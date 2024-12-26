My 5 Favorite Detour Destinations in Europe

I love travel; I hate crowds.

It’s a difficult time for wanderers like me given the growing popularity of international travel.

That being said, my desire to avoid crowds at all costs has taken me to a few interesting places. Sometimes, I skip a big city for a smaller one. Other times, I head straight into the Boonies.

And this isn’t unique to me.

In fact, one of the biggest travel trends slated for 2025 is the rise of detour destinations. Detour destinations let travelers skip out entirely or partially on overcrowded cities to seek out smaller and more meaningful spots.

Next year, Expedia predicts that places like Girona, Cozumel, and Abu Dhabi will start to replace the hype surrounding Barcelona, Cancun, and Dubai, respectively.

But I’d like to take you just a little bit further off the beaten path to some of my favorite and most unexpected detour destinations in Europe.

My favorite detour destinations in Europe

Umeå, Sweden over Stockholm

Sunshine in the forest outside Umeå (Getty)

Located in northeast Sweden, this small university city isn’t a popular tourist stop. I only ended up here thanks to a World Rally Championship race (my partner is into rally racing) back in 2022… in February, nonetheless.

After spending a few days at the rally grounds, we took off into the wilderness to spend a few days at a rural forest resort.

Even in the dead of winter, the resort was almost full. Guests and locals alike were incredibly friendly and helpful—we even got a lightning-fast joyride on a snowmobile from a local.

We also had the chance to go dog sledding, take a forest hike to identify plants and animals, and other nature-centric adventures… again, in the dead of Swedish winter.

From small cities like Umeå, Scandinavia becomes even more accessible—even when you might assume the weather is too cold.

Tips on enjoying Umeå

Zakopane, Poland over Krakow… and Warsaw

Jaszczurowka Chapel in Zakopane, Poland (Getty)

My partner is Polish, which means we usually head to the country at least once a year and find ourselves delighted in some new, novel way.

Zakopane is a mountain town accessible from Krakow; we took a full-day tour into the mountains before spending the afternoon at a hot spring spa.

Let me paint a picture for you. A large tour bus picked us up from our Airbnb, and then ferried us into the mountains. We stopped in a small village to take some smoked sheep’s cheese (I’d sell my soul for it) before heading further into the snow-capped mountains.

We stopped at a small skiing resort where we shopped around the carnival-style stalls and games. (My man won me a fuzzy, stuffed heart that has since become chihuahua fodder.) Then came the hot springs—which were a massive outdoor pool steaming at full power while fist-sized snowflakes lazily drifted down from the sky.

*You can enjoy Zakopane as a day trip from Krakow or spend a few days in the mountain town.

Tips on enjoying Zakopane

Syracuse, Italy over Rome/Milan/Venice

Ortigia (Getty)

Forget Rome. Forget Venice. Forget Milan and Florence and Turin. I vote you go straight to Sicily—and, once again, avoid the big cities like Palermo and Catania. Instead, head for the south to areas like Fontana Bianche and Syracuse.

Syracuse is located on the coast and includes the tiny island of Ortigia. Ortigia is home to gorgeous Roman ruins, a rocky coast with crystalline waters, and restaurants that will bless your palate.

It’s not exactly unknown to tourists, but it’s one of those places that’s gorgeous and relaxing enough that I’d battle a few crowds to enjoy.

*You can stay in Syracuse and walk into Ortigia or rent a place on the island.

Tips on enjoying Syracuse

Hamburg, Germany over Berlin

Hamburg (Getty)

I love Berlin—and it’s hard to recommend travelers not spend their time, money, and youth in its graffitied streets. That being said, I fell in love with Hamburg when I visited earlier this year.

The city has a gritty, industrial feel while being dotted with homegrown shops of all kinds. From record stores to massive miniature museums, it’s full of surprising finds.

Also, the food was delicious. As someone from the Midwest, I think I’m geared to enjoy a hearty, wintery meal. If you’re the same, you won’t go hungry in Hamburg. (The same is true in Poland and Sweden—these countries know how to survive winter.)

Tips on enjoying Hamburg

Killarney, Ireland over Galway

Coloured Rowing Boats, Killarney (Getty)

Killarney might be one of my favorite places on the planet. I’m partial to electric-green forests, which were on full display during my visit.

Between the charming and cobbled streets of Killarney’s center to its lichen-covered forests, it felt like a piece of Ireland from a fantasy.

That being said, I still recommend you spend a few days in Galway. I really enjoyed the picturesque city and its vibrant feel; it’s a great place to land before setting off for more rural escapes like Killarney.

Tips on enjoying Killarney