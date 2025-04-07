7 Packing Hacks for Winter Trips & Arctic Travels

I know—the weather just turned warm.

Who cares about packing for winter when the flowers are finally blooming?

I have two motivations. First, more and more travelers are packing their bags to head to the Arctic Circle (that’s in the north) and Antarctica (that’s in the south). Some are heading off on wilderness expeditions, while others are sticking to picturesque Arctic outposts like Longyearbyen.

Second, just because it’s warming up in the north doesn’t mean it’s springtime everywhere. In the Southern Hemisphere, autumn is just beginning. If you’re heading to countries like Argentina, Australia, New Zealand, or South Africa in the coming months, you’ll be heading straight (back) into winter.

My point is this: even if it’s warm at home, you might be flying into a cold front, and there’s nothing more difficult than packing for winter. Trust me, I’ve tried and failed. (Many times.)

Looking for more advice on how to pack your bags like a bona fide master? Use these packing hacks for winter trips and Arctic travels.

7 packing hacks for winter trips and cold weather

Hack #1: Wear your heaviest gear on the plane

Let’s start with the obvious: you should be wearing your heaviest boots and winter coat on the plane to free up space in your bag. (You’ll also need to wear these on your return flight.)

Most planes have a small hook on the seatback in front of you for you to hang your coat. If not, wait until everyone has loaded their carry-ons and backpacks into the overhead bin, then stuff your coat in.

Because those flights will be a bit more cramped due to your boots and coat, I suggest splurging for an economy plus seat—if not for the flight to your destination, then at least when you’re heading home.

Hack #2: Use compression cubes instead of packing cubes

Packing cubes are performance art; there’s no reason to use them unless you’re prone to losing things in a suitcase or need help organizing your final list.

On the other hand, compression packing cubes have something to offer. These bags actually zip up, and then shrink into a smaller, more compact shape.

A standard packing cube will make your suitcase pretty and help you stay organized as you pack, but a compression packing cube can minimize the size of your heftiest winter gear. From ski gloves to thermal socks, toss them into the compression bag, then watch them halve in size.

Hack #3: Pack less and clean more

If you will have access to a washer-dryer on your cold weather adventure, then let me save you tons of time, effort, and headaches. Pack less, wash more. This trick has saved me a few times when on vacation in Poland in winter.

By using my rental’s washer-dryer or relying on the hotel’s washing service, I’ve saved myself critical packing space in my suitcase. Not only that, but I could pack nicer pieces because I knew that I’d have access to washing services.

Hack #4: Rely on smaller items that are heat-smart

If you won’t have reliable access to washing services or your own washer-dryer, then I recommend you shop smarter before packing.

Dozens of brands specialize in heat-smart layers that keep you warm in frigid temperatures while also protecting you from sweat and dampness. For more rugged explorers, I highly suggest investing in this type of equipment.

Not only will it pave the way for a great vacation by keeping you comfortable, but these specialized items of clothing are usually thin and easy to pack. Think about Uniqlo’s famous heat-tech shirts. They’re affordable and functional, and they fold up into tiny shapes.

Hack #5: Use your coat as storage, if needed

If you’re on the cusp of overpacking your suitcase, I’ve got a tip: use the winter coat that you’re bringing onto the plane as extra storage. Usually, winter coats have all types of little pockets and zipped hideaways. Don’t let them go to waste!

If you’ll need gear like hand warmers, for example, use your coat’s storage space. The same for other small pieces like gloves, socks, and even hats.

Hack #6: Consider checking a bag

Here’s the rub: you might be locked in a losing battle with your carry-on if you’re traveling over winter.

One of the best decisions that I ever made was sharing a check-in suitcase with my partner during one of our trips to Scandinavia. Instead of overstuffing two carry-ons, we decided to split a check-in.

When it comes to winter gear, we can actually share a few items, like thermal socks and hats. By packing a check-in together, we could more easily see our total gear haul, and then split the difference where possible. The secret win here was being able to bring a carry-on bag full of souvenirs with us on the way back.

Hack #7: Don’t forget the little things: gloves, sunscreen, socks, hats

When we think about winter, we think big—big coats, big scarves, big boots. But don’t forget about all those smaller items as you work out how to pack the big stuff.

I’ve forgotten socks before, along with my favorite beanie. My all-time favorite winter packing tip is this: don’t ever forget about sunscreen. The glare of snow will burn your skin like it’s mid-summer.