10 Hobbit-Themed Vrbo Rentals For An Enchanting Getaway

Top guest reviews

We were looking for something out of the ordinary for a family get-together. We were not disappointed! The Hobbit House was a great place to gather. The house is bigger than the pictures suggest. Plenty of living area. We had 17 people there one day for lunch and it didn’t feel crowded (except the kitchen). The host was very helpful. They bought us a turkey pan when we discovered the house didn’t have one. They came and brought more firewood when we used it all at the great fire pit outside. They were very accommodating.We hope to make it a yearly tradition.

This place is great. the Hobbit House lived up to our expectations. we would definitely return.

My family had the best time in NWA with The Hobbit House acting as our home for the weekend. The Bramletts were wonderful hosts and extremely hospitable! Cheryl was very responsive and had great communication. She made us feel very welcome with her welcome basket and even sent me suggestions of things to do. I specifically chose The Hobbit House for my kids as I knew they would remember the uniqueness of the house for decades to come. And I guarantee they will! The house is very roomy and spacious. The Bramletts have added so many quirky cool touches!The Shire being a little outside the city is not an issue at all because as we learned over our stay you have to drive to get anywhere.Highly recommend staying at The Hobbit House!

What a magical place ..so beautiful and peaceful..house was amazing .We were just in awe of the entire house ..so unique and special ..yet modern and comfortable. Has everything you need & one of the few vacation rentals that leaves a welcome basket of ..with special treats! It was definitely a great trip..everyone slept comfortably ..very big place actually .Owner was very accommodating..let us have late check out because we got in kinda late on our first night ..she had doors unlocked and lights on for us when we arrived .. every evening when we left to go out for dinner ..there was a family of deer babies and all..and they were like fairy tale Bambi deer i swear ..cutest things ive ever seen frolicking in the the yard and a Bunny with the Furriest tail hanging out right beside them..Book the Hobbit House you won’t regret it

Has everything you need to enjoy your stay. The hosts are very helpful and friendly. Great view on the Beaver lake. Lot’s of different activities around the area. We enjoyed our stay.Thank you!

