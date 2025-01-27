Spending big on a suitcase is one of the last things travelers usually think about.

I was squarely in this camp for my first decade of jet-setting. With so much to do and so much to see and so many miles to cover, I didn’t pay much attention to my baggage.

So long as it survived my latest adventure, that was all I needed.

As I get older, I’m more interested in investing in quality equipment than ever before.

In my lifetime, international travel has gone mainstream—and that means travelers like me are more spoiled than ever before. From handy little gadgets that make long flights more bearable to high-tech apps that ease the stress of jet lag, we’ve got plenty of options at our fingertips.

Still, shelling out hundreds for upscale luggage is a tough sell. As travelers invest more heavily in their experiences (from fine dining to adventure tours), there’s less emphasis on splurging on luggage.

Still, all that tech and all those experiential adventures don’t chalk up to much if you can’t get from Point A to Point B with your luggage in tow.

If you’re thinking about splurging on luggage, consider this your sign to whip out that wallet—especially if these five signs speak to you.

5 signs you’re ready to splurge on luggage

Sign #1: Your trips are getting longer

Here’s my sage advice on what separates a cheap suitcase from a luxury one: long-term functionality.

In my experience, a higher quality piece of luggage is easier to manage for longer trips. Because they’re made with higher-quality material, you’ll notice that they’re easier to clean, unload and then re-pack, and even keep secure.

While almost any suitcase can handle a trip to an all-inclusive resort, a great piece of luggage that’s manufactured with leather, aluminum, and polycarbonate will stand up better on a multi-country jaunt around the world.

Sign #2: You’re a pro at packing

This might sound needlessly lush, but packing a high-grade suitcase is a lot easier than a bargain version.

Once again, those high-quality materials make every part of the travel journey more seamless. In this case, pricier luggage also comes with added perks that soothe your expert-packing sensibilities.

I’m talking about features like integrated straps, removable compression bags, and even charging banks. These not only make packing easier but also make the re-packing experience better. As an added bonus, higher-quality materials don’t absorb smells as much, meaning your luggage stays fresh for longer.

Sign #3: And at airport stuff

If you’ve also got your airport routine down-pat, it’s probably time to up your luggage game.

Here’s what I mean: If you consistently give yourself enough time to get through check-in and security, then roll up to your gate relaxed, I recommend looking for a high-quality piece of luggage.

While those 360-degree wheels from a top-tier brand enable you to sprint through the airport to catch your flight, you shouldn’t pay more for a bag that you’ll probably scuff anyway

Do you see what I’m saying? If you’re still racing through the airport, you’re probably still dinging up your suitcase. And that’s no way to treat a Carl Friedrik piece.

Sign #4: You’re comfortable with tech

If you’re going to throw over $500 at a top-notch suitcase, then you should be at least okay with technology.

Why is that? Most experienced travelers with high-quality luggage use Apple AirTags or similar technology to track their beloved suitcases in case it’s lost or stolen.

Geo-tracking devices are just the tip of the iceberg. Many high-quality brands also offer removable battery packs, built-in scales, and even features like telescoping handles. To get the most out of your big new purchase, you should be comfortable with basic tech like this—and know how to use it to its full capacity.

Sign #5: You’ve had your old luggage for years—and it’s not destroyed

From tossing to dragging to berating, our poor suitcases are the first to experience our impatience when we hit a bump in the road—literally or figuratively. (They also need to survive rough handling by an airport’s ground crew, but that’s beyond our control.)

If your latest piece of luggage has survived the ups and downs of travel without you scuffing or otherwise damaging the item, then you’re probably ready to splurge on a nicer piece. (You’ve earned this!)