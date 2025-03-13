Judging by a map, you might think Fort Lauderdale and Miami are indistinguishable.

To be fair, they’re both part of the Greater Miami Metropolitan Area, which includes Miami, Ft. Lauderdale, and West Palm Beach. And if you’re unfamiliar with the area, you might drive from one to the other without realizing that you’ve entered a new jurisdiction.

But if you’re from South Florida, then you already know that Miami and Fort Lauderdale are very different.

And while Miami usually takes headlines thanks to its distinct Art Deco architecture, vibrant Haitian and Cuban communities, and associations with all things Latin and sexy, Fort Lauderdale is also worth a visit.

In fact, it might even be the better choice for some travelers.

Ready to zoom out and see in what ways Fort Lauderdale outperforms Miami? Here’s what you need to know about what makes Fort Lauderdale better than its counterpart for some travelers.

7 reasons Fort Lauderdale beats Miami

Reason # 1: It’s more budget-friendly

Miami is one of the flashiest places in the United States. In fact, its skyline is only dwarfed by Chicago and New York City—which I think paints a solid picture of the type of wealth and opulence that’s at play in Miami.

Though travelers can avoid it by staying at hostels and avoiding high-profile establishments, Miami’s prices will catch up to even the savviest saver.

That’s not necessarily the case in Fort Lauderdale. Though the city isn’t short on luxury options, its hotels, restaurants, clubs, shops, rentals, and more are all cheaper than Miami on average. Dining and entertainment, particularly, are more affordable.

The only caveat that I want to point out is public transportation. Neither Fort Lauderdale nor Miami has extensive public transportation, which means you’ll probably need to rent a car to get around. (Although they do have a water taxi!)

Reason # 2: It’s friendlier

Again, let me reiterate: for all its beachy vibes, Miami is still a major urban center. As with any other busy enclave, most locals are more curt than in small towns.

You’ll be able to feel the difference between Miami and Fort Lauderdale. The latter is much more welcoming because the lifestyle is slower-paced.

In fact, some travelers say they return to Fort Lauderdale because they’ve made lasting connections—which is always the marker of a friendly destination.

Reason # 3: The airport is faster and more reliable

Every time I fly into Miami from Europe, something goes awry. Given that Miami is a major hub that frequently faces air traffic delays, that’s not too surprising.

You’ll have much better luck flying in and out of Fort Lauderdale.

Though tickets might not be quite as cheap, the experience is sure to be a lot more streamlined than at MIA. Plus, you can easily take the complimentary Tri-Rail shuttle from the airport into town. It runs every 15-20 minutes.

Reason # 4: Cleaner and more relaxed beaches

It’s hard to beat the big name of Miami’s South Beach. That being said, if you want to soak up coastal views and drink in the sunshine, Fort Lauderdale should be your focus. The city is known for its tranquil, pristine beaches—and they don’t get nearly as rowdy as popular spots in Miami.

Plus, the beachfront resorts in Fort Lauderdale are more affordable than in Miami. Even better, you can find plenty of scuba diving and snorkeling companies that offer service to diving spots like Vista Park Reef.

Reason # 5: Nightlife is still good

No, Fort Lauderdale’s nightlife doesn’t hold a candle to Miami. (I’m sure no one is surprised by that.)

Still, Fort Lauderdale’s nightlife scene isn’t boring by any stretch. Between Las Olas Boulevard to the River Front area, there are enough clubs, bars, and breweries to keep you busy all night long.

Reason # 6: There’s plenty to do—from couples getaways to family activities

With its penchant for nightlife and photo ops, Miami is often recommended for twenty-somethings on bachelorettes, spring break trips, and similar high-energy getaways.

By contrast, Fort Lauderdale has a diverse range of opportunities for all types of travelers.

Family-friendly restaurants and resorts abound, along with secluded spots for couples enjoying a honeymoon or anniversary. Couples, in particular, will find the area’s more relaxed atmosphere bodes well for relaxing at the beach, grabbing a cocktail, or simply disappearing at a secluded, romantic resort.

Reason # 7: It’s the Venice of America

Lastly, I want to reiterate that Fort Lauderdale is renowned for its natural beauty. Its snaking canals and waterways have earned it the moniker of the Venice of America—and it really does fit the bill.

Best of all, Fort Lauderdale has constructed multiple boardwalks and winding pathways that let you explore the city on foot and soak up those lovely views.

Though Miami isn’t hard on the eyes, either, they offer distinct atmospheres. If serenity is on your radar, Fort Lauderdale should be your priority.