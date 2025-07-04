Forget the Hubs: 6 Cheap Summer Holidays in the Midwest

According to the US Census Bureau, around 95 million Americans live in coastal regions. That’s around one-fourth of the entire nation. According to the Pew Research Center, close to 100 million Americans live in urban metros.

Videos by TravelAwaits

I’m sure there’s plenty of overlap between those two data points (as in, some of those urban metros are located in coastal regions), but it paints a solid picture: the majority of large US cities are located on the coast.

In fact, only two non-coastal cities land in the top ten in terms of population among American cities: Phoenix and Chicago.

That means there’s only one major hub in the Midwest.

That leads me to my next point: Though the Midwest is often dubbed flyover territory, and although its cities are smaller than the US’s heavy-hitting cultural metros, that doesn’t mean it’s not worth a visit.

In fact, these smaller cities (with populations under one million) offer savings, unique activities, and hidden gem restaurants, museums, and more. And they’re great spots to plan cheap summer holidays stateside.

Ready to take another look at Midwestern cities near you that are ideal for summer vacations?

There’s a lot more waiting than you might think. Let’s take a closer look at six of the best cheap summer holidays in the Midwest. (Or autumn holidays, if you’re a little bit behind on your trip-planning.)

Cities in the Midwest you’ll love this summer

A well-balanced pick: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio The party never ends: Milwaukee, Wisconsin (Summerfest)

Milwaukee, Wisconsin (Summerfest) Family-friendly adventures galore: Indianapolis, Indiana

Indianapolis, Indiana Tons of outdoor activities: Traverse City, Michigan

Traverse City, Michigan Eat your heart out: Omaha, Nebraska

Omaha, Nebraska A dose of culture: Kansas City, Missouri

6 cheap summer holidays in the Midwest

A well-balanced pick: Cleveland, Ohio

A vessel is making a turn on Cuyahoga River at the front of Cleveland Skyline (Getty)

In case you haven’t heard, Cleveland, Ohio, is enjoying a rebirth. Its summer roster of activities is fittingly thrilling. You can take on beloved activities like the West Side Market, explore the Cleveland Cultural Gardens, or head to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

If you want to get outdoors, take a Victory Cruise on Lake Erie or head to the Cuyahoga Valley National Park to celebrate its 50th birthday. Seriously—there’s something for everyone in Cleveland this summer.

The party never ends: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Aerial View of Daniel W. Hoan Memorial Bridge Spanning Across Lake Michigan in Milwaukee (Getty)

If you’re already in the know when it comes to music festivals in the US, you probably already have Milwaukee’s Summerfest on your radar. It’s not just the world’s largest music festival—it’s a major event that’s spread out across multiple weekends in June and July.

Even if you miss this year’s event, you’ll still be able to enjoy plenty of fanfare that’s planned around the festival, including free outdoor concerts and cultural events like Jazz in the Park, Festa Italiana, Bastille Day, and German Fest.

You might also want to invest in the Milwaukee Pub Pass, which lets you sample 25 beers at locations city-wide.

Family-friendly adventures galore: Indianapolis, Indiana

Downtown Indianapolis reflecting on the canal (Getty)

The Indianapolis Children’s Museum turns 100 this year, which is a big deal for the world’s largest children’s museum. It’s filled to the brim with interactive exhibits, and will keep your kiddo excited all day.

When you’re ready for another day of fun, head to the Indianapolis Zoo where you can and the family can feed giraffes and other gorgeous creatures. The cherry on top is the Indiana State Fair, which runs the first three weeks of August on the Indiana State Fairgrounds in the city.

Tons of outdoor activities: Traverse City, Michigan

People sit on a cafe-pretzel shop patio in downtown Traverse City, Michigan (Getty)

It’s hard to beat Michigan’s natural wonders in the summertime. Those heavy winters make for more manageable summers, letting you hike, kayak, bike, and even sail without worrying about spiking temperatures.

From Traverse City, you can take advantage of the 10-mile TART Trail or take on the longer Leelanau Trail, which is 17 miles. There are even beaches to enjoy, including Lake Michigan spots like West End and Bryant Park. But the cherry on top is the Spring Bear Dunes National Lakeshore area, home to rugged, forested landscapes.

Eat your heart out: Omaha, Nebraska

Nebraska is a major hub for cattle ranchers and dairy farmers, which means one thing for foodies: Expect world-class red meat and next-level ice cream from those beautiful cows. (This is the birthplace of the Reuben, y’all!)

For something sweet, grab an ice cream at Coneflower Creamery or eCreamery, then head to Bob’s Donuts. When you’re ready to stuff yourself, go to Gorat’s Steakhouse, Omaha Prime, or The Drover Steakhouse. Just be prepared to loosen your belt.

(If you’re on the hunt for other things to do in Nebraska, start with its coolest natural wonders or its weirdest destinations. I’ve fallen in love with Nebraska this year.)

A dose of culture: Kansas City, Missouri

Union Station and downtown Kansas City MO at dusk

Ready for the unexpected? Head to Kansas City, Missouri, for a pleasant surprise or two. In summer, the city comes alive with its Country Stampede and Q BBQ Fest.

Or take things in a classier direction by booking a seat at the Kansas City Symphony, which is free to the public. You can also buy a ticket for the KC Airshow or the Worlds of Fun Amusement Park if you want a more high-octane way to pass the time.