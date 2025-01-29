4 Places to Disappear in the United States

I remember the first time I ever disappeared via travel.

Videos by TravelAwaits

I was a teenager who had convinced her parents to let her travel abroad on a volunteerism trip. That was a big deal given my parents had never traveled outside the US and really couldn’t fathom why a seventeen-year-old wanted to build biodigesters on the other side of planet Earth.

Still, I pulled it off, packed my bags, and said adios. Given the remote nature of the trip, I was unreachable for most of it.

Not just disconnected from my own culture, language, and world-view, but technologically disconnected, too.

Nobody in the world could get ahold of me so long as I stayed on that tiny island in the middle of the Mekong River. I don’t know why, but that feeling had a huge impact on me.

Maybe it was my first taste of adulthood. Maybe it was the moment I knew that I wouldn’t end up in the place where I grew up.

Regardless of why it stuck, I know that moment was special. And it’s been hard to replicate because, almost twenty years later, the widespread adoption of mobile technology has made it harder than ever to drop off the map.

That doesn’t mean it’s impossible, though.

Today, you can achieve a similar feeling by heading to a destination that doesn’t have internet or cell service. Why would you bother, you might be wondering?

Because disappearing was one of the most beautiful things I’d ever experienced, and I’d love to help someone else achieve the same feeling of perfect solitude.

Let’s talk about disappearing

Disappearing has a semi-nefarious tilt—I’m not suggesting anyone Gone Girl themselves. When I say disappear, I’m talking about dropping off the map in a more firm way.

No internet or, at least, spotty internet.

No cell service either, aside from emergency situations.

Let’s dig a little deeper into why you’d want to find a few places to disappear. Why would a traveler want to log off when they could book a trip to an all-inclusive resort where the piña coladas never stop flowing?

It’s a wake-up call. A chance for you to change lanes via transformation. An opportunity to dig deeper inside yourself. A moment of silence where you can listen to your intuition, or your logical mind, or whatever part of you has tapped out recently.

Most importantly, it’s about taking yourself out of the regular rhythm of your life and, instead of handing yourself the wonderful distractions of travel, you fall still.

That’s the idea here—even if you drop off the map with company, you’ll probably walk away with some personal epiphanies.

Best places to disappear in the United States

If you want to log off your brain for a while, you can stay (relatively) out of touch in these US regions, zones, and parks. Though most of them have basic Wi-Fi and cell service, the connections aren’t steady.

That gives you the power to plan your own DIY digital detox without heading out on an official retreat or being totally unreachable. Here’s where to go.

The National Radio Quiet Zone, West Virginia

West Virginia: home to the Moth Man and The National Radio Quiet Zone (NRQZ). The latter is a 13,000-square-mile area that is protected from radio waves and emissions so that specialized astronomical equipment can function.

You guessed it—that means no Wi-Fi and limited cell service, making this one of the best places to disappear.

The unique part about the NRQZ is that it covers part of the Allegheny Mountains of West Virginia and the Blue Ridge Mountains of Virginia. That makes this one of the most gorgeous and off-the-map sites in the United States—one that you might not even need to take a plane to access.

The largest cities in this zone are Buckhannon (WV), Harrisonburg (VA), and Staunton (VA).

Crescent City, California

I’ve got another jaw-dropping, off-the-map suggestion: Crescent City, California. This seaside town is surrounded by towering redwood forests which cut off service in the surrounding area.

That’s a pretty great balance for anyone who’s nervous about going whole-hog on the no Wi-Fi and no cell service train.

It’s also perfect for any campers and outdoor adventurers who want to get into nature without hearing any of those smartphone alerts. Just be mindful—this is dense wilderness.

Trust me. I slept in my Jeep in a park just outside Crescent City back in 2014 and got real spooked. (Redwoods are terrifyingly large. Why does no one ever talk about that?)

Sonoran Desert, Arizona

Heading to the Sonoran Desert National Monument or the surrounding area? Plan to have little or no cell service. If you’re noticing a pattern already, it’s that cell service is hard to guarantee in places where nature still rules.

From towering trees to sweltering deserts, humans still haven’t quite perfected the art of adapting radio waves for the wilderness.

You can venture off the grid from major cities like Phoenix, Scottsdale, Sedona, Yuma, and Carefree. (I’d go for Carefree. Seems like a sign.)

Yakutat, Alaska

The county and city (both named Yakutat) are located on the southern, coastal tail of Alaska. With a tiny population, it’s a wild and remote frontier with a healthy population of Tlingit tribal members.

(You might know actor Tlingit actor Martin Sensemeier, who has starred in Yellowstone and Westworld.)

If you’ve been eyeing a trip to Alaska and want to bundle in some off-the-map downtime, Yakutat is a great spot. Its natural wonders alone make it one of the top places to disappear in the US.

You can reach the city via air or water, then start exploring some of its most renowned landmarks. There’s Hubbard Glacier, Russel Fjord (yes, Alaska has fjords), and the Situk River Flats.