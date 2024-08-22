Carry-on Luggage: Top Picks for All Types of Travelers

The last time I checked a piece of luggage, I was moving to another continent.

Since that time five years ago, I’ve stuck to carry-on suitcases.

Carry-ons are a go-to for most travelers because of convenience and trip length.

In other words, they’re easy to carry, and not too many people need a checked piece of luggage to get through a weeklong trip.

On top of that, carry-ons are easier to keep track of.

There’s no risk of lost luggage, nor do travelers need to wait to pick up their suitcases after a long flight. Just deboard the plane and get where you’re going.

Best of all, carry-ons are easier to manage.

They’re easier to tug along cobblestone streets in chic cities, easier to haul into taxis when heading to a resort, and easier to unload and reload when you arrive at your rental.

That being said, not all carry-ons are created equally.

As travel becomes more and more commonplace, the number of travel products out there increases—good and bad alike. Avoid the duds with this list of the best carry-ons.

Top carry-on pick: Travelpro Maxlite

I’m usually a fan of hard-shell luggage. It tends to be more durable and less prone to damage and stains. I’m rolling that back on this recommendation (pun intended).

The Travelpro Maxlite stands out because it’s one of the most light-weight on the market. Also, it’ll give you the space you need to chronically overpack with 21’ inches in length and plenty of room to breathe thanks to that soft shell.

Most rugged pick: Yeti Crossroads

Yeah, Yeti does carry-ons now—and they’re highly rated.

I also think they’re the most attractive soft-shell setup I’ve seen in a while. (Why do soft-shell suitcases always look shabby? Or is that just me?)

Its exterior is made of TuffSkin Nylon, so it’s ready to tumble—through mud, rain, and more. Even its wheels are thick and ready to go off-road. I’ve yet to see that kind of feature on a carry-on, which should make Yeti the go-to for adventurous travelers.

Best for overpackers: Briggs & Riley Baseline Essential

Though not quite as pricey as the luxury pick (below), you’re going to pay a pretty penny for the Briggs & Riley Baseline Essential.

And speaking of pretty, this is a handsome carry-on. But it’s not just a pretty face.

The baseline essential has slightly more space than its competitors. While being 22’ versus the standard 21’ inch might not sound like much, only the baseline has the CX expansion feature—a button that allows you to expand the suitcase before compressing it back into shape. Like Spanx, but for a suitcase.

Best mini option: Muji

What if I told you that I’ve been jet-setting around the world with a carry-on from a Japanese stationary brand?

And that it captured my heart even as one of the smaller carry-ons out there?

Though you can’t buy this hard shell on Amazon (only from the Muji site or a store), I highly recommend taking a look. The suitcase has all the necessary features needed, like interior pockets and a TSA-approved lock.

But here’s why I love it, aside from its tiny, sleek size and sexy design: its wheels are almost silent. Priced like a Camry, runs like a Rolls Royce.

Top luxury pick: Tumi Alpha International Dual Access

It’s a luxury option that was created with frequent travelers in mind.

There are two exterior pockets that make it easy to store the items you’ll need the most, minimizing the need for a handbag. Plus, its four-wheel rolling system is ready to take on even the most destroyed cobblestones and sidewalks this planet has to offer.

