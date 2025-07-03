Top 12 Fine Dining Restaurants on Hilton Head Island

You probably know Hilton Head as a pricier and more exclusive seaside resort town compared to Myrtle Beach. You wouldn’t be wrong by most metrics.

Hilton Head is home to a handful of world-class golf courses, almost 100 miles of paved hiking and cycling trails, and an exclusive air thanks to being is island. It’s almost like Kiawah—just slightly less private and expensive.

You won’t notice any neon signs, as local ordinance bans the bright lights. In lieu, you might notice unique cultural activities, like the Gullah traditions that originated during Hilton Head’s plantation years and survive today through those descendants.

In other words, Hilton Head stands apart from similar destinations on the East Coast.

And one way that you’ll definitely notice its unique status is through its culinary traditions.

Hilton Head isn’t just one of the most reliable and popular tourist destinations in South Carolina—it’s easily the foodiest.

Ready to take on fine dining restaurants on Hilton Head Island? Here’s where to go for a reliably delicious upscale dining experience.

Best fine dining restaurants on Hilton Head

Fine dining restaurants on Hilton Head for every occasion

Nunzio has the effortless elegance that you’d expect to find in Italy, only repackaged in this Italian-American restaurant. The bar is lively and sometimes features soulful music performances, while the dishes are more austere and faithful to the Mediterranean region. Though definitely fine dining, you’ll notice the ambiance is casual and friendly.

20 years of great Italian food: Michael Anthony’s Cucina Italiana

This well-known Italian-American eatery has two decades of experience under its belt—along with a few local culinary awards. In fact, this restaurant has since birthed a branded cooking school, which should clue you in to the quality at play. Expect fine dining ambiance with homemade pasta, veal, seafood, and more.

The most popular live music restaurant: The Jazz Corner

This classy dinner-jazz club is so popular that it’s usually booked out months in advance, especially during the high season. (Reserve your table sooner rather than later!) The menu is a bit broad with vegan and vegetarian options, but the service and performances are definitely upscale. If you’re looking for a romantic date night, look no further.

This American steakhouse is located inside the new Harbour Town Clubhouse, on the grounds of both the Harbour TOwn Golf Links and The Inn & Club at Harbour Town. Expect USDA prime beef selections, fresh seafood, and a Wine Spectator Award-winning list of wines. A great choice for lunch, dinner, or a meal after a day on the links.

Elegant French dishes meet the Lowcountry: Chez Georges Bistro & Bar

Looking for a great French restaurant that still feels right at home in the Lowcountry? Head to Chez Georges. Its menu includes classic dishes that you’d see at a French bistro, just slightly remixed with the flavors and ingredients from South Carolina. Expect charming French music in the background, along with attentive service.

Fresh-daily menus with wine awards: Charlie’s L’Etoile Verte (aka Charlie’s Coastal Bistro)

This is another top-notch French restaurant on Hilton Head—one that specializes in fresh seafood and a massive wine list with more than 600 offerings. Charlie’s is also a well-known local quantity that’s been around for four decades, making it a local favorite for a long time running.

German & European classics: Alfred’s Restaurant

For over 15 years, Alfred’s has offered a gateway into Central Europe thanks to its diverse and delicious menu. Whether you want a German staple or an Austrian favorite, you’ll find that and more. Oh, and all the beer varieties you would expect from Europe’s hardier beer-loving countries.

Dishes by an award-winning chef: Ombra Cucina Italiana

With an award-winning chef at the helm and a few accolades under its belt, expect a master class at Ombra Cucina Italiana. Along with their extensive wine list, you can sample specialty cocktails, apertifs, and digestivos. The cherry on top is its list of gluten-free past and other options.

From its unique pizettas to its nightly specials, there’s always some new and delicious idea unfolding at Wiseguys. But it’s the steaks that really steal the show; all steaks are aged at least 28 days and are hand-selected for quality assurance. They’ve also taken home awards for their martinis and tapas, in case you like vodka and small bites.

Wine retail-to-table setup: Red Fish

Red Fish’s menu is chock-full of delectable seafood and steak options—but it’s the wine list that will keep you coming back. There’s a retail wine shop with over 1,300 bottles for you to choose from. When you’ve made your selection, head to your table, where you’ll pay a small corking fee to start sipping while you wait for your meal.

Intimate, cozy, and beloved by locals for both its ambiance and its steaks, Cranes Tavern & Steakhouse is exactly the type of fine dining staple you need in a vacation spot. It’s upscale, but not hoity-toity; the menu is short but has been perfected; and it’s full of character, having come from a long line of established restaurateurs.

Steak & showmanship: HH Prime

You’re in for a spectacle at this steakhouse. The restaurant features a large window that overlooks the water, along with a clear-glass view into the kitchen for added showmanship. Its steaks are all USDA Prime Grade caliber, while its desserts are flashy and decadent, just like the décor. There’s also a wine room and happy hour music, in case you want to drop by before your reservation for a glass of wine.