The 2021 La Belle Angele Pinot Noir from France is a medium-bodied wine with beautiful, bright flavors of ripe berries. It's a sippable wine perfect for your next dinner party. If the label on the bottle doesn't instantly transport you to your favorite destination, the taste will. One fan said this wine will take you back to enjoying the house pinot at a lovely Paris café. Oh-La-La! Pair It With: Pork, chicken, or beef

Another great find for under $10, Cloud Break Red Blend Black Cloud is full-bodied but smooth to the finish. This red blend from California is lovely to sip on its own or pair with your favorite meat-forward meal or pasta dish with a hearty red sauce. Pair It With: Beef, lamb, or a hard cheese like aged Gouda or aged cheddar

Sauvignon Blanc lovers know the Marlborough region of New Zealand understands how to produce a great sauvignon blanc, and the King Maui Marlborough Sauvignon Blanc is no exception. Fans consistently describe it as light, refreshing, crisp, and delicious. It will become your go-to, especially on warmer days. Pair It With: Chicken, shellfish, or grilled vegetables

Albino Armani has been producing wine for centuries in Italy. They pride themselves on understanding, and working with, the land to produce the best grapes for their wines and it shows in their Pinot Grigio Venezie. It's crisp and refreshing with notes of apple and pear, but it's not too fruity. This is a perfect bottle to share with friends, and it's one they'll want to then buy for themselves. Pair It With: Soft cheese like brie, chicken, or grilled fish

As the name suggests, the Ed Edmundo Double Oaked Chardonnay appeals to chardonnay drinkers who love the oaky taste. It's a medium-bodied chardonnay that still delivers on the butter and also has hints of vanilla. It also doesn't disappear from your palate thanks to the lingering taste of citrus. This wine will hold up to your favorite spicy dishes. Pair It With: Chicken, grilled fish, or shellfish

Top Picks Under $20

While a price point under $12 is fantastic, it’s always nice to have splurge-worthy options, when your definition of “splurge” is a few extra bucks.

Not all Chianti is created equal. Chianti Classico is an appellation within the greater Chianti region in Tuscany. In the mid-1980s, Chianti Classico was recognized as its own Denominazione di Origine Controllata e Garantita, or DOCG. This is the highest recognition given to quality wines in Italy. The region's black rooster has become a symbol of delicious red wine with nearly every village in the region seeming to have a plethora of wineries from which to choose. The Tesoro Della Regina Chianti Classico Riserva delivers a spicy-fruit taste with a smooth finish. Coming from the heart of Tuscany, it's no surprise this is the wine to enjoy with your favorite Sunday pasta and gravy (aka red sauce). Pair It With: Pasta with red sauce, grilled pork, or a hard cheese like aged Gouda or aged cheddar

This wine tops Total Wine's 20 Best Wines of 2023 list. The Caliveda Pinot Noir is produced in California and filled with dark fruit flavors including cherry and plum. This wine is perfect to drink every day or can be easily dressed up for Thanksgiving dinner. Fans say letting it breathe a bit gives it an even smoother finish. A crowd pleaser to be sure! Pair It With: Beef, pork, or chicken

If you've only been using Rioja wines as the base of your favorite sangria, you're missing out. Although, this Asua Rioja Crianza would create the most delicious sangria you've likely ever tasted! From the Rioja region of Spain, it's a perfect combination of bright berries and sweet spices. Let this one open up while cooking and it will be ready to compliment a beautiful leg of lamb or grilled chicken. Pair It With: Beef, lamb, or grilled chicken

