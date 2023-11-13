9 Best All-Inclusive Resorts In US | Luxury Holidays That Won’t Break the Bank

Between planning meals and excursions, vacations can start to feel like work. But when you’re at an all-inclusive resort, everything is taken care of and you don’t have to think about it. You don’t even have to leave the premises!

All-inclusives in the U.S., in general, aren’t like those in the Caribbean and Mexico. Club Med Sandpiper Bay (read on for details!) is the only truly all-inclusive resort in the U.S., but many other resorts offer all-inclusive packages that cover accommodations, daily meals, outdoor pools, other amenities, and fitness activities. Our travel writers shared their favorite all-inclusive resorts in the U.S. that specialize in everything from wildlife to wellness.

Leave your wallet and kick back by the pool with a cold drink at one of these U.S. all-inclusive resorts.

9 Best All-Inclusive Resorts In US

1. Flathead Lake Lodge

Bigfork, Montana

“Founded in 1945, this family-owned and operated all-inclusive ranch has delighted generations of family vacationers. Situated on 2,000 acres along the shores of Flathead Lake, Flathead Lake Lodge is open from May through October. Week-long stays are required during the family-focused summer season. There’s something for every interest and age group here, so adults and kids can enjoy their own adventures while still bonding as a family.

All-inclusive rates include accommodations, three meals daily, beverages, and all on-site activities, including horseback riding, incredible water sports, guided mountain biking, swimming, tennis, nightly entertainment, youth programs from tots through teens, and more. Families can choose to stay in rooms, spacious suites, and cabins of various sizes located throughout the property. Large families like the South Lodge’s flexible accommodations and cozy lobby area. Multigenerational families can arrange private dinners and boating excursions for special celebrations.

Pro Tip: Flathead Lake Lodge is just a 45-minute drive from Glacier National Park. Since there’s so much to experience at Flathead Lake Lodge, plan your park visit before or after your stay.” — Nancy Schretter

2. Red Mountain Resort

Ivins, Utah

“Located near St. George, Utah, Red Mountain Resort is hands-down the absolute best place for nature-inspired relaxation. An oasis all its own, Red Mountain also offers Snow Canyon State Park literally right outside its doors and super close proximity to Zion National Park.

There are endless ways to reset here, including a plethora of onsite wellness classes, daily guided hikes, bicycle paths (and bikes), and optional excursions for more extreme outdoor fun. I loved wandering the exquisite grounds and walking the labyrinth, relaxing at the numerous fire pits, and taking in the night sky. There are also numerous pools and hot tubs as well for more relaxation. And, the cuisine is amazing!

It’s easy to get here with flights into St. George Regional Airport, or fly into Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas, about 2 hours south.” — SJ Morgensen

3. Miraval Arizona

Tucson, Arizona

“For renewal, refreshment, and the beauty of the high desert, Miraval Arizona is an all-inclusive wellness resort with no equal. The Tucson resort personalizes a program of activities and full service spa for each guest, taking note of fitness levels and individual interests.

Meals reflect the Southwest using local and often surprising organic ingredients to create delicious dishes. Beverages are included, although alcohol is additional. An extensive and varied schedule of complimentary fitness classes is offered. Each visit comes with credits to use toward spa treatments or for special activities like the horse whisperer program or hikes off-property. Rooms are very comfortable, many set in casitas or villas built with local adobe. This villa especially reminded me of the one all-inclusive resort in Barbados which I visited last year and loved.

What attracts people to Miraval? The resort allows you to be yourself, with an approach to wellness and mindfulness that acknowledges you, whether your desire is to stay busy all day long or to simply kick back, read a book, and take in the beautiful desert scenery.” — Meryl Pearlstein

4. The Lodge and Spa At Three Forks Ranch

Savery, Wyoming

Located on the border of Colorado and Wyoming, Three Forks Ranch offers the ultimate in intimate, luxurious, all-inclusive experiences. I visited the ranch resort set on 200,000 acres with my family as a hosted journalist several years ago in the winter months. My husband, kids, and I still talk about our incredible day downhill skiing on the resort’s private mountain. Carted to the top of the ski trails by snowcat and making turns in knee-deep powder while snowflakes swirled — just the four of us! — is the stuff that winter wonderland dreams are made of. We also went snowmobiling and snow tubing in pristine conditions. Top that off with gourmet meals three times daily, upscale accommodations (just 11 rooms and 4 suites), heavenly heated indoor pool, plus all spa treatments included in the room rate (yes, that’s right, no extra cost for massages) and you have a sublime vacation experience where your every need is met by gracious staff.

The resort is open year-round — it’s known for its fly fishing, horseback riding, mountain biking, and hiking in the summer months. And now an increased focus on wellness includes even more fitness classes and a partnership with the Mayo Clinic for on-site wellness assessments.” — Kara Williams

5. Blackberry Farm

Walland, Tennessee

“Located in the Tennessee mountains just south of Knoxville, Blackberry Farm in Walland provides a luscious setting for relaxation among breathtaking vistas. The farm’s accommodations are spectacular in an easy-going and comforting, classic American style.

From individual cottages with heated floors and large windows facing the peaks and forests to charming farmhouses that can host family gatherings, lodging at the farm, a Relais and Chateaux property, has something for anyone wanting to be pampered.

Known not only for its extensive wine collection and farm-to-table cuisine, Blackberry also offers experiences in fly-fishing, horseback riding, hiking and bicycling, and cooking and organic gardening throughout the year, plus an ever-changing array of entertainment and special events. Spa delights and wellness programs are a popular indulgence for visitors wanting to destress, detoxify, and reenergize.” — Lynne Spivey

6. The Lodge On Little St. Simons Island

Little St. Simons Island, Georgia

“Midway between Jacksonville, Florida, and Savannah, Georgia, St. Simons Island is one of the Golden Isles, beautiful barrier islands that hug the Georgia coast. Accessible only by boat, Little St. Simons Island (LSSI) is encircled by seven miles of beach. A haven for nature lovers, The Lodge on Little St. Simons Island is surrounded by wildlife, including over 250 species of birds.

Casual, family-style meals are served in the Hunting Lodge, where guests can learn about complimentary naturalist-led activities such as fishing, kayaking, hiking, birding, beachcombing, and more. Food, activities, and recreation gear are included, as are boat shuttles to and from the island. This one reminds me greatly of the all-inclusive resorts in Mexico And The Caribbean.

The ecolodge’s rooms and historic cottages only accommodate up to 32 guests a night. In fact, you can rent out the entire island! Book anywhere from six months to one year in advance.” — Laura Ray

7. Club Med Sandpiper Bay

Port St. Lucie, Florida

Pelicans are plentiful around Port St. Lucie (Photo Credit: Gail Clifford)

“Located between Orlando and Miami, Florida, Port St. Lucie is located on the St. Lucie River. We flew in to join our charity, which reserved this resort (exclusively for our group) for five days for five consecutive years. It gave us time to get to know the resort and region really well.

While the pelicans are abundant along the riverfront, we took great pride in finding them on our water excursions. The resort itself has multiple opportunities for outdoor activities. We love when the trapeze school is open and that they allow guests to help put on a show. We also enjoyed tennis, golf, archery, volleyball, and their fitness academy. And then relaxing with a hot stone massage.

Their sailing instructors are wonderfully patient, and, once you’ve got the hang of it, they’re ready to set you loose in the area in front of the resort. If that’s not fast enough for you, hop on a jet ski for even more excitement.

The most relaxing time is the sunrise yoga session. It’s a great way to center yourself before another big day.

My favorite excursion was a boat adventure tour. Split between multiple boats, we tried to get the captains to race without success. So we sat back and enjoyed the breeze and sun, riding through mangroves with a dolphin pod playing along. We spotted one manatee in the water and too many alligators along the shore.

Most of our interactions occurred either at the pool, resplendent with their signature red sun loungers, or at the Lucky Lime, the all-day dining taqueria. I really appreciated that their chefs were able to accommodate our dietary restrictions.

There’s plenty to do within the resort for your vacation, but if you’re interested in even more from central to southern Florida, you can rent a car and go exploring further afield.” — Gail Clifford

“I have nothing but fond memories of our family stays at Club Med Sandpiper Bay in Port St. Lucie on Florida’s east coast. It’s where my son, at around age 11, learned to waterski, performed in a circus trapeze show, and got his picture taken with skateboarding idol Tony Hawk.

Tucked discreetly on the St. Lucie River, it takes on the most daring family activities as part of its laudable sports program. Expert staff teach and train kids and adults at academies devoted to tennis, golf, sailing, paddle boarding, and other sports.

The entire Club Med staff makes the magic, turning your stay into a cultural experience informed by young, energetic gentils organisateurs (fondly known as G.Os) who hail from and have traveled all over the world. They are encouraged to sit with guests at meals — a good way for kids to learn about new places.

Speaking of meals, Sandpiper serves the best all-inclusive buffets I have ever tasted, heavily influenced by the brand’s French roots and the bounty of Florida seafood, fruit, and veggies.” — Chelle Koster Walton

8. Lago Mar Beach Resort & Club

Fort Lauderdale, Florida

“My favorite resort that feels like an all-inclusive is Lago Mar in Fort Lauderdale just five miles from Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport. Soak up some sunshine on the resort’s 500-foot private beach or by the lagoon-style pool. Located just a mile from Port Everglades, it is the perfect place to spend a couple of nights before boarding a cruise ship. I have stayed there many times and have sent clients there.

Rooms are filled with cushy furnishings, high-speed internet access, and every possible amenity to make you feel at home. Guests can relax on the oceanfront and enjoy the amazing views. There are plenty of activities on offer, including beach basketball, volleyball, shuffleboard courts, ping pong, and a human chess board. The resort’s private stretch of shoreline is popular for its chaise lounges and cabanas, as well as activities available to children.” — Carie Skerritt

9. Canyon Ranch Lenox

Lenox, Massachusetts

Sandi Barrett

“Canyon Ranch offers guests a personal pathway to health and wellness through exercise, spa treatments, counseling, and mindfulness. When you visit, you get to create a custom pathway with your own personal advisor. I love that I can plan my visit with a consultant weeks before I arrive. This gives me time to reflect and prepare for my chosen path, like weight management, exploring the Berkshires on foot, personal care, and any number of other pathway options.

Your counselor plans your personal wellness program based on your goals — all you need to do is show up. I love leaving time to sit quietly and meditate in the gorgeous surroundings. My favorite experiences at Canyon Ranch revolve around extended spa days with my besties. After three days of pampering, you leave feeling like a princess (or prince).

The healthy, spa cuisine contributes to the overall wellness program. However, there are some excellent desserts included — it’s all about balance. One note: The Lenox Campus is alcohol-free. You may have libations in your room, but not in public places due to their detox program.

Other Canyon Ranch all-inclusive resorts include the original in Tucson, Arizona; Woodside, California; and Las Vegas, Nevada. ” — Sandi Barrett

FAQs

What is the best month to go to all-inclusive resorts?

If cost is the most important factor in choosing your all-inclusive vacation, the best bet will be May, June, September, or October when rooms are often significantly cheaper. Off-site activities usually limited to a certain number of people, also tend to fill up fast during the high season. Starting in August, seasonal airfare on both domestic and international flights drops as well.

Is it worth paying all-inclusive?

Yes, it is. If you have a specific budget for your holiday, or you’d like to know most of the costs upfront, then an all-inclusive is worth booking. It simplifies the planning process but also allows you to clearly understand your total vacation cost in advance. All-inclusive packages bundle everything together so you don’t need to constantly worry about your expenses for meals, activities, and entertainment. Not having to think about budgeting or splitting bills is probably the best part about this kind of laid back vacation.

Do all US resorts charge a resort fee?

No, according to the American Hotel and Lodging Association, only about 6% of hotels charge resort fees. Most hotels in popular tourist destinations like Las Vegas and Hawaii will charge you for items and privileges such as parking, local telephone calls, internet access, or a coffee maker in your room. The trouble is, it can be tough to find out whether or not your hotel charges a resort fee before you book your room.

Are there affordable all-inclusive resorts in the US?

Yes, there are. Standard rates in affordable all-inclusive hotels usually start at around $250 per night for two. This covers meals, snacks, and certain alcoholic beverages at various buffet-style restaurants, a la carte venues, and bars, as well as gratuities and entertainment throughout the day and night. Whether you’re dreaming of a family-friendly beach trip or an adults-only escape, these reasonably priced all-inclusive resorts won’t break the bank.

Can I get married at an all-inclusive resort?

Yes, a number of resorts are now allowing the bride and groom to customize their destination wedding or offer wedding and honeymoon deals. In addition to providing an exquisite setting, a certified officiant, and photographers, experienced event planners will help you with all the details so that you and your guests can enjoy your big day. Also, a number of resorts allow the bride and groom to customize their wedding ceremony.