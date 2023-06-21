10 Hobbit-Themed Vrbo Rentals For An Enchanting Getaway

Step into a world of enchantment and embark on a journey to Middle-earth with our hand-picked selection of Hobbit-themed Vrbo rentals. If you’ve ever dreamed of immersing yourself in the whimsical universe created by J.R.R. Tolkien, these unique accommodations will make your fantasies come to life. From cozy cottages reminiscent of the Shire to luxurious dwellings adorned with authentic Lord of the Rings décor, each Vrbo offers a chance to experience the magic of Tolkien’s iconic world. Join us as we explore these extraordinary Hobbit havens and discover the perfect retreat for your own unforgettable adventure.
Russellville, Arkansas$205.20/avg nightly
This secluded two-bedroom Tolkien-themed retreat features a spacious living area adorned with LOTR décor. Just minutes from parks, a lake, and downtown attractions, you’ll feel transported to the Shire while enjoying the convenience of nearby amenities. The master bedroom offers a heavenly king-sized bed, while the second bedroom is creatively designed with a log-made queen bed and bunk beds. Gather around the “Ye Shall Not Pass” fire pit and embrace the magic of Middle-earth.
Fayetteville, Arkansas$303/avg nightly
Book an unforgettable stay at this underground geodesic dome in Fayetteville, Arkansas! Decorated with stones and barrels, this custom-built vacation rental transports you to a world of magic with its cedar and steel round hobbit door and unique underground geodesic dome. Immerse yourself in nature while enjoying river views, glorious sunsets, and wildlife sightings. Explore nearby attractions like the Botanical Gardens and Crystal Bridges Museum or catch a Razorback game.
Greenville, South Carolina$90/avg nightly
Escape to Middle-earth at this Hobbit Hideaway just minutes away from Traveler’s Rest and downtown Greenville. This charming vacation rental offers endless opportunities for adventure. Immerse yourself in outdoor activities with a fire ring, grill, swing, hammock, axe throwing, horseshoes, and more. Enjoy the spacious property complete with a spring-fed creek, hiking trails, and a fenced-in area for your furry friends.
Fairview, Texas$200/avg nightly
A unique and immersive experience awaits at Hobbit House. Painstaking attention to detail has been taken to recreate the charm of Hobbit life, complete with round doors, handcrafted furniture, and carefully selected crafts. However, this hobbit hotel comes with a couple of caveats. First of all, the ceilings are slanted, with some areas as low as 5 feet, 6 inches, but most of the space is 6 feet and higher. There is no cooking capability, but fine-dining restaurants can be found just minutes away.
Shenandoah Virginia “Shire”$269/avg nightly
This silo-shaped Hobbit House lies in the “Shire” just outside of Shenandoah National Park. It features a wood-burning fireplace, a screened-in porch, an outdoor grill, a fire ring, and a relaxing hot tub so you can live your best Hobbit life.
Beech Mountain, North Carolina$275/avg nightly
Positioned amidst towering poplar trees on the picturesque Elk River, this magical Hobbit Retreat offers breathtaking views of the cascading water. Fish for rainbow trout from the living room or bedroom! Embrace the cozy ambiance with a real fireplace and relish the outdoors in the covered living area complete with a grill.
Brazos River, Texas$415/avg nightly
The magical Hobbit Treehouse on the River Ranch is truly an incredible Texas retreat! Just a short drive from Fort Worth and Dallas, this two-bedroom treehouse sits on a breathtaking deck overlooking a waterfall surrounded by the serene beauty of the forest. Immerse yourself in nature and enjoy activities like soaking in the hot tub under the stars, gathering around the fire pit for s’mores, hiking to the Brazos River, and exploring the petting zoo. Kids will love the Fairy Forest and painted rock station, while adults can relax on the deck and listen to the soothing waterfall.
Trout Creek, Montana$595/avg nightly
Located in remote Trout Creek, The Shire of Montana is a truly unique and magical retreat. This Hobbit-inspired cabin offers a luxury lodging experience filled with imagination and wonder, surrounded by a village that comes alive at night with the glow of mystical mushroom lights and an illuminated Elven Village mural. Listen closely and you might catch whispers from the fairies in the nearby pine trees. Upon arrival, indulge in a special Trollhouse cookie and scenic views of Whitepine Ranch. Since it is underground, the cottage stays at 55 degrees Fahrenheit, but there is a wood-burning stove.
Paige, Texas$182/avg nightly
Stunning treetop views await at the Hobbit’s Nest Treehouse. Nestled in the Lost Pines Forest, this unique glamping retreat offers the tranquility of nature with modern comforts such as electricity, a mini-fridge, and a coffeemaker. There’s also an outdoor shower and propane grill. Spend the day walking the property’s shaded trails, or visit nearby attractions such as Bastrop State Park and the Colorado River.
Charlevoix, Michigan$428/avg nightly
Half House invites visitors to inhabit a Hobbit house just a short stroll from charming Charlevoix, Michigan. Take in this charming stone cottage’s breathtaking view of Lake Michigan. The picturesque village offers shopping, dining, marinas, and more, while the sandy beach, mesmerizing sunsets, and a lighthouse lie right at your doorstep.
