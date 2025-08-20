5 Types of Luggage Bags in Order of How Necessary They Are

Most travelers have a solid carry-on bag in their arsenal… but what else do you need when it comes to different types of luggage?

Can you really skate by with just a carry-on? Should you also have a reliable check-in just in case? And what about types of luggage like weekender bags, backpacks, and duffels?

You’ve got questions, I’ve got suggestions. Here’s what I’ve learned about the most popular types of luggage over almost two decades of travel. The pieces listed below are ranked in order of how likely you are to use them, and how often.

Let’s explore.

Types of luggage bags in order of how much you’ll need one

Luggage #1: Carry-on

Your carry-on is your best friend. This should be your go-to luggage for just about any adventure. Even if you’re heading out on a two-week escape, I recommend trying your best to stick to a carry-on. It’ll be easier to lug around if you have any other trips scheduled, including domestic flights and train rides.

I have a few suggestions when it comes to picking a great carry-on. First, pay attention to weight—the lighter, the better. Second, pay attention to size. Many airlines are shrinking their carry-on size limits, so the more conservative you are, the better. Check out my favorite carry-ons.

Luggage #2: Check-in

I try to avoid checking luggage unless I’m traveling a long distance and/or for more than two weeks. That being said, I usually prefer check-ins for winter trips. My partner and I will forego the carry-ons to check luggage together. It gives us the room we need to stuff in sweaters, big socks, hats, etc.

My favorite check-in piece is the Carl Friedrik Carry-On; if you can swing it, it’s well worth the added price. Its wheels and overall construction are sexy-sleek, while its casing is shockingly lightweight. If not, check out other great check-ins; as with carry-ons, look out for lighter types of luggage.

Luggage #3: Backpack

Backpacks—a type of luggage so famous that a whole genre of travelers took its name. But what about travelers who wouldn’t call themselves backpackers—should you also have a Cotopaxi or REI bag in your closet?

Personally, I don’t think backpacks have any usage beyond being hyper-portable and prepared to weather the elements. So, if you’re not an adventurer who likes to get out into the wild or a backpacker who’s always eyeing the next horizon, no need to go for a backpack.

Luggage #4: Purse, tote bag, & duffel—aka Weekenders

Below, I’ll cover weekender bags. Before the concept of a weekender bag emerged, there was the humble purse or tote bag. These are larger bags designed for multi-day use, with one exception. Unlike other types of luggage listed here, purses and tote bags aren’t always marketed towards travelers.

Here’s my point: just because a piece isn’t listed as a travel bag or luggage, that doesn’t mean you can’t use it. For example, the CALPAK offers travel-ready bags like its Expandable Laptop Tote and its famous Luka Duffel. You could use either for travel or for a day out on the town.

Those two CALPAK pieces linked above both work great for weekend trips, and are often lauded as some of the best picks out there. They have a compartment for shoes, a laptop sleeve, and other features that highly mobile travelers usually look for.

Just know that not every weekender bag is going to be billed as such; some are simply dubbed duffels, while others might be listed as ‘carryalls’.

Now onto the big question—do you actually need a weekender in your closet?

I would personally get more use out of a weekender bag than a backpack because I’m no longer in my off-road adventuring era. That being said, I have an over-the-shoulder, oversized pink tote that I use as a weekender. I didn’t need to make a separate purchase to get weekender capabilities, in other words.

That being said, if you’re someone who tends to ravel for the weekend more often than not (even if it’s not to go on vacation but, say, visit family), then invest in a solid weekender. I’m a CALPAK fan, so I highly suggest looking into the pieces linked above.

Luggage #5: Duffel

Small duffels can be used as weekenders—but what about larger travel-specific duffels? Is there any reason you’d want to have a large bag with zero rolling capabilities?

I’ve personally used these types of shapeless, massive duffels for moving purposes, having spent my twenties living in a range of cities. They were perfect for stashing items of all shapes and sizes.

But there are many types of duffels out there—including rolling duffels.

If you’re packing to the brim and want to toss in items of any shape/size, a duffel is a great option. On top of rolling duffels and oversized duffels, you can also find pieces made from thin materials, which means they pack down into a small shape, just like a barely-there tote.

Here’s my verdict: there’s no need to overspend on duffels, but you might want a hardy, shapeless one on your side if you’re moving to another city or, by contrast, a duffel you can fold up and stash if you don’t need it for your whole trip.

Want a look at the sheer range available to you? Just start with Vera Bradley.