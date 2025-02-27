Checked Luggage vs. Carry-Ons: Which Should You Take?

I almost always pack a carry-on for my travels.

Carry-ons are the simple solution I’m looking for. As a minimalist packer who usually goes on short trips (up to one week long), I’m used to the more limited setup. Last year, I stuck to a carry-on even for a longer ten-day trip.

That being said, I know when to go for a checked suitcase. I just returned from a three-week trip home to the US, where I shopped compulsively. For my flight home, I checked two large suitcases—mostly because I had a hefty winter coat and lush bathrobe in my arsenal, and I wasn’t going to leave either behind.

This example highlights my approach to the checked luggage vs. carry-on debate: utility.

For the majority of my travels, a carry-on is more than enough. But there are times when I don’t just bust out one checked suitcase—I’ll stuff two to full capacity.

If you’re still a little unsure of when to go for checked luggage vs. carry-ons, consider this your guide. I’m breaking down every factor you need to consider when making the decision.

After all, we’ve all been there, staring at our two options next to a pile of clothes and wondering which to take.

Checked luggage vs. carry-ons: the basics

Unfortunately, there’s no hard-and-fast rule that will help you decide between your large suitcase and your carry-on. Every trip should be carefully considered before you refine your packing list, from season to budget to agility. (I’ll cover these points below.)

But here’s the general rule. When you take a carry-on, you sacrifice space for convenience. On the other hand, when you check your luggage, you maximize your packing space but sacrifice mobility.

It sounds simple, but you need to be honest with yourself about your packing needs and what could happen on your trip.

So, which factors should you consider before making that decision?

Checked luggage vs. carry-ons: every factor you need to consider

Public transportation

Checked suitcases are hard to move around. Even lifting one into the back of a taxi might be a challenge depending on the weight and shape of your luggage.

If you’re heading to an all-inclusive resort, that’s no big deal—but if you’re planning on using public transportation (especially busses), you’re going to be frustrated and sweaty sooner than you think.

If you’re planning on using public transportation, make that carry-on work.

Duty-free bonanzas—and other types of shopping

If you plan on raiding a duty-free store or a boutique in Paris, then you need the extra space afforded by checked luggage. I love to shop on vacation, but I’ve limited myself in the past based on the amount of suitcase space I could spare.

If I’m traveling with my partner, he’s usually very gracious about sharing. (Usually.) Make sure to consider the possibility of taking home a haul of goods with you—in which case, you should probably check a suitcase.

The question of size

Here’s the kicker about carry-ons: many models sold don’t actually meet new airline requirements, especially for smaller domestic flights. Before you decide to stick to a carry-on, make sure it falls within your airline’s acceptable measurements. Many are shrinking their carry-on sizes.

Seasonality

If it’s winter, you need to be ruthless with your packing list for a carry-on. I’m talking about choosing one pair of shoes, one coat, and one or two larger sweaters.

Or check a suitcase. I’d recommend opting for the larger option in this case, as it gives you a bit more space to pack in a souvenir.

Budget

When we’re talking about budget travel, carry-ons are your best friend—usually, at least. Even if an airline clocks your carry-on as too large for their size requirements, they won’t charge you to check it in.

However, if you’re sacrificing packing essentials (from facewash to charging cables), you might end up footing the bill at your destination. If you’re heading into a touristy zone, you’ll be paying a premium for even the most basic items—and the total bill might be higher than a checked bag fee.

Potential losses

One reason that many travelers skip the checked luggage is simply to guarantee their items arrive with them. If you’re worried about losing your check-in suitcase or the items that you pack inside, remove the possibility altogether by sticking to a carry-on.

Or keep those essentials with you via purse or duffel, then check the rest of your items in with your bag.