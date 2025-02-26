6 Bourbon Whiskey Distilleries Worth a Visit in Kentucky

Bourbon whiskey may take its name from the French Bourbon dynasty, but it almost always comes from Kentucky.

Videos by TravelAwaits

Officially, bourbon whiskey is any whiskey distilled in the United States. However, this special brand of whiskey originated in Kentucky and remains the state’s specialty export. Its 68 distilleries produce millions of barrels of aged whiskey each year.

Thanks to a unique climate that includes hot summers and cold winters (which lets the barrels expand and contract), along with limestone bedrock that filters into the water supply, Kentucky produces some of the world’s most delectable whiskey.

And while you can find plenty of recipes to sample in cities like Louisville, you’ll find even tastier experiences outside of major cities.

Want to drink the best bourbon in the world? Here’s where to find it straight from the source at seven of Kentucky’s top distilleries. (Before you dive in, I suggest reading through these tips on visiting Kentucky’s bourbon distilleries.)

Best whiskey bourbon distilleries to visit in Kentucky

Maker’s Mark Distillery / Loretto, KY

Whiskey experts often recommend Maker’s Mark for drinkers who are new to bourbon. It’s got a versatile and distinctive taste that makes it perfect for sipping on the rocks or neat. Plus, if you visit the distillery in Loretto, you’ll also have a front-row seat look at the state’s whiskey-distilling history.

Buffalo Trace Distillery / Frankfort, KY

Alongside Marker’s Mark Distillery, the Buffalo Trace Distillery (formerly known as the George T. Staggs Distillery) is the oldest in the state. The original distillation site dates back to 1860, though historical records indicate the same area was used for less formal distillation as early as 1775. The tour lets you explore that early distillation history while also exploring modern bourbon aging practices.

Four Roses Distillery / Lawrenceburg, KY

The Four Roses Distillery is a designated Historic Place thanks to its unique Spanish Mission-style architecture. Founded in 1910, Four Roses produces ten unique bourbon blends, which you can learn about in its public tours. During the tour, you can also opt for the tasting experience, which lets you sample its award-winning bourbons.

Jim Beam Distillery / Clermont, KY

Considered one of the premier bourbon destinations in the United States, the Jim Beam Distillery lets you choose from a handful of tours and tasting experiences. If history isn’t your thing, you can learn about modern distillation, then sample the very best Jim Beam bourbons with a tasting tour.

Woodford Reserve / Versailles, KY

Listed as a National Historic Landmark, the Woodford Reserve and distillery has been in operation since 1812. If you know about bourbon, you’re probably already familiar with the brand, which specializes in small-batch releases. You can tour the distillery with a reservation or show up to the bar ready to drink.

Barton 1792 Distillery / Bardstown, KY

The absolutely massive Barton 1792 Distillery is responsible for producing over 51 different bourbon brands and labels. The most popular variation is the 1792 Bourbon, which was named World Whisky of the Year in 2020 by Jim Murray’s Whisky Bible—but I should point out that the distillery was founded in 1879 rather than the previous century. Public tours run every weekend.