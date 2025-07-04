LA from Every Angle: 13 Tours in Los Angeles Perfect for Visitors

Los Angeles is one of the most sought-after tourist destinations in the United States.

It’s a menagerie for anyone who loves history, architecture, pop culture, celebrity run-ins, and the finer things in life. Also, endless days of sunshine.

That being said, Los Angeles is a nightmare to navigate.

Even if you’ve found the perfect hotels, crafted an airtight itinerary, and know which tourist traps to avoid, you might still run into a few hiccups. And by hiccups, I mean you might find yourself overwhelmed by the sheer number of activities at your fingertips—and the long distances between them.

Cut through all those possibilities with this list of tours in Los Angeles. I’ve rounded up 13 of the most highly rated, specialized, and interesting tours that show you the real side of this West Coast metropolis.

While it’s by no means exhaustive, I promise you won’t go wrong with these frontrunners for the best tours in Los Angeles.

LA tours that show you the city like never before

A single day trip: Full Day Iconic Sights of LA

Only have a day to fit in all that sightseeing? Don’t worry—you’ve got plenty of options when it comes to single-day tours in Los Angeles. I suggest booking with this tour if you only have 24 hours to get the job done. You’ll get to see Hollywood, Beverly Hills, Griffith Park, and Venice Beach—and that’s just the start. Plus, you also get free hotel pickup for even easier journey.

Get out on the water: Guided Whale Watching Tour from Long Beach

This excursion takes you into the Pacific Ocean where you’ll sit and relax while spying for whales. While it’s not guaranteed that you’ll spot whales, sea lions, or dolphins, you’ll enjoy the experience either way. The captain is knowledgeable, you get to experience Long Beach from the water, and you also get to rub elbows with fellow travelers.

Get out on horseback: Mullholland Trail Horseback Tour

Want to explore the Hollywood Hills on horseback? This tour lets you take on the city’s surrounding hills while guiding a steed for up-close looks at the Hollywood Sign, along with great vistas of the ocean and Downtown LA. Whether or not you have experience with horses, you’ll do just fine on this tour.

Get out in the forest: Private Day Tour to Sequoia and Kings Canyon Park

The redwoods are located hours north of Los Angeles—but you can still enjoy an experience with the giant sequoias at this UNESCO Biosphere located inland from Los Angeles. In fact, I think this is one of the coolest tours available from LA, as it’ll take you to one of the state’s coolest parks that usually flies under the radar compared to Yosemite, Muir Woods, Lake Tahoe, and Joshua Tree.

A weird but fun mashup: Full Hollywood Sign Tour with Comedians & Their Dogs + Sunsets

Want to see the Hollywood Sign and enjoy a few laughs? While surrounded by dogs? At sunset? Welcome to one of the weirdest tours in Los Angeles—one that guests have raved about. As you scale the hillside (be prepared to walk), you’ll get to learn about the city from a cheeky comedian. And their faithful Fido.

Take a peek behind the Hollywood curtain: TCM Classic Films Tour

Similar to single-day tours, you won’t be short on options when it comes to exploring Los Angeles’s most famous Hollywood studios. This tour is a great pick because it combines Turner Classic Movies and Warner Bros Studios access, letting you take a look at locations like the Rose Garden while you learn about the Golden Age of filmmaking. Just know there’s more emphasis on history than modern releases.

Nerd out with astronomy: Griffith Observatory Inside Tour

Griffith Park is one of LA’s most famous green spaces—but what do you know about the observatory that sits on top of it? This tour takes you deep into the large observatory where you’ll learn about history, architecture, science, and, in pure LA style, even movie trivia.

Nerd out with architecture: Downtown Los Angeles History and Architecture Walking Tour

Downtown LA might not have a sterling reputation these days, but it’s dotted with hidden gems and iconic buildings alike. This tour gives you the knowledge you need to see the city with new eyes—and to identify some of its coolest Art Deco, Beaux-Arts, and Modernist structures. Plus, you’ll learn a lot about architecture from this qualified, passionate guide.

Don’t just walk around The Getty pretending you understand what you’re looking at. Dive into the history, highlights, and art theory behind this incredible museum and its most popular pieces. You’ll get to learn about eras from the Renaissance to Deco Arts to Impressionism along the way.

Hang with the cool crowd: Swan Boat Rental in Echo Park

Just like the tour below, this is sort of like a two-for-one offer. When you sign up, you can choose a time slot to schedule your swan boat rental—which gives you the chance to set aside some time to explore the trendy Echo Park neighborhood and unwind around Echo Park Lake. Just bring a shopping bag because this is an area full of boutiques, shops, pop-ups, and more.

Eat your heart out in the center of the action: LA Venice Beach Walking Food Tour

Get a two-for-one experience with this food tour. It’ll take you around some of Venice Beach’s tastiest restaurants to sample its most well-known dishes. Along the way, you’ll pass some of LA’s most iconic pedestrian streets and its famous Venice Beach Boardwalk. It’s a great way to learn more about the neighborhood, with more than just a walking tour.

Eat your heart out in gourmet fashion: Beverly Hills Food Tour

If Venice Beach is a little casual for your LA interests or if you want to take a look at the ‘other side’, go on this Beverly Hills tour. Not only can you take a bite out of the neighborhood’s most delicious eats and tastiest cocktails, but you’ll also get a quick tour of the neighborhood—including Rodeo Drive.

True crime galore: Manson Family Murders Limo Tour

If you’ve spent any time learning about the well-known Manson Family Murders, this tour will take you around the city to see the actual places involved in the terrible crime spree. Expect an in-depth and psychological dive into Charles Manson and his crimes. To help you deal with the dark content, you’ll be ferried around in a limo.