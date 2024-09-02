The Best in Bachelorette Getaways: Unexpected Selections

Once upon a time, bachelorette parties involved a night of wayward partying.

Usually, the maid of honor and bridesmaids organized the fete with the golden girl’s preferences in mind. Cute outfits, a few heartfelt speeches, and suspiciously bright drinks were some of the core tenets of a successful bachelorette party.

Not anymore.

Modern bachelorette parties are usually weekend-long trips. Friends might even pack onto a flight to visit another city.

Nashville, for example, has become one of the US’s most sought-after bachelorette destinations. From bachelorette-centric Airbnbs to themed party busses, partiers have all the party-centric infrastructure they need for an unforgettable party.

That being said, not all groups are wooed by hotspots like Nashville, or other popular destinations like Miami and Vegas. Some bachelorette groups are more focused on local and lesser-known destinations

They’re eager to avoid packed bars, generic restaurants, and overpriced rentals.

Instead, they’re on the hunt for character. Sure, they want a few Tito’s cocktails along the way, but they’re after other experiences, too… like spa dates, nourishing meals, and lovely photo-ops.

If you’re on the hunt for delightful bachelorette destinations, start here. I’ve rounded up a few of the most up-and-coming bachelorette hot spots, which deliver on charm, affordability, and non-party-centric offerings.

For the refined bachelorette, if you will.

West Coast: Palm Springs

Palm Springs isn’t exactly a secret when it comes to excellent bachelorette destinations.

Located only two hours from Los Angeles, it’s also accessible for many West Coasters. The main attraction? Chic views and desert vibes.

Palm Springs is renowned for its Art Deco and modern architecture. Plus, its rentals are really beautiful and iconic—perfect for bachelorette groups that want to take a lot of photos.

Midwest: Mackinac Island (summer only)

If you’re planning a warm-weather getaway in the Midwest, look no further.

Mackinac Island has all the classic features of an Americana-style getaway. Seriously, spending a weekend on the island during the height of summer is almost like walking through a movie set.

There’s plenty to do in the way of relaxation, getting out into nature, getting out on the water, and more. Similar to Palm Springs, you won’t need to look hard to find a few picturesque spots to soak up the atmosphere with your girls.

Rockies: Telluride

Forget summertime getaways—if you’re dreaming of a lovely wintertime escape, then Telluride has all the iconic scenes you’ll need.

Located near Durango on the western side of the Rockies, Telluride is located at a high elevation, giving you unspoiled mountain views. It’s also one of the coziest destinations in the US while also being effortlessly chic. (It’s got Swiss Alpine vibes galore.)

Like Mackniac, there’s plenty to do, from sampling fine dining establishments to soaring through the sky in a cable car to skiing down the slopes. While it’s not a cheap destination, it’s a lot more affordable than other Rocky Mountain hotspots like Aspen and Breckenridge.

Southwest: Sedona

Just like Telluride, Sedona offers all the natural wonders of a high desert destination.

Best of all, it’s smaller and has more character than nearby cities like Flagstaff or Scottsdale. Red-rock hikes are a prime reason for sporty bachelorettes to stop by—but there’s a lot more available, from culture to relaxation to spirituality.

Art galleries are an important feature of Sedona, similar to Palm Springs. Locals also love New Age spiritual topics, which means visitors can find adjacent wellness experiences like yoga classes, sound baths, meditations, and more.

In other words, you can drift from vortex sites to full-service spas pretty easily.

South: Savannah

Looking for charm and cheer?

Historical accents and southern hospitality are two of the main reasons bachelorette parties head to Savannah. In fact, it has all the amenities that Nashville has—great music included.

That makes it easy to plan a weekend getaway that is chock-full of interesting adventures, from boutique shopping to live music to seafood boils.

Its nightlife isn’t quite as large-scale as Nashville, as Savannah has a slightly stronger focus on history and cobblestone strolls. Still, it’s a fantastic alternative to any groups priced out or intimidated by Tennessee’s capital.

New England: Portland (summer only)

Similar to Mackinac, Portland, Maine is a great choice thanks to its picturesque natural wonders. The capital city is located on the coast, which is lined with small islands—many of which are open to visitors in summer.

Think: Martha’s Vineyard vibes, just more accessible and affordable.

Unfortunately, Portland is only a viable option during the warm summer months. Similarly, groups might need to rent a car to get the full experience of exploring the coastline. But for more adventurous and go-get-them groups, it’s a memorable and meaningful destination.