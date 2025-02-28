Stopover in Istanbul: How to Explore the City for Free

Stopover programs are one of the best-kept secrets in travel.

Stopover programs are offered to travelers with long layovers, usually by a tourism authority, airline, or partnership between them. As of early 2025, you can find stopover programs in Iceland, Qatar, and even Madrid, Spain, that let you explore hotspots with hefty discounts.

The goal is to get passengers out of airports and onward to popular sites while they wait for their connection.

But not all stopover programs are created equal. The main catch is that you’re offered discounts around a city… but that doesn’t include free experiences.

That’s not the case with Turkish Airlines. Their Stopover in Istanbul program includes a free hotel stay and shuttle that takes you straight into the heart of an endlessly fascinating capital. Again, for free.

Here’s how to take part.

(This article does not discuss the Touristanbul stopover program. The offer listed here is only from Turkish Airlines. Also, this isn’t a paid ad. I really think this stopover offer is a steal.)

What’s included in the Stopover in Istanbul program?

The Stopover in Istanbul program was created by Turkish Airlines in 2017. The offer includes free hotel accommodation via their partners around the city. Economy passengers earn a free one-night stay at a four-star hotel, while business class members can request a stay at a five-star hotel.

Here’s how it goes. Passengers who have a connection at Istanbul Airport with round-trip tickets from Turkish Airlines can apply for the stopover program by sending in their flight dates and preferred accommodation type.

Using this hotel as a base, they can explore the city. While Turkish Airlines doesn’t offer any free experiences, the hotel stay doesn’t cost a dime.

Who would enjoy the program?

I’ve combed through reviews of the Stopover in Istanbul program to try to gauge what types of travelers have enjoyed the experience.

Overwhelmingly, it looks like fans of history and culture have seized the opportunity to explore Istanbul for a day. As an ancient city, you won’t be short on stunning museums and religious-historical sites.

That being said, it’s also a hit for shoppers and curio-lovers. Let’s not forget that Istanbul specializes in Turkish rugs and carpets, which are highly sought-after. Ceramics, tiles, lamps, and lanterns are also some of the most high-quality products in the world.

Istanbul is also renowned as a foodie hotspot. Its coffee culture is unparalleled—and tea, too. On top of coffee and tea, you can expect delicious treats at every turn, from Turkish Delights to top-notch olive oils.

For this reason, I suggest booking that stopover program on your return flight. Just make sure you leave plenty of space in your bags.

How can travelers take part in Stopover in Istanbul?

Here’s the important part: to take part in the Stopover in Istanbul program, you need to reach out to let the airline know that you want to take advantage of the free hotel room at least 72 hours before your flight. Americans should email ‘freehotelusa@thy.com’ to connect with a customer service agent.

On top of that, you need to make sure your layover is at least 20 hours. (There’s more fine print here, but it looks pretty reasonable.)

From there, you need to send over your flight details, dates, and preferred type of lodging. Realistically, I imagine that most travelers will have purposefully targeted a flight with that insane 20-hour-plus layover. If that’s the case, book that hotel room as soon as possible.

And keep in mind that Americans need a visa to enter Turkey. It’s an easy process that can be done online.