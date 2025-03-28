5 (Nearby) Alternatives for Popular Attractions in the US

When I think of overtourism, I think about Europe and Mexico.

Dozens of cities around the world are grappling with a fine-edged balance between supporting a local economy that’s travel-centric (good) and losing its identity, affordable housing, and clean air (bad) to unregulated tourist ventures (bad).

Unfortunately, the United States isn’t a stranger to this challenge. In fact, in cities like Las Vegas and Orlando, that rely heavily on tourism dollars, there’s no straightforward solution.

In reality, the responsibility to manage issues like overtourism falls back to local governance and social organizations more than tourists.

Still, there are ways that visitors can minimize their impact—while also making sure they enjoy their trip.

One of the best ways to skate around hordes of tourists and long lines is to look for alternatives to major attractions. The closer to the main action, the better.

For example, I’d recommend anyone heading into Barcelona to avoid Sagrada Familia to explore Santa Maria del Mar or the Sacred Heart Church on Tibidabo. They’re more beautiful, in my opinion, and aren’t full of gawking visitors.

But what about alternatives in the United States?

To help you get even more out of your adventures, I’m relying on advice from Emily Hart on the best alternatives to popular attractions in the US. Hart is a published travel writer and content creator who specializes in solo travel to the US’s coolest parks and attractions.

She’s got five suggestions for anyone who wants to avoid the crowds (or just an underrated attraction) in search of more impactful adventures.

5 alternatives to popular attractions in the US

Instead of going to Four Corners, head to Monument Valley Navajo Tribal Park

Monument valley in the warm glow of the setting sun with snow during wintertime (Getty)

Once upon a time, I worked in the Four Corners area of Colorado—and drove past this unique destination a few times while living in Cortez. Like Hart, I found the site to be a unique and kitschy attraction that lets you stand right where the states of Arizona, New Mexico, Utah, and Colorado meet.

That’s it.

Hart recommends heading to the nearby Monument Valley Navajo Tribal Park. The area is dotted with grand sandstone structures that pop up on the horizon like chimneys. If you want to hike, you can get out and stretch your legs. If not, take the 17-mile loop drive around the park’s coolest landmarks.

Instead of going to Bourbon Street, head to Frenchmen Street

Dat Dog bar restaurant selling hot dogs with horse carriage guided tour buggy on Frenchmen street with people on road (Getty)

Bourbon Street is a rite of passage for anyone heading to New Orleans—but Hart recommends focusing on Frenchmen Street instead. The hustle and bustle isn’t quite as intense, and you’ll see some locals having fun instead of legions of tourists only.

It’s also home to high-profile local establishments, from the Spotted Cat to The Royal Frenchmen.

Instead of going to Mount Rushmore, head to Badlands National Park

Early morning light on the Badlands (Getty)

South Dakota’s most famous landmark is Mount Rushmore, located in the Black Hills region. Though Hart would revisit the landmark if she was in the region, she recommends heading to Badlands National Park and Custer State Park for the hiking trails.

I’d personally go for Badlands National Park, which has a scale that feels on par with the Grand Canyon. Not only is it one of the best alternatives to popular attractions like Rushmore, but it’s also one of the most beautiful places in the country, in my opinion.

(I’d also avoid Mount Rushmore altogether. The Black Hills are a sacred region for the Lakota (Sioux) Nation, that was stolen after official treaties from the mid-1800s were disregarded. In 1980, only forty years after Mount Rushmore was completed, the Supreme Court ruled that the tribe should be compensated for the stolen land. The government awarded the tribe $102 million, but the Lakota Nation has refused to accept the offer and continues to fight for the return of the Black Hills.)

Instead of the Las Vegas Strip, head to Fremont Street

Welcome to Fremont Street (Getty)

Hart prefers to avoid the Las Vegas Strip because of its artificiality. But even if you enjoy the bright, neon displays of the Strip, you might find the sheer number of crowds to be overwhelming. If that’s the case, head to Fremont Street, which Hart enjoys.

Fremont Street is located in Vegas’s oldest central hub. It’s recently been renovated and designed as an outdoor mall/plaza. You’ll notice fewer crowds, but the exciting energy is still palpable.

Instead of Times Square, head to The High Line

The High Line (Getty)

If the Las Vegas Strip is a tough sell for you, then Times Square will also be trying. Though Hart recommends everyone visit both destinations at least once, she prefers to head to Little Island (in the Hudson River Park) or The High Line.

I recommend heading to The High Line. It’s a state-of-the-art park that weaves through West Village and is raised above street level.

You won’t see another project like it in the US. Plus, the restaurants, bars, and shops in West Village aren’t tourist traps… even if they’re still priced out the wazoo.