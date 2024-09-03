The Carry-On That Always Fits: Best Backpack Options

I’m a fan of hardshell, rolling carry-ons.

Prying my Muji carry-on away from me would be a difficult task. It’s sleek, its wheels are almost silent, and it’s not going to clash with my outfits. (That’s a legitimate thought I have when shopping around for luggage, and I doubt I’m alone.)

That being said, there’s one key reason that backpack carry-ons are gaining popularity—

They fit in the overhead cabin. Almost universally.

Unfortunately, a carry-on suitcase isn’t always a carry-on anymore.

What I mean is that each airline dictates unique size requirements. What constitutes a carry-on with one airline might not be uniform with another… and some of these metrics can be inane.

For example, my beloved Muji carry-on was dubbed too large by Swiss Airlines to come on the plane with me. The airline checked my luggage free of charge, then I picked it up at the baggage carousel after landing.

To be fair, I didn’t experience any delays due to the airline checking my luggage, nor was my suitcase lost. Still, I was bothered by the experience. My carry-on was rejected because of its width, even though it was a few inches shorter than Swiss’s max height for carry-ons.

It seems airlines are splitting hairs when it comes to carry-ons. It’s not just about size, it’s also about shape.

But there’s a straightforward solution to these types of hiccups: carry-on-friendly backpacks.

While backpacks were once the subject of adventure travel or long-term backpacking trips, they’re now a budding option for travelers who are sick of playing the guessing game in terms of carry-ons. That’s because gate agents are highly unlikely to point out a carry-on backpack compared to a rolling suitcase.

So if you’re a fan of weekend getaways and know how to pack mindfully, skip the suitcase carry-ons and checked luggage altogether. Get a backpack instead. I suggest starting with one of these options.

Top pick: Cotopaxi Allpa 35L Travel Pack

The Cotopaxi Allpa is on the top of the list for many travel experts—and for good reason. When it comes to ergonomic and functional backpack carry-ons, this option has all the necessary features at a reasonable price.

Though it’s smaller than 45L backpacks, that’s not a bad thing for me. One of the biggest risks with carry-on backpacks is weight management. That 35L limit prevents you from overpacking.

However, the backpack’s structure makes it easy to pack it full and pack it well.

The Cotopaxi opens like a book and includes three travel compartments for easy storage. Other little features like mesh shoulder straps, laptop sleeves, and webbing loops make it a robust option for all types of travelers. Also, the color options are great and the backpack is made with 100% recycled material. Gimme, gimme!

Best mini option: Patagonia Black Hole 27L MLC

Patagonia’s Black Hole backpacks are highly robust products with a unique laminate finish. Their 27L option is one of the smaller backpacks on the market, making it a great option for those who want to keep things small and functional.

You can carry it by hand, over the shoulder, or on your back. Though small, it also has a great range of features.

There’s an internal and external zip pocket, along with stretchable water bottle pockets. My favorite feature might be the stuffable nature of this carry-on backpack. If you want, you can scrunch it down and stuff it into a small pocket—which means it’s packable when it’s not in use.

Best budget option: CabinZero Classic Backpack 36L

CabinZero doesn’t make the cutest carry-on backpacks, but they’re almost universally regarded as airline-approved.

If you’re at your limit with playing the carry-on guessing game, look no further. Best of all, it’s friendly for almost any travel budget.

The backpack even includes next-gen features like a tracking tag and laptop sleeve. On top of that, its spacious inner pockets and clam-shell style opening (the same as the Cotopaxi backpack) make it easy to pack, unpack, re-pack, and more. All for around one-third the price of the Cotopaxi.

Best long-term option: Tortuga Travel Backpack

You might assume that backpack carry-ons aren’t geared toward long-term travel.

But that’s not necessarily the case—especially if you’re okay taking a 40L with you on planes. The Tortuga Travel Backpack is all about maximizing space and functionality.

What I like is that the Tortuga Backpack is designed to simulate a larger suitcase, which also makes it a good choice for first-time backpack users. The straps and lumbar support are also solid, making this comfortable to carry beyond the airport.

Added features like a waterproof exterior have helped make Tortuga one of the top picks for travel buffs around the world. In fact, the brand has won five awards over the last few years. Just beware that you’ll be paying a premium.

Best for backpacking: Timbuk2 Impulse Travel Backpack Duffel

Maybe you don’t need a functional carry-on solution—maybe you’re actually looking for a durable and functional backpack to lug around mountaintops, jungles, and more.

If that’s the case, then go for the Timbuk2 Impulse Travel Backpack.

Its unique design gives you bang for your buck in terms of storage and organization. Plus, it has compression features that allow you a bit more freedom. Its sternum and hip straps also help offload the backpack’s weight as you journey around the world.

I’ve seen rave reviews talk about how easy it was to lug around—including in cities across Europe, if that’s more your thing.

