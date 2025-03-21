1 Month in Italy: Tips, Budget, & More from a 72-Year-Old Traveler

According to UN Tourism, France topped the list of most-visited countries in the world in 2024.

Following France, Spain, the US, China, and Italy topped the list. Historically, Italy has landed higher on the list, having topped European travel destinations multiple times over the last three decades.

On one hand, Italy’s longstanding popularity as a tourist destination bodes well for travelers—we have plenty of recommendations to sift through. On the other hand, the sheer volume of opinions and suggestions can be overwhelming… and might even lead into tourist trap territory.

If you want a closer look at what it’s actually like to plan a trip to Italy, I’ve got a case study for you. In September 2024, my dad, Larry, went on a month-long trip to Italy with his wife, Cindy.

At age 72, he has some travel experience in Europe and the Caribbean, but not much—and he hadn’t spent more than a week out of the country before his trip to Italy.

Want to know his unfiltered take on spending a month in Italy? Here’s a breakdown of his experience, including tips, favorite experiences, budget, and more.

One month in Italy—why spend a whole month on the trip?

Larry ended up in Italy for a month because he had the chance to rent a friend’s condo, which is located in Lucca, Italy in the Tuscan countryside. Opportunities like that don’t come up often, and they were able to save a bit on a two-floor, two-bedroom condo, which cost $1,500 for the month.

Larry and Cindy decided to use that Lucca condo as a base to explore other parts of the country. They decided to visit Italy in September because they heard the weather would be good and, more importantly, the condo was available.

During their month-long trip, Larry and Cindy visited Milan, Locarno (in Switzerland), Florence, Pisa, Montepulciano, and Rome. They also spent a good amount of time cycling the countryside, even making the journey from Lucca to Pisa on bike.

Before leaving, he was worried about getting bored—and missing his dog

Larry has lived his whole life in Saint Louis, Missouri—he’s not much of a traveler and usually sticks to his routine. That was one of his biggest anxieties prior to going on the trip: finding his rhythm and even getting bored. A month-long trip isn’t a casual getaway, after all.

Aside from the length of the trip, Larry was also a bit apprehensive about leaving behind his chihuahua, Greta. The pair say that if they go back to Italy (which seems likely), they’ll bring her along.

Lastly, he was worried about spending. Though Larry and Cindy had budgeted $10,000 for the trip, it was hard to estimate what they’d end up spending on food, trips, and more.

Don’t underestimate how much you’ll spend in Italy

And speaking of budget… Larry could have kept his spending to a minimum in Italy had he not tacked on pricier trips. A four-day getaway in Milan ended up adding thousands to the trip’s final budget—which wasn’t entirely unexpected but is still worth mentioning.

Without that expensive adventure in Milan (which included a day trip into Switzerland’s Italian-speaking canton of Ticino), he thinks they would have spent only $6-7,000 of their total budget. That includes airfare and the price of their Lucca rental.

Be prepared to make a ‘home base’

For all its similarities with the US, Italy doesn’t operate like the US. Saint Louis and Lucca don’t have much in common—and it took Larry and Cindy a little bit of time to find their ‘home base’ in Lucca. The language barrier was more of a factor than anticipated, which made things like ordering taxis difficult.

Over the first two weeks, the pair spent a lot of time getting familiar with Lucca. They managed to find a few spots that suited them, including restaurants, cafes, and shops. Larry recommends dedicating time and energy to settling in—especially if you might return one day like he and Cindy plan to.

Plan your outings ahead of time—and always book tickets beforehand

Heading to Italy, Larry was apprehensive about getting bored. (Remember, he likes routine.) In reality, he and Cindy kept very busy. They explored Lucca inside and out, along with other areas. They also spent a lot of time cycling. That being said, he wishes they would have planned more outings ahead of time.

They didn’t make it to the East Coast of Italy, or Cinque Terre. Not only were train rides more expensive and longer than anticipated but many experiences and tours were already booked up.

If you’re heading to Italy for a month, you might think you have enough time to do things casually—but that’s not often the case. Book everything ahead of time.

His favorite experiences were in Lucca & Locarno, Switzerland

Larry ended up liking his time in Lucca the most, along with his day trip to Locarno, Switzerland. Along with setting up that home base in Lucca, Larry also enjoyed one of the more unexpected finds: the Walls of Lucca.

He highly recommends scheduling a tour if you’ll be in the area; it showcases ancient barracks, Renaissance architecture, and more.

He also enjoyed taking a day trip to Locarno, Switzerland, where his great-grandparents immigrated from in the early 1900s. It’s a breathtaking town on the shores of Lake Maggiore (and one of the best Lake Como alternatives out there).