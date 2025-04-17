6 No-Fuss Cities for Bachelor Parties (US Only)

Bachelor parties have changed drastically over the last two decades.

Once upon a time, men gathered to celebrate the groom by heading out on a night of (wild) fun.

Whether spending big at the nearest gentleman’s club, sticking to a beloved local dive bar, or heading to a friend’s garage with a portable poker table, the focus was on drinking, partying, and saying adieu to single life with the guys.

To be fair, that setup hasn’t totally changed. (If it’s not broke, don’t fix it.)

But just like bachelorette parties have gotten longer and more ornate, so have bachelor parties. It’s not just about getting the groom drunk for a night—it’s about bringing the group together for a quality adventure.

From cooking steaks over a fire to sampling whiskey to hitting a big club, the modern bachelor party runs a pretty big gamut. (Of course, getting the groom tipsy is still a top priority.)

If you’re planning a multi-day or weekend-long bachelor party, you might be looking for a few ideas. Get started with the suggestions for the best cities for bachelor parties, categorized based on the type of group you’re bringing with you.

Top cities for bachelor parties

A little bit of everything: San Diego

Can’t decide what kind of vibe you want at your bachelor party? Head to San Diego—you’ll get a little bit of everything.

The ocean stays warm year-round, giving you beach access. San Diego is also home to a huge number of independent breweries, meaning you and your gang will have plenty of IPAs and Pilsners to sample.

If you’re on the hunt for a great party, you can reserve tables at the city’s biggest clubs for bottle service. Or if taking it easy is your thing, head to one of San Diego’s swankier lounges and clubs.

Party central: Chicago

The US isn’t short on party destinations that turn into bachelor playgrounds. While most bachelor groups head to Miami or Las Vegas, Chicago should also be on your radar.

This city knows how to drink, and its clubs and bars are the best in the Midwest by a long shot. If you want to party all night (and then some), Chicago has a pretty endless scene for you to explore.

And don’t forget about sports fun. With two MLB teams and all the other major leagues represented, it’s not hard to catch a few seats to a big game.

Out in the wild: Lake Tahoe

Lake Tahoe has something special in store no matter the time of year. If your bachelor party group likes to get out into nature, look no further.

From water sports and hiking in summer to winter sports galore when the snow comes, Lake Tahoe is great choice no matter the season. But you won’t be sidelined with Mother Nature.

Lake Tahoe is an ideal spot for your group to drop off the map in a luxury rental, then head into town (or out into the wilderness) at your leisure. Just watch out for all-nighters—most towns around Lake Tahoe have strict noise policies.

Budget adventures: Atlanta

Despite the size and swagger of Atlanta, it’s one of the more affordable metropolitan escapes in the US. Bachelors can expect a well-balanced list of things to do, from eating at some of the South’s top restaurants to spending all night in some of its coolest clubs. Best of all, you won’t be overcharged to have a good time.

On top of Atlanta’s well-rounded list of things to do, you’ll also notice that there’s usually an event or festival happening in or around the city. If you’re looking to bundle in a festival to your bachelor party weekend, take a look at Atlanta’s upcoming soirees.

Top beach destination: Miami

Miami Beach is a pretty iconic place to ring in a friend’s marriage—and it’s not the only option for sinking your toes into the sand in Miami.

Along with the city’s well-known beaches, you’ve got access to Fort Lauderdale’s quieter spots a short drive away.

But there’s a catch. On one hand, Miami has a lot more than beaches to offer with some of the country’s most exciting clubs. On the other hand, Miami is a hugely popular destination—and its prices rise more and more each year. Budget travelers beware.

Cold weather pick: Denver

The Mile High City packs a punch for bachelor party weekends. Similar to Lake Tahoe, you’ll have plenty of outdoor activities at your fingertips no matter what time of year you go.

But if you’re planning a winter bachelor party weekend, consider Denver. It’s more cost-effective than most other winter sports spots and gives you access to a handful of great skiing and snowboarding locations, from Winter Park to Breckenridge to Vail.

If you want a more budget-friendly spot, head to Loveland. Then when you head back into town, enjoy a cold brew at one of Denver’s many independent breweries.

