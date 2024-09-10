4 Stopover Programs Worth Your Time & Money

I’ve personally never been excited for a stopover.

After all, stopovers mark a break in transit—one that could last a few hours or a whole night depending on circumstances. They might even signal a serious delay that results in a sleepless night in a cold hotel room.

But that’s not the full story.

Back in the day, stopovers were a lot more common. Travelers couldn’t book flights on a mere whim—especially long-haul international flights. Routes were fewer and far between.

It wasn’t uncommon to have to wait a few days for your scheduled flight to take you around the world. This interim gave travelers the chance for a true stopover adventure—one in which they’d leave the airport and set up shop at a hotel for a day or two.

Given the immediacy with which we expect to book airfare and fly around the world, these types of multi-day stopovers aren’t usually on our radar. Some travelers might actively get anxious by the idea of bundling a stopover trip into their main adventure.

But what about a seamless stopover—one that’s already pre-planned by an airline, for example?

Would you be more willing to explore a city if you knew that your hotel and activities were already baked into the agenda?

That’s the idea behind airline-led stopover programs. They’re designed to keep travelers occupied for a few days by offering steep deals on lodging, dining, and more.

Let’s take a closer look at a few stopover programs that have popped up on my radar that I think are worth exploring.

Turkish Airlines

Get a free hotel stay & city tour in Istanbul

Economy class passengers who fly into Turkey from the US are eligible for two free nights at certain four-star hotels in Istanbul. (Or three free nights at a five-star location for business class flyers.)

Turkish Airlines also partners with a tour group that offers eight unique tours every day. These explore the city’s historical and cultural districts—along with a selection of its popular shopping areas.

That’s a pretty stellar offer considering Istanbul’s history and significance.

Istanbul is one of the world’s oldest cities in the world with sites that date back millennia. It straddles the continents of Asia and Europe, making it culturally distinct. On top of that, Turkey is home to some of the most renowned eats and drinks in the world.

Explore Turkish Airlines’ stopover program

Icelandair

Stay for up to a week with no additional airfare charge

In terms of popular travel destinations, Reykjavik is probably an easier sell than Istanbul. For the last decade, Iceland’s tourism department has been working overtime to attract Americans, meaning we’re a bit more inclined to visit.

And this is one of the best ways to explore the capital city—with Iceland Air’s stopover program.

Americans flying transatlantic with the airline can stay for a day or even up to a week with a unique stopover selection. But there’s one noteworthy catch: hotels aren’t included, nor is transportation.

The savings here comes from the airfare. There’s no additional charge on airfare for up to a week. In other words, you get to bundle a mini-trip into your longer travel journey. But if you’re doing a stopover program simply based on savings, look elsewhere.

Check out Icelandair’s stopover program

Qatar Airways

Explore Doha with steep discounts

I’m highly intrigued by Qatar’s capital Doha, along with other Middle Eastern hotspots like Dubai and Abu Dhabi. Qatar Airways has a pretty stellar stopover program designed to introduce visitors to the Qatari way of life.

Flyers can select a range of hotel packages from Qatar, some of which are as cheap as $15/night. The stopover program runs for up to four nights. After selecting the hotel, flyers can also shop around for unique packages and excursions.

These showcase Doha’s coolest experiences, from museum tours to dune surfing to beach visits.

If you’re like me and have limited experience traveling in the Middle East, these types of programs can go a long way in introducing you to a new culture and lifestyle.

Check out Qatar Airways’ stopover program

Iberia

Explore Madrid with a list of curated offers and deals

Americans who have a stopover in Madrid on an Iberia flight can explore this cultural hotspot with ease. The caveat? The savings aren’t necessarily steep here.

Though Iberia offers discounts and promos across solid hotel brands, flyers are still going to pay a good amount to stay in the city.

That being said, the Stopover Hola Madrid program offers dozens of experiences—including museums, bars, shops, day trips, and more. Every single offer has a promotional price tag, which adds up to a lot of savings for those jaunting around the city for a few days.

Checkout the Stopover Hola Madrid program