My Top 20 Luggage Picks for Carry-Ons, Check-Ins, & More—Plus, Shopping Tips

You’ve got money to spend and travel dreams to make happen.

All you need now is a reliable suitcase that’s easy to carry, easier to pack, and full of all the right features and made of all the right materials.

But finding the right suitcase isn’t as simple as nailing down whether you want a carry-on, backpack, or duffel.

You also need to think about the types of trips you take most often, the amount of wear-and-tear your luggage will face, and how long you expect it to last.

Ready to take a few shortcuts? Welcome to your one-stop shop for all your luggage needs, tips, and recommendations.

First, I’m laying out my favorite luggage brands, then listing out recommended pieces from these brands across a range of products, from carry-ons to weekenders. Lastly, I answer FAQs for all your most pressing luggage needs.

Luggage brands I use

At the moment, I have two pieces of luggage in my arsenal.

The first is my Muji hardshell 36L Carry-on. Yes, it’s from a Japanese stationery-turned-lifestyle brand. I highly recommend checking out Muji’s carry-ons; not only is my carry-on lightweight and the wheels functional, but it’s also highly affordable.

The second piece of luggage in my arsenal is the Carl Friedrik Check-In (69 L), which is an ultra-luxurious check-in suitcase. I opted for a lighter color, meaning you can see a few scuffs on its beautiful polycarbonate shell—but she’s otherwise lightweight, easy to maneuver, and largely ding-proof.

Luggage brands I trust

I’m all set with my Muji and Carl Friedrik pieces. If that wasn’t the case, I’d shop for luggage picks from the brands listed below. They aren’t the only ones I reference in my list of recommended products, but they’re trusted luggage brands that you should know about.

Away. Founded in 2015 with the promise of revolutionizing suitcase construction, Away has helped steer modern luggage design. Away pieces are a bit pricier, but they’re made from world-class materials and usually include a few techy gadget features.

Monos. Another newcomer with big luggage dreams, Monos makes fantastic suitcases for a range of travel purposes. With Monos, you also get the added benefit of ethical production standards and a fully carbon-neutral production process.

Beis. Young, hyper-trendy, and designed to be fashionable, Beis offers a lot more than the standard range of great suitcases. You can also find amazing weekenders, beach totes, cross-body purses, and much more.

Samsonite. As the oldest luggage brand in the industry, you've got over a century of experience helping put together every Samsonite release. Best of all, you can choose between more luxury options and very basic, beginner-friendly suitcases.

CALPAK. Similar to Beis, CALPAK pays close attention to the market to release hyper-trendy prints for many of its products. If you want style with your suitcase, you can expect bright and fun pieces from CALPAK—without compromising on quality, of course.

Tumi. My preferred luxury luggage pick is Carl Friedrik—but I think Tumi is a great alternative if you don't like the designs of the Carl Friedrik pieces. Similar to CALPAK and Beis, you can shop a huge range of products on Tumi, from umbrellas to backpacks to sunglasses.

Amazon Basics. Cheap but reasonably reliable, Amazon Basics suitcases are an ideal choice if you're brand new to travel, aren't sure how often you'll travel, and don't want to spend a lot on your first luggage pieces.

Top luggage picks according to suitcase type

Picks for carry-ons

Every traveler needs a solid carry-on. Though carry-ons come in all shapes and sizes (including duffels, weekenders, and backpacks), this section is dedicated to classic rolling carry-ons.

A rolling carry-on should be your go-to for a few reasons.

First, the limited space will teach you the importance of packing mindfully. Second, rolling carry-ons are easier to lug around with you as you take trains, taxis, and more. Third, you’ll never risk losing one in the cargo haul of a plane. As an added bonus, hard-shell carry-ons will protect even your most fragile belongings.

These are my favorite carry-on luggage picks at the moment:

Picks for checked luggage

I swore off checked luggage for years after a few handling mishaps, but having a solid piece of checked luggage in your closet is never a bad idea. Personally, I’ve leaned on them for long trips, along with weddings (it’s easier to pack heavier garments into spacious checked suitcases).

When it comes to finding a solid checked suitcase, look out for two important features.

The first is the suitcase’s shell. You always want a solid polycarbonate shell to keep your packed items safe. You can, of course, go with a soft-shell variety—but remember that your checked luggage will be handled with the least amount of care.

The second is weight. While you don’t want a heavy carry-on, either, weight is particularly important for checked bags. Remember, they need to come in under 50 pounds in most cases, or you’ll be paying an extra weight fee.

These are my favorite checked luggage picks at the moment:

Picks for backpacks

Worried about whether or not your carry-on meets airline regulations? You aren’t alone.

The only thing more frustrating than shrinking carry-on specifications is the fact that every airline has a different approach. Backpacks are almost always a sure bet when getting on a plane, so if you’ve been burned by a slightly-too-large carry-on, go with a backpack.

Backpacks are most often preferred by more rugged-ready travelers… or backpackers, you might call them. Still, whether or not you’re planning to pack into hostel after hostel on a tour of Southeast Asia, you might want a great backpack as a carry-on for shorter trips. (You might prefer them to weekenders for weekend getaways, too.)

These are my favorite backpack luggage picks at the moment, including one rolling option:

Picks for weekenders

A weekender bag is a duffel that’s designed for short two or three-day getaways—hence the name. They’re ideal for last-minute escapes, short road trips, train and bus rides, and other short-distance destinations.

Just know that they’ll challenge you to be ruthless with your final packing list, as they’re often small enough to carry.

That being said, you might rely on your weekender beyond the scope of travel, such as using your piece as an office bag with added storage. Many weekender bags have shoe slots that make it easy to toss in gym clothes, for example.

These are my favorite weekender luggage picks at the moment:

The best of the rest: alternative luggage picks

Not all luggage pieces fit neatly into the above categories. There are also under-seat carry-ons, luggage sets, cross-body bags, barely-there totes, and plenty more.

If you didn’t find your perfect luggage champion above, keep shopping.

These are some of my favorite alternative luggage picks that can help you pack and trot around the globe more efficiently:

Under-seat carry-on from CALPAK. Looking for a tiny hard-shell carry-on that will fit under the seat back in front of you? CALPAK nailed their approach with their Hue Mini Carry-On, and they’re a treat for the eyes.

Compression cubes from CALPAK or BEIS. Either option will let you maximize your packing capabilities, as this type of compression packing cube literally shrinks down. (Don't waste your time with regular packing cubes.)

Beis and CALPAK also offer fantastic luggage sets that aren't too expensive.

Cross-body bags from Tumi Voyageur. These types of travel-ready cross-body bags make it easy to keep your valuables in reach without putting them in danger of being stolen. Its durable nylon exterior is also ready to battle the elements… and dirty tourist areas.

Super packable totes for adding packing capabilities from Baggu and BAGSMART. I have a big thing for mini totes that you can easily bring with you to pack more when needed—or do some grocery shopping in your destination.

FAQs

When is it worth it to buy expensive luggage?

The decision to fork over hundreds of dollars (if not thousands) for a great piece of luggage is a tough one, even if you have years of travel under your belt and a destroyed suitcase to show for it.

I recommend splurging on luggage when you start to notice these five changes.

Your trips are starting to get longer and more elaborate—higher-quality luggage is easier to unpack and repack

You’re good at packing and want a few perks, like charging banks and other tech

You know how to use that tech

You aren’t showing up late to the airport all the time, ensuring you can take better care of your luggage

You didn’t entirely destroy your last piece of luggage even though you had it for years

Should you check your luggage or bring a carry-on?

It all depends on the length of your trip and type of trip you’re heading on. I almost always recommend sticking to a carry-on when possible, but these are the factors you need to consider when choosing between a checked piece and a carry-on.

Signs you should use a carry-on:

If you’re relying on public transportation to get to your hotel or rental, carry-ons are way easier to handle than larger checked bags

If you’re on a tight budget, you won’t pay as many checked bag fees

If you’re worried about losing an important item (and especially a medical device) then don’t check your bag

Signs you should check a bag:

If you plan to do a lot of shopping, maybe you want added space, making a checked bag ideal

If it’s winter (or just cold as hell), a checked bag will let you pack for the weather more easily

What type of luggage should first-time travelers buy?

If you’re a first-time traveler with limited experience flying internationally, I recommend buying a cheaper hard-shell piece.

If you think you can handle less space, go with a carry-on. If not, there’s no problem starting out with a larger checked bag—so long as you don’t mind paying for added baggage fees.

You can find highly affordable but reliable hard-shell luggage from Amazon Basics, as well as TravelPro. No need to go all-in when you’re just starting out.

How should you decide between hard-shell and soft-shell luggage?

I’m a big fan of hard-shell luggage because it protects whatever you pack a lot better than a soft-shell suitcase. Additionally, they’re easier to clean after interior spills and protect against exterior stains.

Don’t underestimate how physically dirty travel is—from cargo holds to city streets to taxi trunks, soft-shell luggage absorbs a lot of nastiness while in transit.

That being said, there’s no huge difference between them. If you aren’t one to pack a lot of fragile items or liquids, then a soft-shell suitcase should be just fine. I’ve also seen some travelers switch to Team Soft-Shell after having their hard-shell suitcases cracked by particularly careless airport ground crews.

Do you need luggage straps, luggage locks, and geolocators?

I don’t personally use any of these gadgets. Instead, if I’m checking a bag, I fly with a reliable legacy airline like Delta. In February, they lost my checked bag, then found it without a single phone call or push on my part; I just tracked my bag via their app while they solved the problem.

That being said, if you fly with whatever airline is cheapest and head to airports with less than sterling reputations, tools like luggage straps and locks can provide a little added security for your bags.

On the other hand, geolocators let you hunt down your suitcase after disaster has struck—but knowing where your bag is doesn’t necessarily mean you’ll get it back.

What should you do if your luggage is lost?

If you’re able to track your luggage via an airline’s app, do so. Otherwise, buckle up and strap in. If any airline loses your checked bag, you should be in immediate contact with the airline to follow up on the bag’s location, along with the airport’s luggage crew (which handles the baggage claim area).

Together, they should be able to provide you with actionable next steps. However, it’s always possible that an airline could lose your bag—and owe you zero compensation. (See why I always push for carry-ons?)