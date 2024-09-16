Light As A Feather: 5 Carry-Ons Under 5 Pounds

Looking for a light carry-on solution?

While weight isn’t often something that comes up on a traveler’s radar when shopping for luggage, it’s an important factor.

That’s doubly true when it comes to carry-on suitcases—and especially hard shells. Wheels and handles can add a deceptive amount of weight. Meanwhile, it’s easier to over-pack these items, leading to upcharges for overweight bags and even check-ins at the gate.

Buying a lightweight suitcase can help you avoid last-minute weight charges and uncomfortable journeys lugging around a hefty suitcase.

Still, lightweight carry-ons aren’t always worth your money. Just because a suitcase is lightweight, that doesn’t mean it’s expertly made. In fact, light-weight carry-on manufacturers need to place an even stronger emphasis on quality materials.

Let’s take a closer look at some of the best carry-ons under five pounds—without compromising on value, design, and functionality.

Samsonite Cosmolite 3.0 / 3.7lbs

The Cosmolite Spinner 3.0 is a 20-inch hardshell suitcase that’s designed for international travel. Samsonite is a great brand with over a century of experience. That experience goes a long way when it comes to crafting lightweight, functional luggage.

Despite the small size and lightweight nature of the Cosmolite, it comes with all the standard features you need, including a zippered divider, cross-ribbons, and spinner wheels.

If you’re on the hunt for something that’s stunningly lightweight, start here. It’s the most high-quality lightweight option I’ve found.

July Carry On Lite / 3.9lbs

Sleek, modern, and seriously lightweight, the July Carry On Lite is by far the chicest option on this list.

Cool factor aside, it’s also highly rated by its users. Along with its weight and design, buyers seem to be in love with the gliding, near-silent wheels. Some of its other features are noteworthy, too, like its aerospace-grade polycarbonate shell and its YKK zippers.

It’s also vegan-friendly in case you’re worried about that. (Is luggage not normally vegan?)

Antler Soft Stripe Carry-on / 4.19lbs

At 32L, this is the smaller carry-on on the list—and also one of the lightest. Despite its small size, the suitcase doesn’t feel lacking. That’s thanks to a particularly deep compartment, along with its professional-grade wheels.

Though skimping on both weight and size, it’s a fairly robust piece of luggage that’s designed with recycled polyester and a premium interior lining.

it Luggage Softside Carry-On / 4.85lbs

I’ve been waiting for the chance to cover it Luggage, a UK brand that places a strong emphasis on design. In the case of their softshell carry-on, that design translates into a lightweight yet durable piece of luggage.

Unlike other carry-ons under 5 pounds, the it Luggage Softside has two accessible exterior pockets that are great for on-the-go organization. And with a packing capacity of 35L, there’s not much of a space sacrifice here, either.

Rimowa Essential Lite / 4.9lbs

Rimowa is by far the most expensive option on this list—but these pieces are made to last a lifetime. I mean that literally; it comes with a lifetime guarantee.

I also like its elevated features, including a double-mesh divider and a multi-wheel system for easier handling. If you’re on the hunt for a luxurious and lightweight option, there’s no better choice than Rimowa.

There are even two lightweight carry-on options to choose from.

